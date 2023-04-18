Cullman took down Pinson Valley 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday.

The Lady Bearcats improved to 15-16-2 on the season following the Class 6A, Area 14 win.

Kylie Stracener put Cullman ahead 1-0 in the opening frame with an RBI single, and Brooklyn Morton and Hattie Graham eventually recorded bases-loaded walks to make it 3-0.

The Black and Gold scored two more runs in the third inning — Hattie Graham hit an RBI single and Haley Shannon provided an RBI on a fielder’s choice — and another in the fourth inning on an error to build a 6-1 advantage.

Cullman broke it open in the fifth inning with five runs.

Taylor Au roped a two-run single — and later came around to score — Sadie Graham produced an RBI single and Morton ended the game with an RBI groundout.

Stracener (RBI) led the way offensively with three hits, while Sadie Graham (RBI) crafted two.

Hattie Graham (two RBIs), Au (two RBIs), Shannon (RBI), Abby Maples and Olivia Britton had one hit apiece, and Morton tossed in a pair of RBIs.

Brie Voss earned the win in the circle, scattering four hits and eight strikeouts.

Cullman honored its three seniors — Shannon, Britton and Emma-Claire Wilson — before the game.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, April 18

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 7, Good Hope 2

Brodee Bartlett (CS): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Mason Gable (CS): 2-for-3

Samuel Turner (CS): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Cody Smith (CS): 2 RBIs

Blake Cordes (GH): 2-for-3, RBI

Shelby County 17, Fairview 3

Carson Jones: 2-for-2

Vinemont 16, Susan Moore 1

Zeke Olinger: 3-for-4, 5 RBIs

Ayden Thomason: 2-for-3, RBI

Jake Hale: 2-for-4, RBI

Michael Foust: 2-for-4, RBI

Brady Johnson: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Prep Soccer

Cullman 9, Douglas 0 (Girls)

Anna Beth Mauldin: 3 Goals

Elley Atchison: 2 Goals

Alexia Harris: 2 Goals

Mimi Lunsford: Goal

Ava Flores: Goal

Aubrey Hastings and Kendall Bussman: Shutout

Hartselle 1, Cullman 0 (Boys)

Prep Softball

Cold Springs 9, Meek 7

Sadie Smith: 1-for-4, 3 RBIs

Adriana Young: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

West Morgan 10, Hanceville 0

Priceville 13, West Point 3

Ella Minck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-3

Bailey Brock: 2-for-3

Monday — April 17 

Prep Baseball

Addison 16, Falkville 5

Jed Wilkins: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs

Jaxson Williams: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Tucker Thompson: 2-for-3, RBI

Lane Tubb: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kaden Dyson: 2 RBIs

Cullman 21, Madison Academy 13

Tucker Cagle: 3-for-5 (GS), 7 RBIs

Riley Jackson: 3-for-5

Hunter Howell: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Elijah Hayes: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs

Easton Peed: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Paxton Ponder: 1-for-4, 3 RBIs

Prep Soccer

Cullman 4, Athens 3 (Girls)

Mimi Lunsford: 4 Goals

Ava Flores, Abby Morrow, Alexia Harris: Assist

Kendall Bussman: 9 Saves

Aubrey Hastings: 3 Saves

Prep Softball

Addison 9, Decatur Heritage 8

Lainey Evans: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Haley Walker: 3-for-4

Dacey Baker: 2-for-4, RBI

Kaylie Calloway: 1-for-4, 4 RBIs

Good Hope 10, West Morgan 7

Lizzy Steed: 4-for-4, RBI

Molly Johnson: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Haley Lay: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs

Bailey Keef: 2-for-4

Molly Benefield: 2-for-3

East Lawrence 7, Hanceville 4

Isabella Spinks: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kynzlee Farr: 2-for-4

Meek 10, Vinemont 0

West Point 14, Fairview 4

Macie Brown (WP): 4-for-4, RBI

Bethany Minck (WP): 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Bailey Brock (WP): 2-for-3

Brinlee Phillips (WP): 1-for-4, 3 RBIs

Allison Davis (FV): 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs

Jaycee Aleman (FV): RBI 3B

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

0
0
0
0
0

