Fairview’s softball team picked up a 3-2 road victory over Cold Springs on Monday.

Kyleigh Aleman put the Lady Aggies in front 1-0 in the second inning with an RBI single before stealing home later in the frame to make it 2-0.

Kaitlyn Benson added an RBI single in the third inning before Cold Springs answered in the bottom half of the frame with a Kyla Aaron home run and a Morgan Chasteen RBI double to bring the score to 3-2.

Ayda Payne was able to hold the Lady Eagles from there, scattering seven hits and a pair of strikeouts in the complete-game effort.

Benson led the Lady Aggies with two hits, while Savannah Bryson, Devan Fulmer, Aleman, Payne, Sydni Hall, Kloie Watson and Jaycee Aleman each had one.

Emma Black recorded two hits for Cold Springs, while Aaron, Anna Kate Voce, Chasteen, Toni West and Maddie Pearl all provided one.

See more local roundup below.

Cold Springs 14, Addison 4

Brodi Williams (CS): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Joshua Winfrey (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Andrew Weaver (CS): 2 hits

Roberto Ayala (CS): hit, 3 RBIs

Will Tuggle (A): 2 hits, RBI

Mac Cagle (A): 2 hits

Brody Dollar (A): 2 RBIs

New Hope 13, Hanceville 8

Barrett Hardin: 3 hits, RBI

Adam Cooper: hit, 3 RBIs

Drew Campbell: hit, RBI

Dylan Twilley: hit, RBI

Jake Cornelius: hit, RBI

Vinemont 18, Holly Pond 3

Deacon Samples (V): 2 hits, RBI

Ayden Thomason (V): 2 hits, RBI

Will Rhodes (V): 2 hits

Braden Boner (V): hit, 2 RBIs

Collin Teichmiller (V): hit. 2 RBIs

Colby Miller (V): hit, RBI

Mason McKinney (V): hit, RBI

Keith Slaton (V): hit, RBI

Thomas Bell (HP): hit, RBI

West Point 3, Curry 2

Branson Smith: 2 hits

Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI

Will Cochran: hit, RBI

Eli Folds: 7 IP, 2 H, 0 ER (2 R), 7 K

Prep Softball

Vinemont 9, J.B. Pennington 4

Priceville 7, West Point 5

Sydney Sellers: 3 hits, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits (HR), RBI

Haley Bearden: 2 hits, RBI

Bethany Minck: 2 hits

Nikki Tyree: hit, RBI

Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI

