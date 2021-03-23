Fairview’s softball team plated five runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to knock off Holly Pond 7-6 at home on Tuesday night.
The Lady Aggies (4-6) trailed 6-2 heading into the final frame but quickly went to work on their deficit.
Fairview made it 6-3 on an error before Devan Fulmer doubled home Kyleigh Aleman to further cut into the Lady Broncos’ lead.
Emma Garcia then ripped a two-run single to tie things up at 6-apiece.
Kaitlyn Benson (double) and Emma Roberts (bunt single) each followed with hits to load the bases before Garcia scampered home on a passed ball to complete the walk-off win.
Garcia (two hits, two RBIs), Fulmer (hit, three RBIs), Benson (hit), Roberts (hit) and Aleman (hit) contributed to the victory.
Kaylee Stallings (two hits, three RBIs) and Madyson Rickman (two hits, two RBIs) each homered for the Lady Broncos in the loss.
Cidney Hays (three hits), Taylor Simmons (two hits), Brooke Hill (hit, RBI), Samantha Giles (hit) and Addison Armstrong (hit) rounded out the offensive production.
Tuesday — March 23
Prep Baseball
Curry 9, Good Hope 1 (Game 1)
Lane Speegle: 2 hits
Braxton Marshall: hit, RBI
Prep Softball
Cullman 6, Lawrence County 1
Faith Guest: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Shana Guest: hit, RBI
Chalea Clemmons: 7 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 12 K
Prep Soccer (Girls)
West Point 6, Brewer 2
Kyli Armistead: 3 goals
Grace Lee: 2 goals
Deonna Evans: goal
