Cullman's varsity girls tennis team is pictured.

 Special to the Times

Cullman’s varsity girls tennis team overcame a 4-1 deficit in Thursday’s section match against Muscle Shoals, winning the final four matches of the night to secure a 5-4 victory.

The Lady Bearcats are now 5-0 this season and 1-0 in section play.  

See complete results below:

Kate Krigbaum: 6-2, 6-0

Katia Peterson: 6-2, 3-6, 10-2

Sophia Karolewics: 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-8

Caroline Hill: 6-4, 6-3

Emma Murphree: 3-6, 1-6

Avery Heis: 3-6, 1-6

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 7-6 (5), 7-5

Caroline Hill/Emma Murphree: 5-7, 4-6

Sophia Karolewics/Avery Heis: 3-6, 1-6

See more local roundup below:

Thursday — February 25

Prep Baseball

Dale County 2, Fairview 1

Parker Martin: 2 hits

Brody Hogeland: hit, RBI

Good Hope 18, Holly Pond 1

Caleb Rusk (GH): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Braxton Marshall (GH): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

John Martin (HP): 3 hits, RBI

Andy Light (HP): 2 hits

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Cullman 6, Gardendale 0

Jeta Falcon: 2 goals

Ashlei Bryant: 2 goals

Mimi Lunsford: goal

Elley Atchison: goal

Priceville 5, Fairview 0

West Point 5, West Limestone 0

Grace Lee: 3 goals

Kyli Armistead: 2 goals

Georgia Metrock: shutout

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Priceville 8, Fairview 4

Jesus Avalos: 2 goals

Bryan Ruiz: goal

Adrian Lopez: goal

West Point 5, West Limestone 4

Tuesday — February 23

Prep Baseball

Hueytown 7, Cullman 1

Good Hope 8, Cold Springs 4

Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits, RBI

Morgan Cook (GH): 2 hits

Lawton Farr (GH): hit, 2 RBIs

Caleb Rusk (GH): 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 12 K

Brodee Barlett (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Hanceville 23, Holly Pond 13

Zach Campbell (H): 4 hits, 4 RBIs

Daemon Hackney (H): 4 hits, RBI

Leslie Fischer (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): hit, 4 RBIs

Barrett Hardin (H): HR, 3 RBIs

Bo Joles (H): hit, two RBIs

Hunter Farr (HP): 2 hits

Andy Light (HP): HR, 2 RBIs

Prep Softball

Austin 4, Cullman 3

Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits

Holly Pond 5, West Point 3

Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 hits

Emma Ray Spitzer (HP): 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 K

Sydney Sellers (WP): 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K

