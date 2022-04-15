WEST POINT — Hanceville, Vinemont and Fairview are all moving on. 

The Bulldogs defeated Good Hope 11-1, the Eagles knocked off Cold Springs 4-2, and the Aggies eliminated Holly Pond 18-3 on Day 1 of the Cullman County Baseball Tournament to advance to Saturday’s semifinals. 

Hanceville will play top-seeded West Point on Saturday at 2 p.m.

That semifinal contest will be followed with Vinemont/Fairview at 4 p.m.

The championship game is set for 6 p.m.

Should inclement weather postpone games, Saturday’s slate would move to Monday at 3, 5 and 7 p.m.

See below for capsules of first-round games as well as other local roundup throughout the past week.

Friday — April 15

Prep Baseball

Hanceville 11, Good Hope 1

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, RBI

Carson Garrett (H): hit, 2 RBIs

Jake Cornelius (H): hit, RBI

Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI

Damien McKinney (H): hit, RBI

Noah Jones (H): 3 walks

Drew Campbell (H): 5 IP, H, R, 6 K

Vinemont 4, Cold Springs 2

Kayden Henderson (V): 2 hits, RBI

Jake Hale (V): 2 hits

Jarrett Friedrich (V): hit, RBI

Preston Williams (V): 6.1 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 3 K

Seth Williams (CS): 2 hits, RBI

Cody Bales (CS): 2 hits

Cody Bales (CS): 6 IP, 5 H, 3 ER, 3 K

Fairview 18, Holly Pond 3

Dalton Payne (F): 3 hits (HR), 8 RBIs

Lucas West (F): 3 hits, RBI

Caden Jennings (F): 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Isaac Elrod (F): 2 hits

Daniel Hostetler (F): hit, 2 RBIs

Nicolas Gregory (F): 5 IP, 2 H, 3 R, 4 K

Prep Softball

Fort Payne 8, Cullman 5

Taylor Au: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Cullman 10, McAdory 4

Savannah Davis: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Carlie Burnham: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI

Taylor Au: 2 hits, RBI

Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits

Faith Guest: 2 hits

West Point 5, Corner 0

Carlie Wilkins: HR, 2 RBIs

Kylee Quinn: hit, 2 RBIs

Carlie Wilkins: 5 IP, 0 H, 5 K

Thursday — April 14

Prep Baseball

Oakman 10, Cold Springs 0

Hartselle 6, Cullman 1

Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits

Hartselle 17, Cullman 7

Hunter Brooks: hit, 2 RBIs

Zane Watwood: hit, 2 RBIs

Phil Campbell 15, Vinemont 0

Russellville 2, West Point 0

Caiden Rodgers: 6 IP, 6 H, ER, 3 K

Russellville 10, West Point 0

Prep Softball

Sumiton Christian 10, Cold Springs 0

Hartselle 8, Cullman 2

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Faith Guest: 2 hits

Brewer 11, Fairview 1

Southeastern 11, Good Hope 9

Alexandria Steed: 3 hits

Haley Lay: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Natalie Miller: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

West Point 15, DAR 1

Bethany Minck: 3 hits (2 HR), 6 RBIs

Ella Minck: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits, RBI

Kylee Quinn: 2 hits

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Cullman 1, Decatur 0

Arab 5, Fairview 3

West Point 4, New Hope 0

Jacob Bencze: 3 goals

Omar Segundo: goal

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Cullman 4, Hartselle 0

Elley Atchison: 2 goals

Ava Flores: goal

Mimi Lunsford: goal

Gracie Barksdale: shutout

West Point 6, New Hope 0

Kyli Armistead: 2 goals

Ale Guevara: 2 goals

Evelyn Guevara: goal

Emma Farnsworth: goal

Vanesa Garcia: 3 assists

Kali King: shutout

Wednesday — April 13

Prep Baseball

Hanceville 14, Vinemont 6

Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Adam Cooper (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Brady Cleek (H): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Dylan Twilley (H): 2 hits, RBI

Jake Cornelius (H): 2 hits, RBI

Luke Brown (H): 2 hits, RBI

Damien McKinney (H): 2 hits

Adam Cooper (H): 6 IP, 6 H, 3 ER, 8 K

Michael Foust (V): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Colby Miller (V): 2 hits, RBI

Tuesday — April 12

Prep Baseball

Falkville 14, Hanceville 4

Adam Cooper: 2 hits, RBI

Prep Softball

Southeastern 14, Hanceville 0

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Cullman 5, Muscle Shoals 3

Cort McNeel: 3 goals

Jacob Rodriguez: goal

Eduardo Fuentes: goal

Danville 4, Fairview 0 

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Cullman 5, Decatur 4

Jeta Falcon: 2 goals

Mimi Lunsford: 2 goals

Abby Morrow: goal

Gracie Barksdale: 12 saves

Danville 7, Fairview 0

Tharptown 3, St. Bernard 2

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you