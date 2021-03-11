Prep Softball
Chalea Clemmons slugged two home runs to spearhead Cullman's offense, and the Lady Bearcats breezed past Gardendale 16-3 on Thursday night.

The Black and Gold blew the doors open with eight runs in the second inning.

Taylor Au put Cullman on the board with an RBI single before Savannah Davis followed two batters later with a two-run double to make it 3-0. After Haley Shannon scored on a passed ball, Emma Claire Wilson (RBI single) and Carlie Burnham (two-run triple) came through with run-scoring hits.

Burnham later touched home on another passed ball to put the Lady Bearcats up 8-0.

Clemmons smashed a solo blast in the sixth inning and added a three-run bomb in the seventh after an RBI single by Davis. She also netted 10 strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings of work in the circle.

Clemmons (four RBIs), Davis (three RBIs) and Burnham (two RBIs) each totaled three hits, while Au (RBI), Faith Guest and Dayln Phillips snagged two hits apiece. Wilson (RBI), Kylie Stracner and Shana Guest rounded out the offensive fireworks with one hit apiece. Sarah Herfurth contributed an RBI.

Prep Softball

Guntersville 16, Fairview 4

Kyleigh Aleman: hit, RBI

Emma Garcia: hit, RBI

West Point 12, Jasper 7

Carlie Wilkins: 4 hits, 3 RBIs

Lexi Shadix: 2 hits, RBI

Bethany Minck: 2 hits, RBI

Lexi Kimbril: 2 hits

Haley Bearden: hit, 2 RBIs

Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI

Prep Baseball

Dora 20, Good Hope 5

Landon Piper: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Morgan Cook: 2 hits, RBI

Preston Seymore: 2 hits

Paydon Bagwell: hit, RBI

Fairview 10, Hanceville 9

Crimson Wright (F): 3 hits, RBI

Brody Hogeland (F): 3 hits

Levi Garner (F): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Bryceson Turner (F): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Dalton Payne (F): 2 hits, RBI

Jack Brown (F): 2 hits

Gannon Black (F): hit, 2 RBIs

Zach Campbell (H): 2 hits, RBI

Dylan Twilley (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Barrett Hardin (H): hit, RBI

Adam Cooper (H): hit, RBI

Carson Garrett (H): 2 RBIs

*Turner hit walk-off single

