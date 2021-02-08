FAIRVIEW — Molly McKelvy secured a game-high 24 points, Fairview's varsity girls turned in a spectacular defensive effort, and the Lady Aggies stormed past Brewer 62-28 in the semifinals of the Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament on Monday evening.

Fairview improved to 16-8 following the victory inside Joe Shults Gymnasium.

All in all, a fantastic showing.

"I feel like we had a really good gameplan, and the girls bought into it," coach Justin Billings said. "We wanted to let our defense lead to a lot of our offense, so I challenged the girls on the defensive end. They came out with a lot of intensity and got the stops we needed."

Daisy Manasco and Maddie Yeager spearheaded a 10-0 Fairview run to start the game, and the Lady Aggies parlayed that quick momentum into 34-14 halftime lead.

McKelvy swiftly put to rest any thoughts of a Brewer comeback in the third stanza, showing off her best Steph Curry impression by draining four 3-pointers in those eight minutes.

Manasco (11) and Yeager (10) joined McKelvy in double digits, while Emma Garcia (six), Jaycee Aleman (four), Jayla Gorham (three), Morgan Lindsay (two) and Jacy Gorham (two) rounded out the scoring.

Fairview will travel to No. 6 Guntersville on Thursday at 6 p.m. to play in the championship clash.

The Lady Aggies split their two regular season matchups with the Lady Wildcats, and Billings said he expects his team's most difficult challenge to date.

"I think it'll be the toughest game we've played all year," he said. "They got us at their place, and we got them at our place. I know for a fact both teams want it, and I know both teams are going to be locked in. It's going to be a great game."

See more local roundup below.

Monday, February 9

Varsity Girls

Class 1A, Area 12 Tournament

St. Bernard 44, Brilliant 40

Stats were unavailable

*St. Bernard at Marion County, Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament

Cold Springs 84, Winston County 26

Toni West: 28 points

Kyla Aaron: 14 points

Brooke Crider: 11 points

Shay Sellers: 9 points

Madison Bruer: 8 points

* Falkville at Cold Springs, Thursday at 6 p.m.

** Cold Springs made 18 3-pointers

Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament

Falkville 69, Addison 61

Stats were unavailable

Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament

Holly Pond 51, Brindlee Mountain 32

Sarah Finley: 17 points

Kaylee Stallings: 16 points

*Holly Pond at Susan Moore, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament

Falkville 48, Vinemont 37

Madysen Hacker: 12 points

Maggie Burks: 6 points

McKenna Kline: 6 points

*Vinemont finishes season at 8-20

Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament

Good Hope 77, Curry 44

Heather Tetro: 20 points

Bailey Tetro: 14 points

Ivey Maddox: 10 points

Rudi Derrick: 10 points

Kyndall Seal: 10 points

Good Hope at Oneonta, Thursday at 6 p.m.

Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament

Oneonta 65, Hanceville 31

Cassidy Campbell: 25 points

Jessica Thompson: 6 points

*Hanceville finishes season at 5-20

Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament

West Point 81, Russellville 42

Lexi Shadix: 23 points

Summer Mendoza: 22 points

Braelee Quinn: 20 points

*West Point at Lawrence County, Thursday at 6 p.m.

