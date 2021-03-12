Kaleb Heatherly socked a walk-off, solo home run in the seventh inning to propel Cullman’s baseball team to a 6-5 victory against Madison Academy in Game 1 of Friday’s home doubleheader.

Heatherly cleared the fence on a 1-2 offering from Brant Benson.

The Mustangs fired the opening salvo with a solo home run by Alexander Wade in the first inning.

Brennen Norton, however, tied things up with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half of the frame before run-scoring base hits by Max Dueland (RBI single) and Matt Brock (two-run double) put the Bearcats ahead 4-1.

Madison Academy, though, plated three runs in the fourth inning to make it 4-4.

But Cullman had an answer yet again, going in front 5-4 in the bottom half of the frame following back-to-back-to-back, two-out singles by Norton, Heatherly and Hayden Stancil — the latter of whom ripped one to the opposite field to bring in Norton.

That lead held until the seventh inning.

With runners on the corners and one out — they reached on a single and a wild pitch after a strikeout — the Mustangs attempted to steal second base and were rewarded with the game-tying run following an overthrow.

Madison Academy later loaded the bases, but Heatherly — who relieved starter Jeb Bartle to open the frame — induced a flyout to end the threat. Heatherly netted four strikeouts in the inning, with two reaching base (wild pitch and passed ball).

Heatherly finished with three hits and the game-winning RBI, while Brock (two RBIs), Norton (RBI) and Stancil (RBI) tallied two hits apiece. Dueland rounded out the home win with a hit and an RBI.

Bartle scattered seven hits and seven strikeouts in six innings.

See more local roundup below:

Prep Baseball

Addison 13, Meek 2

Addison 13, Meek 6

Vinemont 7, Cold Springs 3

Mason McKinney (V): 2 hits, RBI

Will Rhodes (V): hit, RBI

Mason McKinney (V): 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 8 K

Brodi Williams (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Roberto Ayala (CS): 2 hits

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Cullman 2, Enterprise 2

