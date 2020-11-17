HOLLY POND — Molly McKelvy poured in a game-high 24 points, Fairview's varsity girls produced a dominant fourth-quarter effort, and the Lady Aggies picked up a 70-44 road triumph against Holly Pond on Tuesday night.

Fairview led 47-41 entering the final quarter but cranked up the defensive pressure in those final eight minutes, outscoring the Lady Broncos 23-3 to turn a close contest into a runaway victory.

Emma Garcia garnered 10 points for the Lady Aggies, while Daisy Manasco (nine), Morgan Lindsay (nine) and Jacy Gorham (eight) were next in line offensively for coach Justin Billings.

Kaylee Stallings led Holly Pond with 17 points, while Sarah Finley pitched in 10.

Stallings sank four 3-pointers in the second quarter to help keep the Lady Broncos in it.

Billings, however, was happy to see more urgency from his team in the second half.

"First half, we weren't doing the small things," he said. "At halftime, that was my point of emphasis — making sure we do the small things. Our energy and effort was way better in the second half, and we concentrated on the small things. I think that was the big difference. Eventually, we finally settled down and got the nerves out and concentrated on what we were doing. That helped us stretch the lead out."

Fairview hosts Vinemont on Friday night.

Holly Pond, meanwhile, travels to Cold Springs.

Varsity Boys

% Fairview 62, Holly Pond 49: The Aggies opened their season with a double-digit road win over the Broncos.

Owen Yarbrough led all scorers with 20 points, while Jack Brown (11), Preston Ryan (10) and Landon Tweedie (10) also pitched in solid performances.

Jayden Perkins paced Holly Pond with 17 points. Parker Sellers added 10.

Tuesday, November 17

Varsity Boys

Cold Springs 57, Hanceville 38

Brody Peppers, Cold Springs: 21 points

Seth Williams, Cold Springs: 9 points

Izayah Glenon, Hanceville: 15 points

Varsity Girls

Cold Springs 61, Hanceville 38

Toni West, Cold Springs: 20 points

Anna Kate Voce, Cold Springs: 10 points

Lacey Rice, Cold Springs: 9 points

Cassidy Campbell, Hanceville: 15 points

Victoria Stanley, Hanceville: 11 points 

Monday, November 16

Varsity Boys

West Point 73, Brewer 67

Kobe Bowers: 20 points

Aubry Cleghorn: 16 points

Will Cochran: 13 points

 

Other Scores

Grissom 55, Cullman 54

Varsity Girls

Cullman 61, Grissom 38

Regan Quattlebaum: 19 points

Jaden Winfrey: 16 points

Ava McSwain: 10 points

 

West Point 68, Brewer 46

Lexi Shadix: 27 points

Braelee Quinn: 19 points

Saturday, November 14

Varsity Girls

Fairview 58, Russellville 38

Maddie Yeager: 12 points

Molly McKelvy: 12 points

Jaycee Aleman: 10 points

 

Good Hope 75, Lawrence County 64

Rudi Derrick: 23 points

Heather Tetro: 18 points

Bailey Tetro: 17 points

 

Hanceville 40, Decatur Heritage 35

Savanna McAnnally: 17 points

Cassidy Campbell: 14 points 

Friday, November 13

Varsity Boys

West Point 64, Holly Pond 29

Aubry Cleghorn, West Point: 23 points

Kobe Bowers, West Point: 18 points

Landon Perkins, Holly Pond: 10 points

Varsity Girls

West Point 64, Holly Pond 36

Braelee Quinn, West Point: 14 points

Lexi Shadix, West Point: 12 points

Bai Widner, Holly Pond: 9 points

 

Other Scores

Susan Moore 65, Cullman 60

