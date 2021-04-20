Andrew Bell, Thomas Bell and Andy Light each tallied two hits and an RBI, and Holly Pond's baseball team knocked off Whitesburg Christian 8-5 on Tuesday afternoon.
The Broncos scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control of the matchup.
Levi Farr picked up the victory on the mound, scattering three hits, an earned run and four strikeouts in five innings of work.
Charlie Huddleston (two RBIs), Landan Taylor (RBI) and Hunter Farr (hit) also contributed offensively.
See more local roundup below.
Prep Baseball
Good Hope 5, Winston County 2
Caleb Rusk: hit, RBI
Braxton Marshall: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 8 K
Phil Campbell 4, West Point 0
Eli Folds: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K
Prep Softball
West Point 15, Russellville 14
Braelee Quinn: 4 hits (HR), 6 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: 4 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Bethany Minck: 4 hits, RBI
Lexi Kimbril: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Sydney Sellers: 2 hits, RBI
Lexi Shadix: 2 hits
Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI
*Braelee Quinn hit walk-off single
