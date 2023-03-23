FAIRVIEW — Bethany Minck, Brinlee Phillips and Katie Beth Yovino each walloped home runs to spearhead a 21-hit effort for West Point in an 18-7 road victory over Fairview on Thursday night.

The Lady Warriors (9-3) notched 12 runs in the second inning to take control against the Lady Aggies (10-9) in the Class 5A, Area 12 matchup and end the Purple and Gold’s five-game winning streak.

An RBI double by Minck followed by a two-run shot from Phillips gave West Point a 3-0 lead in the opening frame.

The Maroon and White’s sticks came to life in a big-time way one inning later.

Macayla Wilkins and Macie Brown socked RBI singles before coming home to score on a three-run bomb from Minck. Yovino produced a two-run blast three batters later to make it 12-1, and the Lady Warriors registered three more runs on a sacrifice fly from Minck and RBI singles by Liberty Shadix and Brown.

Fairview attempted to get back in the matchup, plating three runs in the third inning — Kylie Kovar and Ayda Payne both had RBI hits — and three more in the fifth inning — Payne and Addison Phillips recorded sacrifice flies — to make it 15-7.

West Point, though, corralled the final three runs of the contest, two of which came courtesy of RBI hits by Shadix and Bailey Brock, to seal the victory.

Shadix amassed a game-high four hits (two RBIs), while Brock (RBI) and Brown (RBI) each provided three.

Minck (five RBIs), Phillips (two RBIs), Wilkins (two RBIs), Alexis Kimbril and Ella Minck all collected two hits. Yovino rounded out the offensive fireworks with a hit and two RBIs.

Jaycee Aleman led Fairview with three hits, while Kovar and Payne each recorded two hits and two RBIs.

THURSDAY — MARCH 23

Prep Baseball

Cold Springs 10, Carbon Hill 9

Ethan Nabors: 4-for-4, RBI

Josh Winfrey: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs

Brady Phillips: 2-for-4, RBI

Tucker Philbeck: Walk-Off 1B

Cullman 10, Decatur 0

Riley Jackson: 3-for-3, RBI

Cody Jones: 2-for-3

Cole Floyd: 2 RBIs

Elijah Hayes: 2 RBIs

Garrett Hall: 2 RBIs

Zane Watwood: 5 IP, H, 5 K

Cullman 8, Decatur 3

Cole Floyd: 2-for-4, RBI

Garrett Hall: 2-for-4

Fairview 13, Falkville 6

Carson Jones: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Lucas West: 2-for-4, RBI

Caden Jennings: 2-for-4, RBI

Barett York: 2 RBIs

Ashville 9, Good Hope 1

Ayden Black: 2-for-3

Good Hope 10, Ashville 3

Mason Drake: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Dakota Overton: 2-for-4

Eli Clements: 3 RBIs

Brady Stripling: 2 RBIs

Hanceville 15, Holly Pond 2

Gabe Ognilla (H): 3-for-5, 4 RBIs

Dalton Pirkle (H): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga (H): 3 RBIs

Jackson Cleveland (H): 2 RBIs

Danville 12, Vinemont 5

Joshua Rhodes: 2-for-3 (GS), 4 RBIs

Jake Hale: 2-for-4, RBI

Hayden Robinson: 2-for-4

Ayden Thomason: 2-for-4

Danville 10, Vinemont 5

Jake Hale: 2-for-3, RBI

Hayden Robinson: 2-for-3

Michael Foust: 2-for-4

Ayden Thomason: 2 RBIs

Prep Softball

Muscle Shoals 7, Cullman 3

Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-3 (HR), RBI

Olivia Britton: 2-for-3, RBI

Holly Pond 6, Cold Springs 3

Madyson Rickman (HP): 3-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

Maycie Black (HP): 3-for-4, RBI

Molly Neal (HP): Solo HR

Maggie Nail (HP): 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K

Priceville 6, Good Hope 5

Bailey Keef: 2-for-3, RBI

Alexandria Steed: 2-for-4, RBI

East Lawrence 15, Hanceville 0

Decatur Heritage 19, Vinemont 4

Angela Harris: 2-for-2, 3 RBIs

Katelyn Evans: 2-for-2

Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-2

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

