Chalea Clemmons slugged two home runs to spearhead Cullman's offense, and the Lady Bearcats breezed past Gardendale 16-3 on Thursday night.
The Black and Gold blew the doors open with eight runs in the second inning.
Taylor Au put Cullman on the board with an RBI single before Savannah Davis followed two batters later with a two-run double to make it 3-0. After Haley Shannon scored on a passed ball, Emma Claire Wilson (RBI single) and Carlie Burnham (two-run triple) came through with run-scoring hits.
Burnham later touched home on another passed ball to put the Lady Bearcats up 8-0.
Clemmons smashed a solo blast in the sixth inning and added a three-run bomb in the seventh after an RBI single by Davis. She also netted 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work in the circle.
Clemmons (four RBIs), Davis (three RBIs) and Burnham (two RBIs) each totaled three hits, while Au (RBI), Faith Guest and Dayln Phillips snagged two hits apiece. Wilson (RBI), Kylie Stracner and Shana Guest rounded out the offensive fireworks with one hit apiece. Sarah Herfurth contributed an RBI.
See more local roundup below.
Prep Softball
Guntersville 16, Fairview 4
Kyleigh Aleman: hit, RBI
Emma Garcia: hit, RBI
West Point 12, Jasper 7
Carlie Wilkins: 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Lexi Shadix: 2 hits, RBI
Bethany Minck: 2 hits, RBI
Lexi Kimbril: 2 hits
Haley Bearden: hit, 2 RBIs
Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI
Prep Baseball
Dora 20, Good Hope 5
Landon Piper: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Morgan Cook: 2 hits, RBI
Preston Seymore: 2 hits
Paydon Bagwell: hit, RBI
Fairview 10, Hanceville 9
Crimson Wright (F): 3 hits, RBI
Brody Hogeland (F): 3 hits
Levi Garner (F): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Bryceson Turner (F): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Dalton Payne (F): 2 hits, RBI
Jack Brown (F): 2 hits
Gannon Black (F): hit, 2 RBIs
Zach Campbell (H): 2 hits, RBI
Dylan Twilley (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Barrett Hardin (H): hit, RBI
Adam Cooper (H): hit, RBI
Carson Garrett (H): 2 RBIs
*Turner hit walk-off single
