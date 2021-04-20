Baseball
Andrew Bell, Thomas Bell and Andy Light each tallied two hits and an RBI, and Holly Pond's baseball team knocked off Whitesburg Christian 8-5 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Broncos scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to take control of the matchup.

Levi Farr picked up the victory on the mound, scattering three hits, an earned run and four strikeouts in five innings of work.

Charlie Huddleston (two RBIs), Landan Taylor (RBI) and Hunter Farr (hit) also contributed offensively.

Prep Baseball

Good Hope 5, Winston County 2

Caleb Rusk: hit, RBI

Braxton Marshall: 5.1 IP, 3 H, 0 ER, 8 K

Phil Campbell 4, West Point 0

Eli Folds: 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 5 K

Prep Softball

West Point 15, Russellville 14

Braelee Quinn: 4 hits (HR), 6 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: 4 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Bethany Minck: 4 hits, RBI

Lexi Kimbril: 2 hits (HR), RBI

Sydney Sellers: 2 hits, RBI

Lexi Shadix: 2 hits

Kylee Quinn: hit, RBI

*Braelee Quinn hit walk-off single

