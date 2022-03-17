Softball
Madyson Rickman slugged two home runs, Brooke Hill notched the go-ahead base hit in the top of the seventh inning, and EmmaRay Spitzer shut the door on Holly Pond’s 10-8 road victory over Boaz on Thursday night.

The teams went back and forth throughout the contest, with the Pirates tying things up at 8-all in the bottom of the sixth inning.

But Hill put the Broncos in front for good in the seventh following a two-run single — the clutch hit scored Rickman and Spitzer, both of whom singled earlier in the frame — and Spitzer pitched around a two-out walk in the bottom half of the inning to secure the win.

Rickman paved the way offensively with four hits and five RBIs, while Samantha Giles and Molly Neal each recorded three hits and an RBI. Kaylee Stallings (RBI) had two doubles, and Hill (two RBIs), Spitzer and Addison Armstrong rounded out the offensive contributions with a hit apiece.

Thursday — March 17

Prep Baseball

Addison 13, Cold Springs 9

Mac Cagle (A): 4 hits, RBI 

Jed Wilkins (A): 3 hits, 3 RBIs 

Brody Dollar (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs 

Will Tuggle (A): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Josh Winfrey (CS): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

 Brodee Bartlett (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Cody Smith (CS): 2 hits, RBI 

Seth Williams (CS): 2 hits

Cullman 2, Decatur 1

Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 7 IP, 3 H, R, 8 K

Cullman 5, Decatur 4

Cole Robertson: 2 hits, RBI

Hayden Stancil: 3-run HR

Curry 16, Hanceville 5

Jake Cornelius: 2 hits

Jackson Cleveland: hit, 2 RBIs

J.B. Pennington 14, Holly Pond 4

Andy Light: 2 hits, RBI

Hunter Farr: 2 hits

Vinemont 13, Good Hope 4

Rush Sandlin (V): 2 hits, 3 RBIs 

Michael Foust (V): 2 hits, RBI

Colby Miller (V): 2 hits, RBI

Colten Whatley (GH): 3 hits 

Braxton Marshall (GH): 2 hits, RBI

Athens 12, West Point 2

Prep Softball

Sumiton Christian 16, Cold Springs 4

Journee Swann: hit, 2 RBIs

Guntersville 11, Fairview 0

Curry 12, Good Hope 0

East Lawrence 14, Vinemont 1

West Point 11, Lawrence County 0

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Alexis Kimbril: 2 hits

Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 2 H, 7 K

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Cullman 2, Gadsden City 1

Connor Swann: one goal

Trey Phillips: one goal

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Cullman 2, Gadsden City 2

Jeta Falcon: one goal

McKenzee Gregory: one goal

