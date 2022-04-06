Cullman’s varsity girls soccer team defeated Gardendale 6-1 on Tuesday night.
Jeta Falcon recorded a hat trick, while Kenzee Gregory (assist), Mercy VanDyke (assist) and Mimi Lunsford also scored goals. Gracie Barksdale totaled eight saves.
Prep Baseball
Kaleb Heatherly came through in the clutch once again, hitting a walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth inning to propel Cullman to a 2-1 area win against Muscle Shoals on Tuesday night.
Zane Watwood led off the frame with a single before Hayden Stancil (hit by pitch) and Tucker Cagle (walk) reached to load the bases for Heatherly, whose base hit to left field improved Cullman’s record to 16-13.
Heatherly finished the clash with three hits and an RBI, while Watwood and Riley Jackson claimed two hits apiece. Zac Edwards and Cole Robertson each provided one hit.
Easton Peed pitched 5 2/3 innings, scattering six hits and three strikeouts.
Tucker Apel relieved Peed in the sixth inning and stranded two runners with a key strikeout.
Apel and Jackson combined for 2 1/3 innings of scoreless relief. Jackson picked up the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.