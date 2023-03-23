FAIRVIEW — Bethany Minck, Brinlee Phillips and Katie Beth Yovino each walloped home runs to spearhead a 21-hit effort for West Point in an 18-7 road victory over Fairview on Thursday night.
The Lady Warriors (9-3) notched 12 runs in the second inning to take control against the Lady Aggies (10-9) in the Class 5A, Area 12 matchup and end the Purple and Gold’s five-game winning streak.
An RBI double by Minck followed by a two-run shot from Phillips gave West Point a 3-0 lead in the opening frame.
The Maroon and White’s sticks came to life in a big-time way one inning later.
Macayla Wilkins and Macie Brown socked RBI singles before coming home to score on a three-run bomb from Minck. Yovino produced a two-run blast three batters later to make it 12-1, and the Lady Warriors registered three more runs on a sacrifice fly from Minck and RBI singles by Liberty Shadix and Brown.
Fairview attempted to get back in the matchup, plating three runs in the third inning — Kylie Kovar and Ayda Payne both had RBI hits — and three more in the fifth inning — Payne and Addison Phillips recorded sacrifice flies — to make it 15-7.
West Point, though, corralled the final three runs of the contest, two of which came courtesy of RBI hits by Shadix and Bailey Brock, to seal the victory.
Shadix amassed a game-high four hits (two RBIs), while Brock (RBI) and Brown (RBI) each provided three.
Minck (five RBIs), Phillips (two RBIs), Wilkins (two RBIs), Alexis Kimbril and Ella Minck all collected two hits. Yovino rounded out the offensive fireworks with a hit and two RBIs.
Jaycee Aleman led Fairview with three hits, while Kovar and Payne each recorded two hits and two RBIs.
See more local roundup below.
THURSDAY — MARCH 23
Prep Baseball
Cold Springs 10, Carbon Hill 9
Ethan Nabors: 4-for-4, RBI
Josh Winfrey: 2-for-5, 2 RBIs
Brady Phillips: 2-for-4, RBI
Tucker Philbeck: Walk-Off 1B
Cullman 10, Decatur 0
Riley Jackson: 3-for-3, RBI
Cody Jones: 2-for-3
Cole Floyd: 2 RBIs
Elijah Hayes: 2 RBIs
Garrett Hall: 2 RBIs
Zane Watwood: 5 IP, H, 5 K
Cullman 8, Decatur 3
Cole Floyd: 2-for-4, RBI
Garrett Hall: 2-for-4
Fairview 13, Falkville 6
Carson Jones: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Lucas West: 2-for-4, RBI
Caden Jennings: 2-for-4, RBI
Barett York: 2 RBIs
Ashville 9, Good Hope 1
Ayden Black: 2-for-3
Good Hope 10, Ashville 3
Mason Drake: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs
Dakota Overton: 2-for-4
Eli Clements: 3 RBIs
Brady Stripling: 2 RBIs
Hanceville 15, Holly Pond 2
Gabe Ognilla (H): 3-for-5, 4 RBIs
Dalton Pirkle (H): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga (H): 3 RBIs
Jackson Cleveland (H): 2 RBIs
Danville 12, Vinemont 5
Joshua Rhodes: 2-for-3 (GS), 4 RBIs
Jake Hale: 2-for-4, RBI
Hayden Robinson: 2-for-4
Ayden Thomason: 2-for-4
Danville 10, Vinemont 5
Jake Hale: 2-for-3, RBI
Hayden Robinson: 2-for-3
Michael Foust: 2-for-4
Ayden Thomason: 2 RBIs
Prep Softball
Muscle Shoals 7, Cullman 3
Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-3 (HR), RBI
Olivia Britton: 2-for-3, RBI
Holly Pond 6, Cold Springs 3
Madyson Rickman (HP): 3-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs
Maycie Black (HP): 3-for-4, RBI
Molly Neal (HP): Solo HR
Maggie Nail (HP): 7 IP, 3 H, ER, 4 K
Priceville 6, Good Hope 5
Bailey Keef: 2-for-3, RBI
Alexandria Steed: 2-for-4, RBI
East Lawrence 15, Hanceville 0
Decatur Heritage 19, Vinemont 4
Angela Harris: 2-for-2, 3 RBIs
Katelyn Evans: 2-for-2
Arleigh Thomason: 2-for-2