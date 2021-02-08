FAIRVIEW — Molly McKelvy secured a game-high 24 points, Fairview's varsity girls turned in a spectacular defensive effort, and the Lady Aggies stormed past Brewer 62-28 in the semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament on Monday evening.
Fairview improved to 16-8 following the victory inside Joe Shults Gymnasium.
All in all, a fantastic showing.
"I feel like we had a really good gameplan, and the girls bought into it," coach Justin Billings said. "We wanted to let our defense lead to a lot of our offense, so I challenged the girls on the defensive end. They came out with a lot of intensity and got the stops we needed."
Daisy Manasco and Maddie Yeager spearheaded a 10-0 Fairview run to start the game, and the Lady Aggies parlayed that quick momentum into 34-14 halftime lead.
McKelvy swiftly put to rest any thoughts of a Brewer comeback in the third stanza, showing off her best Steph Curry impression by draining four 3-pointers in those eight minutes.
Manasco (11) and Yeager (10) joined McKelvy in double digits, while Emma Garcia (six), Jaycee Aleman (four), Jayla Gorham (three), Morgan Lindsay (two) and Jacy Gorham (two) rounded out the scoring.
Fairview will travel to No. 6 Guntersville on Thursday at 6 p.m. to play in the championship clash.
The Lady Aggies split their two regular season matchups with the Lady Wildcats, and Billings said he expects his team's most difficult challenge to date.
"I think it'll be the toughest game we've played all year," he said. "They got us at their place, and we got them at our place. I know for a fact both teams want it, and I know both teams are going to be locked in. It's going to be a great game."
Monday, February 9
Varsity Girls
Class 1A, Area 12 Tournament
St. Bernard 44, Brilliant 40
Stats were unavailable
*St. Bernard at Marion County, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Cold Springs 84, Winston County 26
Toni West: 28 points
Kyla Aaron: 14 points
Brooke Crider: 11 points
Shay Sellers: 9 points
Madison Bruer: 8 points
* Falkville at Cold Springs, Thursday at 6 p.m.
** Cold Springs made 18 3-pointers
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Falkville 69, Addison 61
Stats were unavailable
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Holly Pond 51, Brindlee Mountain 32
Sarah Finley: 17 points
Kaylee Stallings: 16 points
*Holly Pond at Susan Moore, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament
Falkville 48, Vinemont 37
Madysen Hacker: 12 points
Maggie Burks: 6 points
McKenna Kline: 6 points
*Vinemont finishes season at 8-20
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Good Hope 77, Curry 44
Heather Tetro: 20 points
Bailey Tetro: 14 points
Ivey Maddox: 10 points
Rudi Derrick: 10 points
Kyndall Seal: 10 points
Good Hope at Oneonta, Thursday at 6 p.m.
Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament
Oneonta 65, Hanceville 31
Cassidy Campbell: 25 points
Jessica Thompson: 6 points
*Hanceville finishes season at 5-20
Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament
West Point 81, Russellville 42
Lexi Shadix: 23 points
Summer Mendoza: 22 points
Braelee Quinn: 20 points
*West Point at Lawrence County, Thursday at 6 p.m.
