Kaleb Heatherly ripped a two-out, three-run homer in the seventh inning, Hayden Stancil picked up the save, and Cullman’s baseball team took home a 4-3 victory against Stanhope Elmore on Monday night.
The Bearcats (11-7) trailed 3-0 before Riley Jackson’s RBI double in the fourth inning.
In the seventh, both Easton Peed and Zane Watwood reached base after being hit with pitches.
Heatherly then stepped to the plate and worked a full count before socking one over the left-field fence — the second time in the past week the senior slugger has hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning — to put the Black and Gold in front 4-3.
Stancil, meanwhile, erased his lone baserunner (hit by pitch) by inducing a 6-4-3 double play that ended the game, which took place at James Clemens.
Heatherly finished with two hits and three RBIs, while Jackson (RBI), Tucker Cagle and Peed all tallied one hit apiece.
Stancil, Jackson and Cody Jones combined to pitch five shutout innings — the trio allowed just one hit, struck out two and walked none — after Stanhope Elmore grabbed a 3-0 advantage in the second frame.
See more local roundup below.
Monday — March 21
Prep Baseball
Addison 7, East Lawrence 6
Will Tuggle: 2 hits, RBI
Jaxson Williams: 2 hits, RBI
Cole Thompson: hit, 2 RBIs
* Williams hit a walk-off home run
Covenant Christian 8, Addison 0
Jed Wilkins: 2 hits
Falkville 10, Cold Springs 0
Brewer 4, Fairview 3
Dalton Payne: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Parker Martin: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 10 K
Curry 10, Good Hope 1
Arab 12, West Point 3
Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits
Eli Folds: hit, 2 RBIs
Prep Softball
Vinemont 11, Fairview 4
Faith Rusk (V): 3 hits
Katelyn Evans (V): 2 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Emilie Hoffman (V): 2 hits
Reagan Robinson (V): hit, 2 RBIs
Kaitlyn Benson (FV): 3 hits
Emily Benson (FV): 2 hits
Ayda Payne (FV): 2 hits
Arab 13, Fairview 6
Ayda Payne: 2 hits, RBI
Kaitlyn Benson: HR, 2 RBIs
Savannah Bryson: hit, 2 RBIs
Good Hope 4, Holly Pond 2
Addyson Burgess (GH): 2 hits, RBI
Shelby Whitfield (GH): 2 hits
Natalie Miller (GH): hit, 2 RBIs
Addyson Burgess (GH): 8 IP, 2 H, ER, 7 K
West Point 8, Falkville 2
Carlie Wilkins: 4 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Sidney Burks: 3 hits (HR), 3 RBIs
Bethany Minck: 2 hits (HR), RBI
