WEST POINT — Hanceville, Vinemont and Fairview are all moving on.
The Bulldogs defeated Good Hope 11-1, the Eagles knocked off Cold Springs 4-2, and the Aggies eliminated Holly Pond 18-3 on Day 1 of the Cullman County Baseball Tournament to advance to Saturday’s semifinals.
Hanceville will play top-seeded West Point on Saturday at 2 p.m.
That semifinal contest will be followed with Vinemont/Fairview at 4 p.m.
The championship game is set for 6 p.m.
Should inclement weather postpone games, Saturday’s slate would move to Monday at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.
See below for capsules of first-round games as well as other local roundup throughout the past week.
Friday — April 15
Prep Baseball
Hanceville 11, Good Hope 1
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, RBI
Carson Garrett (H): hit, 2 RBIs
Jake Cornelius (H): hit, RBI
Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI
Damien McKinney (H): hit, RBI
Noah Jones (H): 3 walks
Drew Campbell (H): 5 IP, H, R, 6 K
Vinemont 4, Cold Springs 2
Kayden Henderson (V): 2 hits, RBI
Jake Hale (V): 2 hits
Jarrett Friedrich (V): hit, RBI
Preston Williams (V): 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K
Seth Williams (CS): 2 hits, RBI
Cody Bales (CS): 2 hits
Cody Bales (CS): 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K
Fairview 18, Holly Pond 3
Dalton Payne (F): 3 hits (HR), 8 RBIs
Lucas West (F): 3 hits, RBI
Caden Jennings (F): 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Isaac Elrod (F): 2 hits
Daniel Hostetler (F): hit, 2 RBIs
Nicolas Gregory (F): 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 4 K
Prep Softball
Fort Payne 8, Cullman 5
Taylor Au: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Cullman 10, McAdory 4
Savannah Davis: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI
Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI
Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits
Faith Guest: 2 hits
West Point 5, Corner 0
Carlie Wilkins: HR, 2 RBIs
Kylee Quinn: hit, 2 RBIs
Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 0 H, 5 K
Thursday — April 14
Prep Baseball
Oakman 10, Cold Springs 0
Hartselle 6, Cullman 1
Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits
Hartselle 17, Cullman 7
Hunter Brooks: hit, 2 RBIs
Zane Watwood: hit, 2 RBIs
Phil Campbell 15, Vinemont 0
Russellville 2, West Point 0
Caiden Rodgers: 6 IP, 6 H, ER, 3 K
Russellville 10, West Point 0
Prep Softball
Sumiton Christian 10, Cold Springs 0
Hartselle 8, Cullman 2
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Faith Guest: 2 hits
Brewer 11, Fairview 1
Southeastern 11, Good Hope 9
Alexandria Steed: 3 hits
Haley Lay: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Natalie Miller: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
West Point 15, DAR 1
Bethany Minck: 3 hits (2 HR), 6 RBIs
Ella Minck: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, RBI
Kylee Quinn: 2 hits
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Cullman 1, Decatur 0
Arab 5, Fairview 3
West Point 4, New Hope 0
Jacob Bencze: 3 goals
Omar Segundo: goal
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Cullman 4, Hartselle 0
Elley Atchison: 2 goals
Ava Flores: goal
Mimi Lunsford: goal
Gracie Barksdale: shutout
West Point 6, New Hope 0
Kyli Armistead: 2 goals
Ale Guevara: 2 goals
Evelyn Guevara: goal
Emma Farnsworth: goal
Vanesa Garcia: 3 assists
Kali King: shutout
Wednesday — April 13
Prep Baseball
Hanceville 14, Vinemont 6
Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Brady Cleek (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Dylan Twilley (H): 2 hits, RBI
Jake Cornelius (H): 2 hits, RBI
Luke Brown (H): 2 hits, RBI
Damien McKinney (H): 2 hits
Adam Cooper (H): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 K
Michael Foust (V): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Colby Miller (V): 2 hits, RBI
Tuesday — April 12
Prep Baseball
Falkville 14, Hanceville 4
Adam Cooper: 2 hits, RBI
Prep Softball
Southeastern 14, Hanceville 0
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Cullman 5, Muscle Shoals 3
Cort McNeel: 3 goals
Jacob Rodriguez: goal
Eduardo Fuentes: goal
Danville 4, Fairview 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Cullman 5, Decatur 4
Jeta Falcon: 2 goals
Mimi Lunsford: 2 goals
Abby Morrow: goal
Gracie Barksdale: 12 saves
Danville 7, Fairview 0
Tharptown 3, St. Bernard 2
