Cullman took down Pinson Valley 11-1 in five innings on Tuesday.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 15-16-2 on the season following the Class 6A, Area 14 win.
Kylie Stracener put Cullman ahead 1-0 in the opening frame with an RBI single, and Brooklyn Morton and Hattie Graham eventually recorded bases-loaded walks to make it 3-0.
The Black and Gold scored two more runs in the third inning — Hattie Graham hit an RBI single and Haley Shannon provided an RBI on a fielder’s choice — and another in the fourth inning on an error to build a 6-1 advantage.
Cullman broke it open in the fifth inning with five runs.
Taylor Au roped a two-run single — and later came around to score — Sadie Graham produced an RBI single and Morton ended the game with an RBI groundout.
Stracener (RBI) led the way offensively with three hits, while Sadie Graham (RBI) crafted two.
Hattie Graham (two RBIs), Au (two RBIs), Shannon (RBI), Abby Maples and Olivia Britton had one hit apiece, and Morton tossed in a pair of RBIs.
Brie Voss earned the win in the circle, scattering four hits and eight strikeouts.
Cullman honored its three seniors — Shannon, Britton and Emma-Claire Wilson — before the game.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, April 18
Prep Baseball
Cold Springs 7, Good Hope 2
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Mason Gable (CS): 2-for-3
Samuel Turner (CS): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Cody Smith (CS): 2 RBIs
Blake Cordes (GH): 2-for-3, RBI
Shelby County 17, Fairview 3
Carson Jones: 2-for-2
Vinemont 16, Susan Moore 1
Zeke Olinger: 3-for-4, 5 RBIs
Ayden Thomason: 2-for-3, RBI
Jake Hale: 2-for-4, RBI
Michael Foust: 2-for-4, RBI
Brady Johnson: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Prep Soccer
Cullman 9, Douglas 0 (Girls)
Anna Beth Mauldin: 3 Goals
Elley Atchison: 2 Goals
Alexia Harris: 2 Goals
Mimi Lunsford: Goal
Ava Flores: Goal
Aubrey Hastings and Kendall Bussman: Shutout
Hartselle 1, Cullman 0 (Boys)
Prep Softball
Cold Springs 9, Meek 7
Sadie Smith: 1-for-4, 3 RBIs
Adriana Young: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs
West Morgan 10, Hanceville 0
Priceville 13, West Point 3
Ella Minck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Katie Beth Yovino: 2-for-3
Bailey Brock: 2-for-3
Monday — April 17
Prep Baseball
Addison 16, Falkville 5
Jed Wilkins: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs
Jaxson Williams: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Tucker Thompson: 2-for-3, RBI
Lane Tubb: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kaden Dyson: 2 RBIs
Cullman 21, Madison Academy 13
Tucker Cagle: 3-for-5 (GS), 7 RBIs
Riley Jackson: 3-for-5
Hunter Howell: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Elijah Hayes: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs
Easton Peed: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Paxton Ponder: 1-for-4, 3 RBIs
Prep Soccer
Cullman 4, Athens 3 (Girls)
Mimi Lunsford: 4 Goals
Ava Flores, Abby Morrow, Alexia Harris: Assist
Kendall Bussman: 9 Saves
Aubrey Hastings: 3 Saves
Prep Softball
Addison 9, Decatur Heritage 8
Lainey Evans: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Haley Walker: 3-for-4
Dacey Baker: 2-for-4, RBI
Kaylie Calloway: 1-for-4, 4 RBIs
Good Hope 10, West Morgan 7
Lizzy Steed: 4-for-4, RBI
Molly Johnson: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Haley Lay: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs
Bailey Keef: 2-for-4
Molly Benefield: 2-for-3
East Lawrence 7, Hanceville 4
Isabella Spinks: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kynzlee Farr: 2-for-4
Meek 10, Vinemont 0
West Point 14, Fairview 4
Macie Brown (WP): 4-for-4, RBI
Bethany Minck (WP): 2-for-3, 3 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins (WP): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Bailey Brock (WP): 2-for-3
Brinlee Phillips (WP): 1-for-4, 3 RBIs
Allison Davis (FV): 1-for-2 (HR), 2 RBIs
Jaycee Aleman (FV): RBI 3B