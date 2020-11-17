HOLLY POND — Molly McKelvy poured in a game-high 24 points, Fairview's varsity girls produced a dominant fourth-quarter effort, and the Lady Aggies picked up a 70-44 road triumph against Holly Pond on Tuesday night.
Fairview led 47-41 entering the final quarter but cranked up the defensive pressure in those final eight minutes, outscoring the Lady Broncos 23-3 to turn a close contest into a runaway victory.
Emma Garcia garnered 10 points for the Lady Aggies, while Daisy Manasco (nine), Morgan Lindsay (nine) and Jacy Gorham (eight) were next in line offensively for coach Justin Billings.
Kaylee Stallings led Holly Pond with 17 points, while Sarah Finley pitched in 10.
Stallings sank four 3-pointers in the second quarter to help keep the Lady Broncos in it.
Billings, however, was happy to see more urgency from his team in the second half.
"First half, we weren't doing the small things," he said. "At halftime, that was my point of emphasis — making sure we do the small things. Our energy and effort was way better in the second half, and we concentrated on the small things. I think that was the big difference. Eventually, we finally settled down and got the nerves out and concentrated on what we were doing. That helped us stretch the lead out."
Fairview hosts Vinemont on Friday night.
Holly Pond, meanwhile, travels to Cold Springs.
Varsity Boys
% Fairview 62, Holly Pond 49: The Aggies opened their season with a double-digit road win over the Broncos.
Owen Yarbrough led all scorers with 20 points, while Jack Brown (11), Preston Ryan (10) and Landon Tweedie (10) also pitched in solid performances.
Jayden Perkins paced Holly Pond with 17 points. Parker Sellers added 10.
Tuesday, November 17
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 57, Hanceville 38
Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: 21 points
Seth Williams, Cold Springs: 9 points
Izayah Glenon, Hanceville: 15 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 61, Hanceville 38
Toni West, Cold Springs: 20 points
Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs: 10 points
Lacey Rice, Cold Springs: 9 points
Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville: 15 points
Victoria Stanley, Hanceville: 11 points
Monday, November 16
Varsity Boys
West Point 73, Brewer 67
Kobe Bowers: 20 points
Aubry Cleghorn: 16 points
Will Cochran: 13 points
Other Scores
Grissom 55, Cullman 54
Varsity Girls
Cullman 61, Grissom 38
Regan Quattlebaum: 19 points
Jaden Winfrey: 16 points
Ava McSwain: 10 points
West Point 68, Brewer 46
Lexi Shadix: 27 points
Braelee Quinn: 19 points
Saturday, November 14
Varsity Girls
Fairview 58, Russellville 38
Maddie Yeager: 12 points
Molly McKelvy: 12 points
Jaycee Aleman: 10 points
Good Hope 75, Lawrence County 64
Rudi Derrick: 23 points
Heather Tetro: 18 points
Bailey Tetro: 17 points
Hanceville 40, Decatur Heritage 35
Savanna McAnnally: 17 points
Cassidy Campbell: 14 points
Friday, November 13
Varsity Boys
West Point 64, Holly Pond 29
Aubry Cleghorn, West Point: 23 points
Kobe Bowers, West Point: 18 points
Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: 10 points
Varsity Girls
West Point 64, Holly Pond 36
Braelee Quinn, West Point: 14 points
Lexi Shadix, West Point: 12 points
Bai Widner, Holly Pond: 9 points
Other Scores
Susan Moore 65, Cullman 60
