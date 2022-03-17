Madyson Rickman slugged two home runs, Brooke Hill notched the go-ahead base hit in the top of the seventh inning, and EmmaRay Spitzer shut the door on Holly Pond’s 10-8 road victory over Boaz on Thursday night.
The teams went back and forth throughout the contest, with the Pirates tying things up at 8-all in the bottom of the sixth inning.
But Hill put the Broncos in front for good in the seventh following a two-run single — the clutch hit scored Rickman and Spitzer, both of whom singled earlier in the frame — and Spitzer pitched around a two-out walk in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.
Rickman paved the way offensively with four hits and five RBIs, while Samantha Giles and Molly Neal each recorded three hits and an RBI. Kaylee Stallings (RBI) had two doubles, and Hill (two RBIs), Spitzer and Addison Armstrong rounded out the offensive contributions with a hit apiece.
Thursday — March 17
Prep Baseball
Addison 13, Cold Springs 9
Mac Cagle (A): 4 hits, RBI
Jed Wilkins (A): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Brody Dollar (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Will Tuggle (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Josh Winfrey (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Cody Smith (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Seth Williams (CS): 2 hits
Cullman 2, Decatur 1
Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 7 IP, 3 H, R, 8 K
Cullman 5, Decatur 4
Cole Robertson: 2 hits, RBI
Hayden Stancil: 3-run HR
Curry 16, Hanceville 5
Jake Cornelius: 2 hits
Jackson Cleveland: hit, 2 RBIs
J.B. Pennington 14, Holly Pond 4
Andy Light: 2 hits, RBI
Hunter Farr: 2 hits
Vinemont 13, Good Hope 4
Rush Sandlin (V): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Michael Foust (V): 2 hits, RBI
Colby Miller (V): 2 hits, RBI
Colten Whatley (GH): 3 hits
Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, RBI
Athens 12, West Point 2
Prep Softball
Sumiton Christian 16, Cold Springs 4
Journee Swann: hit, 2 RBIs
Guntersville 11, Fairview 0
Curry 12, Good Hope 0
East Lawrence 14, Vinemont 1
West Point 11, Lawrence County 0
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Alexis Kimbril: 2 hits
Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 2 H, 7 K
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Cullman 2, Gadsden City 1
Connor Swann: one goal
Trey Phillips: one goal
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Cullman 2, Gadsden City 2
Jeta Falcon: one goal
McKenzee Gregory: one goal
