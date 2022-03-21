Baseball Roundup
Kaleb Heatherly ripped a two-out, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Hayden Stancil picked up the save, and Cullman’s baseball team took home a 4-3 victory against Stanhope Elmore on Monday night.

The Bearcats (11-7) trailed 3-0 before Riley Jackson’s RBI double in the fourth inning.

In the seventh, both Easton Peed and Zane Watwood reached base after being hit with pitches.

Heatherly then stepped to the plate and worked a full count before socking one over the left-field fence — the second time in the past week the senior slugger has hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning — to put the Black and Gold in front 4-3.

Stancil, meanwhile, erased his lone baserunner (hit by pitch) by inducing a 6-4-3 double play that ended the game, which took place at James Clemens.

Heatherly finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Jackson (RBI), Tucker Cagle and Peed all tallied one hit apiece.

Stancil, Jackson and Cody Jones combined to pitch five shutout innings — the trio allowed just one hit, struck out two and walked none — after Stanhope Elmore grabbed a 3-0 advantage in the second frame.

See more local roundup below.

Monday — March 21

Prep Baseball

Addison 7, East Lawrence 6

Will Tuggle: 2 hits, RBI

Jaxson Williams: 2 hits, RBI

Cole Thompson: hit, 2 RBIs

* Williams hit a walk-off home run

Covenant Christian 8, Addison 0

Jed Wilkins: 2 hits

Falkville 10, Cold Springs 0

Brewer 4, Fairview 3

Dalton Payne: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Parker Martin: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 10 K

Curry 10, Good Hope 1

Arab 12, West Point 3

Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits

Eli Folds: hit, 2 RBIs

Prep Softball

Vinemont 11, Fairview 4

Faith Rusk (V): 3 hits

Katelyn Evans (V): 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Emilie Hoffman (V): 2 hits

Reagan Robinson (V): hit, 2 RBIs

Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 3 hits

Emily Benson (FV): 2 hits

Ayda Payne (FV): 2 hits

Arab 13, Fairview 6

Ayda Payne: 2 hits, RBI

Kaitlyn Benson: HR, 2 RBIs

Savannah Bryson: hit, 2 RBIs

Good Hope 4, Holly Pond 2

Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits, RBI

Shelby Whitfield (GH): 2 hits

Natalie Miller (GH): hit, 2 RBIs

Addyson Burgess (GH): 8 IP, 2 H, ER, 7 K

West Point 8, Falkville 2

Carlie Wilkins: 4 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Sidney Burks: 3 hits (HR), 3 RBIs

Bethany Minck: 2 hits (HR), RBI

