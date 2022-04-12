Carlie Burnham and Taylor Au homered, Haley Shannon and Brooklyn Morton pitched well in the circle, and Cullman’s varsity softball team picked up a 4-2 road win over Muscle Shoals on Tuesday.
The Lady Bearcats (13-14) went ahead 1-0 in the first inning following an RBI single by Savannah Davis that scored Shannon — who led off the Class 6A, Area 14 clash with a triple — and bumped the lead to 3-0 on Burnham’s two-run blast shortly afterward.
Au’s solo homer led off the third inning and extended Cullman’s advantage to 4-1.
Shannon (3 2/3 innings) and Morton (3 1/3 innings) kept the Muscle Shoals offense at bay for the rest of the game. The duo allowed just three hits and struck out three.
Davis guided the offense with two hits and an RBI, while Burnham (two RBIs), Au (RBI), Shannon and Faith Guest all provided one hit.
Tuesday — April 12
Prep Baseball
Holly Pond 5, Asbury 4
Seth Whiting: hit, RBI
John Martin: 3 walks
John Martin: 3 IP, H, 0 R, 4 K
Phil Campbell 11, Vinemont 1
Jake Hale: 2 hits
Russellville 5, West Point 0
Caiden Rodgers: 2 hits
Prep Softball
Sumiton Christian 3, Addison 1
Winston County 7, Cold Springs 1
Emma Black: 3 hits
Journee Swann: solo HR
Guntersville 14, Fairview 0
Curry 19, Good Hope 2
Bailey Keef: 2 hits, RBI
Monday — April 11
Prep Baseball
Falkville 3, Addison 2
Brody Dollar: 3 hits
Jed Wilkins: 2 hits
Christian Roberts: 2 hits
Lane Tubb: 7 IP, 6 H, 2 ER, 3 K
Briley Holt: 3.1 IP, 2 H, R, 6 K
Cold Springs 10, Curry 9
Cody Bales: 3 hits
Cole Bales: 2 hits, RBI
Brady Phillips: 2 hits
Joshua Winfrey: hit, 2 RBIs
Albertville 7, Fairview 2
Lucas West: 3 hits
Caden Jennings: 2 hits, RBI
Prep Softball
Decatur 8, Cullman 4
Haley Shannon: 3 hits
Olivia Britton: 3 walks
Carlie Burnham: solo HR
Arab 11, Fairview 4
Kaitlyn Benson: 2 hits, RBI
Good Hope 9, Cold Springs 3
Alexandria Steed (GH): 3 hits, RBI
Carley Adams (GH): hit, 2 RBIs
Campbell Koch (GH): RBI 2B
Addyson Burgess (GH): 7 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 K
Falkville 20, Hanceville 1
Jayda White: RBI 2B
Holly Pond 14, Susan Moore 3
Hayden 7, West Point 6
Sidney Burks: 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI
Maci Brown: 2 hits, RBI
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits
Prep Soccer (Boys)
St. Bernard 3, J.B. Pennington 0
Priceville 6, West Point 1
Prep Soccer (Girls)
J.B. Pennington 3, St. Bernard 1
Priceville 4, West Point 1
Saturday — April 9
Prep Baseball
East Lawrence 19, Vinemont 4
Michael Foust: 2 hits
