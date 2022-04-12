Softball
Metro Creative

Carlie Burnham and Taylor Au homered, Haley Shannon and Brooklyn Morton pitched well in the circle, and Cullman’s varsity softball team picked up a 4-2 road win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.

The Lady Bearcats (13-14) went ahead 1-0 in the first inning following an RBI single by Savannah Davis that scored Shannon — who led off the Class 6A, Area 14 clash with a triple — and bumped the lead to 3-0 on Burnham’s two-run blast shortly afterward.

Au’s solo homer led off the third inning and extended Cullman’s advantage to 4-1.

Shannon (3 2/3 innings) and Morton (3 1/3 innings) kept the Muscle Shoals offense at bay for the rest of the game. The duo allowed just three hits and struck out three.

Davis guided the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Burnham (two RBIs), Au (RBI), Shannon and Faith Guest all provided one hit.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday — April 12

Prep Baseball

Holly Pond 5, Asbury 4

Seth Whiting: hit, RBI

John Martin: 3 walks

John Martin: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K

Phil Campbell 11, Vinemont 1

Jake Hale: 2 hits

Russellville 5, West Point 0

Caiden Rodgers: 2 hits

Prep Softball 

Sumiton Christian 3, Addison 1

Winston County 7, Cold Springs 1

Emma Black: 3 hits

Journee Swann: solo HR

Guntersville 14, Fairview 0

Curry 19, Good Hope 2

Bailey Keef: 2 hits, RBI

Monday — April 11

Prep Baseball

Falkville 3, Addison 2

Brody Dollar: 3 hits

Jed Wilkins: 2 hits

Christian Roberts: 2 hits

Lane Tubb: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 K

Briley Holt: 3.1 IP, 2 H, R, 6 K

Cold Springs 10, Curry 9

Cody Bales: 3 hits

Cole Bales: 2 hits, RBI

Brady Phillips: 2 hits

Joshua Winfrey: hit, 2 RBIs

Albertville 7, Fairview 2

Lucas West: 3 hits

Caden Jennings: 2 hits, RBI

Prep Softball

Decatur 8, Cullman 4

Haley Shannon: 3 hits

Olivia Britton: 3 walks

Carlie Burnham: solo HR

Arab 11, Fairview 4

Kaitlyn Benson: 2 hits, RBI

Good Hope 9, Cold Springs 3

Alexandria Steed (GH): 3 hits, RBI

Carley Adams (GH): hit, 2 RBIs

Campbell Koch (GH): RBI 2B

Addyson Burgess (GH): 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 K

Falkville 20, Hanceville 1

Jayda White: RBI 2B

Holly Pond 14, Susan Moore 3

Hayden 7, West Point 6

Sidney Burks: 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI

Maci Brown: 2 hits, RBI

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits

Prep Soccer (Boys)

St. Bernard 3, J.B. Pennington 0

Priceville 6, West Point 1

Prep Soccer (Girls)

J.B. Pennington 3, St. Bernard 1

Priceville 4, West Point 1

Saturday — April 9

Prep Baseball

East Lawrence 19, Vinemont 4

Michael Foust: 2 hits

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you