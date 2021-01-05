VINEMONT — Cassidy Campbell produced a game-high 26 points, Hanceville's varsity girls put together a rock-solid second half, and the Lady Bulldogs pulled away for a 65-51 road win over Vinemont on Tuesday night.
Hanceville improved to 4-11 on the season, while the Lady Eagles dropped to 3-14.
Coach Tim Bellmon's group led by just one point at halftime but played much better over the final 16 minutes, scoring 26 points in the fourth quarter alone to secure the double-digit win.
Victoria Stanley (17) and Jessica Thompson (13) also corralled double figures for the Lady Bulldogs, who sank 11 3's in the contest. Savanna McAnnally (seven) and Charity Barnes (two) contributed as well.
Madysen Hacker provided a team-high 21 points for the Lady Eagles, while Maggie Burks pitched in 10.
Varsity Boys
➤ Hanceville 38, Vinemont 31: The Bulldogs picked up a road win over the Eagles on Tuesday night.
Izayah Glenon (11) and Zach Campbell (10) paced Hanceville, which improved to 3-7 overall this season.
"I'm proud of my guys for fighting to the end in a tough place to play," coach Stephen Chandler said. "We knew it was going to be a grind, and for 32 minutes we dug in and defended well enough to come out with a good win."
Vinemont (6-10) was led by Collin Teichmiller, who garnered 10 points.
Tuesday, January 5
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 54, Addison 51
➤ Seth Williams (CS): 14 points
➤ Adam Hill (CS): 13 points
➤ Brody Peppers (CS): 11 points
➤ Eli Howse (A): 15 points
➤ Logan Wilkins (A): 12 points
➤ Cannon Hiller (A): 11 points
Muscle Shoals 63, Cullman 55 (OT)
➤ Tucker Gambrill: 16 points
➤ Kaleb Heatherly: 13 points
➤ Max Gambrill: 9 points
Decatur Heritage 65, Fairview 53
➤ Owen Yarbrough: 20 points
➤ JT White: 10 points
➤ Peyton Bailey: 8 points
Good Hope 69, Curry 51
➤ Tanner Malin: 19 points
➤ Lawton Farr: 19 points
➤ Noah Barnette: 9 points
➤ K’mal Bell: 9 points
J.B. Pennington 52, Holly Pond 39
➤ Jayden Perkins: 12 points
➤ Gunner Creel: 10 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 72, Addison 37
➤ Toni West (CS): 23 points
➤ Brooke Crider (CS): 21 points
➤ Anna Kate Voce (CS): 9 points
➤ Gracie Manley (A): 15 points
➤ Bracie Rodgers (A) 8 points
Muscle Shoals 52, Cullman 42
➤ Ava McSwain: 13 points
➤ Jaden Winfrey: 11 points
➤ Maci Brown: 8 points
➤ Regan Quattlebaum: 7 points
Fairview 66, Decatur Heritage 39
➤ Emma Garcia: 17 points
➤ Daisy Manasco: 13 points
➤ Jaycee Aleman: 11 points
➤ Maddie Yeager: 8 points
Good Hope 60, Curry 23
➤ Rudi Derrick: 19 points
➤ Ivey Maddox: 18 points
➤ Bailey Tetro: 13 points
➤ Heather Tetro: 9 points
Holly Pond 41, J.B. Pennington 30
➤ Kamryn Tankersley: 8 points
➤ Maddi Ham: 7 points
➤ Sarah Finley: 7 points
Priceville 64, West Point 48
➤ Lexi Shadix: 23 points
➤ Braelee Quinn: 11 points
➤ Ryleigh Jones: 10 points
Monday, January 4
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 57, Vinemont 22
➤ Adam Hill (CS): 15 points
➤ Brody Peppers (CS): 13 points
➤ Seth Williams (CS): 9 points
➤ Collin Teichmiller (V): 9 points
➤ Caleb Sharpe (V): 7 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 64, Vinemont 34
➤ Brooke Crider (CS): 14 points
➤ Toni West (CS): 13 points
➤ Lacey Rice (CS): 11 points
➤ Kyla Aaron (CS): 9 points
➤ Shay Sellers (CS): 9 points
➤ Maggie Burks (V): 14 points
Hoover 63, Cullman 37
➤ Jaden Winfrey: 11 points
➤ Regan Quattlebaum: 9 points
➤ Maci Brown: 8 points
