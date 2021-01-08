Cullman's varsity boys came up short against Hartselle on Friday night, falling 80-61 in a Class 6A, Area 14 matchup.
The Bearcats (9-4) trailed by just two points at halftime, but the sixth-ranked Tigers (15-2) outscored the home squad 41-24 in the second half to pull away with the victory.
Dylan Sessions led Cullman with 12 points.
Kaleb Heatherly (nine), Max Gambrill (eight), Tucker Cagle (eight), Tucker Gambrill (six), Brodie Malcom (five), Garrison Sharpe (four), Jamar Kay (three), Tucker Apel (two), Jaden Orr (two) and Nic Glass (two) also contributed offensively for the Black and Gold in the loss.
Hartselle's Brody Peebles — a Liberty signee — scored a game-high 39 points, including 29 in the second half.
Luke Ward pitched in 25 for the Tigers.
See more local roundup below:
Friday, January 8
Varsity Boys
Cold Springs 48, Falkville 47
➤ Micah Calvert: 15 points
➤ Brody Peppers: 13 points
➤ Adam Hill: 11 points
Good Hope 75, Hanceville 47
➤ Noah Barnette (GH): 21 points
➤ Tanner Malin (GH): 16 points
➤ Charlie O’Neil (GH): 9 points
➤ Tristan Herrera (H): 12 points
➤ Izayah Glenon (H): 11 points
➤ Zach Campbell (H): 8 points
Holly Pond 43, Susan Moore 42
➤ Gunnar McBee: 12 points
➤ Parker Sellers: 9 points
➤ Levi Boatright: 7 points
➤ Jayden Perkins: 7 points
East Lawrence 46, Vinemont 38
➤ Kix Johnson: 12 points
➤ Curtis Kennedy: 9 points
Varsity Girls
Cold Springs 50, Falkville 37
➤ Toni West: 22 points
➤ Brooke Crider: 11 points
➤ Madison Bruer: 8 points
Good Hope 54, Hanceville 39
➤ Ivey Maddox (GH): 24 points
➤ Rudi Derrick (GH): 12 points
➤ Heather Tetro (GH): 9 points
➤ Cassidy Campbell (H): 16 points
➤ Victoria Stanley (H): 12 points
➤ Jessica Thompson (H): 11 points
Susan Moore 70, Holly Pond 36
➤ Sarah Finley: 12 points
Vinemont 49, East Lawrence 27
➤ Madysen Hacker: 12 points
➤ Abby Young: 11 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.