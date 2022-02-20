West Point’s softball team opened the season with a perfect 4-0 showing at its Warrior Battle Tournament.
The Warriors beat Good Hope 25-1 in two innings on Friday before downing Hayden 1-0 behind Carlie Wilkins’ five-inning no-hitter in which the UAB signee struck out 14.
On Saturday, West Point dropped Hanceville 14-0 in three innings and knocked off Falkville 5-2 in five innings to wrap up play.
See capsules from each game below, as well as other local softball roundup.
West Point 5, Falkville 2
Brindlee Phillips: HR, 3 RBIs
Bethany Minck: solo HR
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits
Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 12 K
West Point 14, Hanceville 0
Carlie Wilkins: Grand Slam
Ella Minck: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Nikki Tyree: 3 IP, 0 H, 5 K
West Point 1, Hayden 0
Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 0 H, 14 K
West Point 25, Good Hope 1
Carlie Wilkins: 3 hits (Grand Slam), 7 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 3 hits
Sidney Burks: 2 HR (Grand Slam), 6 RBIs
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, 5 RBIs
Bethany Minck: 2 hits, RBI
Lexi Kimbril: HR, 3 RBIs
Nikki Tyree: hit, RBI
Cullman 9, Albertville 0
Cullman 5, Southside-Gadsden 4
Falkville 13, Good Hope 2
Prep Soccer
West Point picked up a pair of wins against Lawrence County on Saturday.
The boys won 1-0 following a Jacob Bencze goal off an Omar Segundo assist.
The girls, meanwhile, claimed a 9-1 victory behind Kyli Armistead’s hat trick.
Vanesa Garcia (two), Sydney Carpentier (two), Ale Guevara (one) and Amelia Ward (one) also scored goals.
Prep Tennis
Cullman's varsity girls finished second in the Hillcrest Doubles Tournament in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.
The Bearcats defeated Pell City in the semifinals before falling to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the finals.
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson won No. 1 doubles 10-6 in the championship match.
Krigbaum/Peterson (8-2), Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett (5-4) and Olivia Dover/Avery Heis (8-2) were all victorious in the semifinal round.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.