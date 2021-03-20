Prep Softball
The Cullman Times

Cullman's softball team made some noise and turned some heads at this weekend's TimesDaily Classic in Florence.

The Lady Bearcats delivered a perfect 4-0 performance, taking down a quartet of ranked teams to improve to 10-7 this season.

Cullman opened the tournament on Friday with victories over Class 6A No. 3 Hazel Green (1-0) and Class 4A No. 2 Rogers (2-0) before downing Class 4A No. 10 Wilson (4-0) and Class 6A No. 1 Athens (7-1) on Saturday.

See below for capsules from each game and local roundup from Friday and Saturday.

Prep Softball

Cullman 1, Hazel Green 0

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 5 IP, 2 H, 11 K

Cullman 2, Rogers 0

Chalea Clemmons: 5 IP, 1 H, 7 K

Cullman 4, Wilson 0

Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 4 IP, 2 H, K

Cullman 7, Athens 1

Carlie Burnham: 3 hits

Savannah Davis: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs

Chalea Clemmons: 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 7 K

Curry 9, West Point 6

Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Sydney Sellers: 2 hits

Braelee Quinn: hit, 3 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI

Hartselle 1, West Point 0

Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, H, ER, 8 K

West Point 4, Hatton 3

Carlie Wilkins: HR, 3 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K

West Point 5, Deshler 1

Sydney Sellers: 2 hits

Haley Bearden: hit, 2 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI

Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI

Maci Brown: hit, RBI

Sydney Sellers: 3 IP, H, ER, 3 K

Prep Baseball

Auburn 2, Cullman 0

Jeb Bartle: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 5 K

Cullman 14, Trinity Academy 3

Brennen Norton: 4 hits (HR), 6 RBIs

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Matt Brock: 2 hits, RBI

Hunter Brooks: hit, 2 RBIs

Hayden Stancil: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 6 K

Danville 4, Fairview 0

Levi Garner: 2 hits

Good Hope 18, Meek 0

Caleb Rusk: 2 hits, 5 RBIs

Paydon Bagwell: 2 hits

Preston Seymore: 2 hits

Landon Piper: hit, 2 RBIs

Lane Speegle: hit, 2 RBIs

Morgan Cook: hit, 2 RBIs

Colton Whatley: hit, RBI

Cody Estill: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 K

J.B. Pennington 10, Holly Pond 8

Seth Whiting: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Charlie Huddleston: 2 hits

Thomas Bell: hit, RBI

Andrew Bell: hit, RBI

Andy Light: hit, RBI

Friday, March 19

Prep Baseball

Decatur Heritage 9, Addison 0

American Christian 13, West Point 5

Brody Freeman: 2 hits, RBI

Chase Sibley: 2 hits

Branson Smith: hit, 2 RBIs

Will Cochran: hit, RBI

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you