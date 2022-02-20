Softball
West Point’s softball team opened the season with a perfect 4-0 showing at its Warrior Battle Tournament.

The Warriors beat Good Hope 25-1 in two innings on Friday before downing Hayden 1-0 behind Carlie Wilkins’ five-inning no-hitter in which the UAB signee struck out 14.

On Saturday, West Point dropped Hanceville 14-0 in three innings and knocked off Falkville 5-2 in five innings to wrap up play.

See capsules from each game below, as well as other local softball roundup.

West Point 5, Falkville 2

Brindlee Phillips: HR, 3 RBIs

Bethany Minck: solo HR

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits

Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 12 K

West Point 14, Hanceville 0

Carlie Wilkins: Grand Slam

Ella Minck: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Nikki Tyree: 3 IP, 0 H, 5 K

West Point 1, Hayden 0

Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 0 H, 14 K

West Point 25, Good Hope 1

Carlie Wilkins: 3 hits (Grand Slam), 7 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 3 hits

Sidney Burks: 2 HR (Grand Slam), 6 RBIs

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, 5 RBIs

Bethany Minck: 2 hits, RBI

Lexi Kimbril: HR, 3 RBIs

Nikki Tyree: hit, RBI

Cullman 9, Albertville 0

Cullman 5, Southside-Gadsden 4

Falkville 13, Good Hope 2

Prep Soccer

West Point picked up a pair of wins against Lawrence County on Saturday.

The boys won 1-0 following a Jacob Bencze goal off an Omar Segundo assist.

The girls, meanwhile, claimed a 9-1 victory behind Kyli Armistead’s hat trick.

Vanesa Garcia (two), Sydney Carpentier (two), Ale Guevara (one) and Amelia Ward (one) also scored goals.

Prep Tennis

Cullman's varsity girls finished second in the Hillcrest Doubles Tournament in Tuscaloosa on Saturday.

The Bearcats defeated Pell City in the semifinals before falling to Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa in the finals.

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson won No. 1 doubles 10-6 in the championship match.

Krigbaum/Peterson (8-2), Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett (5-4) and Olivia Dover/Avery Heis (8-2) were all victorious in the semifinal round.

