Kaleb Heatherly socked a walk-off, solo home run in the seventh inning to propel Cullman’s baseball team to a 6-5 victory against Madison Academy in Game 1 of Friday’s home doubleheader.
Heatherly cleared the fence on a 1-2 offering from Brant Benson.
The Mustangs fired the opening salvo with a solo home run by Alexander Wade in the first inning.
Brennen Norton, however, tied things up with a solo shot of his own in the bottom half of the frame before run-scoring base hits by Max Dueland (RBI single) and Matt Brock (two-run double) put the Bearcats ahead 4-1.
Madison Academy, though, plated three runs in the fourth inning to make it 4-4.
But Cullman had an answer yet again, going in front 5-4 in the bottom half of the frame following back-to-back-to-back, two-out singles by Norton, Heatherly and Hayden Stancil — the latter of whom ripped one to the opposite field to bring in Norton.
That lead held until the seventh inning.
With runners on the corners and one out — they reached on a single and a wild pitch after a strikeout — the Mustangs attempted to steal second base and were rewarded with the game-tying run following an overthrow.
Madison Academy later loaded the bases, but Heatherly — who relieved starter Jeb Bartle to open the frame — induced a flyout to end the threat. Heatherly netted four strikeouts in the inning, with two reaching base (wild pitch and passed ball).
Heatherly finished with three hits and the game-winning RBI, while Brock (two RBIs), Norton (RBI) and Stancil (RBI) tallied two hits apiece. Dueland rounded out the home win with a hit and an RBI.
Bartle scattered seven hits and seven strikeouts in six innings.
See more local roundup below:
Prep Baseball
Addison 13, Meek 2
Addison 13, Meek 6
Vinemont 7, Cold Springs 3
Mason McKinney (V): 2 hits, RBI
Will Rhodes (V): hit, RBI
Mason McKinney (V): 6 IP, 7 H, 1 ER, 8 K
Brodi Williams (CS): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Roberto Ayala (CS): 2 hits
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Cullman 2, Enterprise 2
