Cullman’s varsity girls tennis team overcame a 4-1 deficit in Thursday’s section match against Muscle Shoals, winning the final four matches of the night to secure a 5-4 victory.
The Lady Bearcats are now 5-0 this season and 1-0 in section play.
See complete results below:
Kate Krigbaum: 6-2, 6-0
Katia Peterson: 6-2, 3-6, 10-2
Sophia Karolewics: 7-6 (5), 1-6, 10-8
Caroline Hill: 6-4, 6-3
Emma Murphree: 3-6, 1-6
Avery Heis: 3-6, 1-6
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 7-6 (5), 7-5
Caroline Hill/Emma Murphree: 5-7, 4-6
Sophia Karolewics/Avery Heis: 3-6, 1-6
See more local roundup below:
Thursday — February 25
Prep Baseball
Dale County 2, Fairview 1
Parker Martin: 2 hits
Brody Hogeland: hit, RBI
Good Hope 18, Holly Pond 1
Caleb Rusk (GH): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Braxton Marshall (GH): 3.2 IP, 5 H, 0 ER, 3 K
Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
John Martin (HP): 3 hits, RBI
Andy Light (HP): 2 hits
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Cullman 6, Gardendale 0
Jeta Falcon: 2 goals
Ashlei Bryant: 2 goals
Mimi Lunsford: goal
Elley Atchison: goal
Priceville 5, Fairview 0
West Point 5, West Limestone 0
Grace Lee: 3 goals
Kyli Armistead: 2 goals
Georgia Metrock: shutout
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Priceville 8, Fairview 4
Jesus Avalos: 2 goals
Bryan Ruiz: goal
Adrian Lopez: goal
West Point 5, West Limestone 4
Tuesday — February 23
Prep Baseball
Hueytown 7, Cullman 1
Good Hope 8, Cold Springs 4
Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits, RBI
Morgan Cook (GH): 2 hits
Lawton Farr (GH): hit, 2 RBIs
Caleb Rusk (GH): 5.2 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 12 K
Brodee Barlett (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Hanceville 23, Holly Pond 13
Zach Campbell (H): 4 hits, 4 RBIs
Daemon Hackney (H): 4 hits, RBI
Leslie Fischer (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): hit, 4 RBIs
Barrett Hardin (H): HR, 3 RBIs
Bo Joles (H): hit, two RBIs
Hunter Farr (HP): 2 hits
Andy Light (HP): HR, 2 RBIs
Prep Softball
Austin 4, Cullman 3
Savannah Davis: 2 hits, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits
Holly Pond 5, West Point 3
Madyson Rickman (HP): 2 hits
Emma Ray Spitzer (HP): 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 2 K
Sydney Sellers (WP): 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 6 K
