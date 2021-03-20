Cullman's softball team made some noise and turned some heads at this weekend's TimesDaily Classic in Florence.
The Lady Bearcats delivered a perfect 4-0 performance, taking down a quartet of ranked teams to improve to 10-7 this season.
Cullman opened the tournament on Friday with victories over Class 6A No. 3 Hazel Green (1-0) and Class 4A No. 2 Rogers (2-0) before downing Class 4A No. 10 Wilson (4-0) and Class 6A No. 1 Athens (7-1) on Saturday.
See below for capsules from each game and local roundup from Friday and Saturday.
Prep Softball
Cullman 1, Hazel Green 0
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 5 IP, 2 H, 11 K
Cullman 2, Rogers 0
Chalea Clemmons: 5 IP, 1 H, 7 K
Cullman 4, Wilson 0
Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 4 IP, 2 H, K
Cullman 7, Athens 1
Carlie Burnham: 3 hits
Savannah Davis: 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 2 hits, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: HR, 2 RBIs
Chalea Clemmons: 6 IP, 3 H, ER, 7 K
Curry 9, West Point 6
Brindlee Phillips: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Sydney Sellers: 2 hits
Braelee Quinn: hit, 3 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI
Hartselle 1, West Point 0
Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, H, ER, 8 K
West Point 4, Hatton 3
Carlie Wilkins: HR, 3 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 2 K
West Point 5, Deshler 1
Sydney Sellers: 2 hits
Haley Bearden: hit, 2 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI
Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI
Maci Brown: hit, RBI
Sydney Sellers: 3 IP, H, ER, 3 K
Prep Baseball
Auburn 2, Cullman 0
Jeb Bartle: 6 IP, 5 H, 2 ER, 5 K
Cullman 14, Trinity Academy 3
Brennen Norton: 4 hits (HR), 6 RBIs
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Matt Brock: 2 hits, RBI
Hunter Brooks: hit, 2 RBIs
Hayden Stancil: 4 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 6 K
Danville 4, Fairview 0
Levi Garner: 2 hits
Good Hope 18, Meek 0
Caleb Rusk: 2 hits, 5 RBIs
Paydon Bagwell: 2 hits
Preston Seymore: 2 hits
Landon Piper: hit, 2 RBIs
Lane Speegle: hit, 2 RBIs
Morgan Cook: hit, 2 RBIs
Colton Whatley: hit, RBI
Cody Estill: 5 IP, 5 H, 3 K
J.B. Pennington 10, Holly Pond 8
Seth Whiting: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Charlie Huddleston: 2 hits
Thomas Bell: hit, RBI
Andrew Bell: hit, RBI
Andy Light: hit, RBI
Friday, March 19
Prep Baseball
Decatur Heritage 9, Addison 0
American Christian 13, West Point 5
Brody Freeman: 2 hits, RBI
Chase Sibley: 2 hits
Branson Smith: hit, 2 RBIs
Will Cochran: hit, RBI
