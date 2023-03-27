Holly Pond’s baseball team recorded 10 hits, including a Bradly Butts home run, and John Martin provided a solid effort on the mound to propel the Broncos past Cold Springs 13-3 in five innings on Monday.
The Eagles secured an early 1-0 lead on a wild pitch, but Holly Pond answered with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning — Boston Gibbs and Brody Howard each had RBI singles — to seize control.
Gibbs (double) and Chase Brazelton (single) collected run-scoring hits in the second inning, which saw the Green and White extend its advantage to 9-1.
Butts clocked a two-run homer in the third frame, Levi Farr added an RBI single in the fourth, and Butts ended the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning.
Butts (three RBIs), Gibbs (two RBIs) and Howard (RBI) each produced two hits for the Broncos, who also received one-hit contributions from Brazelton (RBI), Farr (RBI), Carson Ryan and Sawyer Olinger.
Martin, meanwhile, scattered three hits and seven strikeouts over five innings.
Cole Bales, Brodee Bartlett and Cody Smith each tallied one hit for the Eagles in the loss.
See more local roundup below.
MONDAY — MARCH 27
Prep Baseball
Fairview 7, Brewer 2
Lucas West: 2-for-4, RBI
Connor Scott: 2-for-4
Nic Gregory: 5.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 7 K | 2-for-4
Good Hope 10, Oakman 5
Dakota Overton: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs
Colten Whatley: 3-for-5, RBI
Ayden Black: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Eli Clements: 2-for-4, RBI
Oak Forest 8, West Point 0
Jay Lamar: 2-for-3
Pinson Valley 9, West Point 1
Prep Softball
Lynn 17, Addison 7
White Plains 3, Cullman 0
Cullman 6, Florence 6
Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-2, RBI
Cullman 14, Mt. Pleasant 1
Reese Hopper: 3-for-3, 4 RBIs
Sadie Graham: 2-for-2, 3 RBIs
Haley Shannon: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Kylie Stracener: 2-for-3, RBI
Emma-Claire Wilson: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K
Hokes Bluff 7, Fairview 6
Kylie Kovar: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs
Fairview 1, Wilson 1
Kylie Kovar: 1-for-2, RBI
Addison Phillips: 5 IP, 3 H, R, K
Enterprise 4, Fairview 3
Allison Davis: 2-for-3, RBI
Ralie Gaines: 2-for-2