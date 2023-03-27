Baseball Roundup
Holly Pond’s baseball team recorded 10 hits, including a Bradly Butts home run, and John Martin provided a solid effort on the mound to propel the Broncos past Cold Springs 13-3 in five innings on Monday.

The Eagles secured an early 1-0 lead on a wild pitch, but Holly Pond answered with four runs in the bottom half of the first inning — Boston Gibbs and Brody Howard each had RBI singles — to seize control.

Gibbs (double) and Chase Brazelton (single) collected run-scoring hits in the second inning, which saw the Green and White extend its advantage to 9-1.

Butts clocked a two-run homer in the third frame, Levi Farr added an RBI single in the fourth, and Butts ended the game with an RBI single in the fifth inning.

Butts (three RBIs), Gibbs (two RBIs) and Howard (RBI) each produced two hits for the Broncos, who also received one-hit contributions from Brazelton (RBI), Farr (RBI), Carson Ryan and Sawyer Olinger.

Martin, meanwhile, scattered three hits and seven strikeouts over five innings.

Cole Bales, Brodee Bartlett and Cody Smith each tallied one hit for the Eagles in the loss.

See more local roundup below.

MONDAY — MARCH 27

Prep Baseball

Fairview 7, Brewer 2

Lucas West: 2-for-4, RBI

Connor Scott: 2-for-4

Nic Gregory: 5.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 7 K | 2-for-4

Good Hope 10, Oakman 5

Dakota Overton: 3-for-4, 4 RBIs

Colten Whatley: 3-for-5, RBI

Ayden Black: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Eli Clements: 2-for-4, RBI

Oak Forest 8, West Point 0

Jay Lamar: 2-for-3

Pinson Valley 9, West Point 1

Prep Softball

Lynn 17, Addison 7

White Plains 3, Cullman 0

Cullman 6, Florence 6

Emma-Claire Wilson: 2-for-2, RBI

Cullman 14, Mt. Pleasant 1

Reese Hopper: 3-for-3, 4 RBIs

Sadie Graham: 2-for-2, 3 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Kylie Stracener: 2-for-3, RBI

Emma-Claire Wilson: 3 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 7 K

Hokes Bluff 7, Fairview 6

Kylie Kovar: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs

Fairview 1, Wilson 1

Kylie Kovar: 1-for-2, RBI

Addison Phillips: 5 IP, 3 H, R, K

Enterprise 4, Fairview 3

Allison Davis: 2-for-3, RBI

Ralie Gaines: 2-for-2

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

