Fairview’s softball team picked up a 3-2 road victory over Cold Springs on Monday.
Kyleigh Aleman put the Lady Aggies in front 1-0 in the second inning with an RBI single before stealing home later in the frame to make it 2-0.
Kaitlyn Benson added an RBI single in the third inning before Cold Springs answered in the bottom half of the frame with a Kyla Aaron home run and a Morgan Chasteen RBI double to bring the score to 3-2.
Ayda Payne was able to hold the Lady Eagles from there, scattering seven hits and a pair of strikeouts in the complete-game effort.
Benson led the Lady Aggies with two hits, while Savannah Bryson, Devan Fulmer, Aleman, Payne, Sydni Hall, Kloie Watson and Jaycee Aleman each had one.
Emma Black recorded two hits for Cold Springs, while Aaron, Anna Kate Voce, Chasteen, Toni West and Maddie Pearl all provided one.
Cold Springs 14, Addison 4
Brodi Williams (CS): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Joshua Winfrey (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Andrew Weaver (CS): 2 hits
Roberto Ayala (CS): hit, 3 RBIs
Will Tuggle (A): 2 hits, RBI
Mac Cagle (A): 2 hits
Brody Dollar (A): 2 RBIs
New Hope 13, Hanceville 8
Barrett Hardin: 3 hits, RBI
Adam Cooper: hit, 3 RBIs
Drew Campbell: hit, RBI
Dylan Twilley: hit, RBI
Jake Cornelius: hit, RBI
Vinemont 18, Holly Pond 3
Deacon Samples (V): 2 hits, RBI
Ayden Thomason (V): 2 hits, RBI
Will Rhodes (V): 2 hits
Braden Boner (V): hit, 2 RBIs
Collin Teichmiller (V): hit. 2 RBIs
Colby Miller (V): hit, RBI
Mason McKinney (V): hit, RBI
Keith Slaton (V): hit, RBI
Thomas Bell (HP): hit, RBI
West Point 3, Curry 2
Branson Smith: 2 hits
Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI
Will Cochran: hit, RBI
Eli Folds: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER (2 R), 7 K
Prep Softball
Vinemont 9, J.B. Pennington 4
Priceville 7, West Point 5
Sydney Sellers: 3 hits, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Haley Bearden: 2 hits, RBI
Bethany Minck: 2 hits
Nikki Tyree: hit, RBI
Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI
