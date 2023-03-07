HANCEVILLE — The Bulldogs picked up their third win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Oakman 10-3.

Back-to-back doubles by Nelson Arteaga and Les Fischer handed Hanceville a 2-0 lead in the first inning, which eventually grew to 3-0 after the latter scored on a wild pitch later in the frame.

Arteaga then crushed a towering three-run homer to left field in the second inning to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-1 and later drew a bases-loaded walk in sixth to help jumpstart a four-run frame.

Cody Belcher, who provided an RBI groundout in the sixth, finished the contest 3-for-4 at the plate.

Arteaga, meanwhile, went for 2-for-3 with five RBIs to complement his quality outing — 4 1/3 innings, four hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts — on the mound.

Hunter Black (one hit, one unearned run and two strikeouts) hurled the first two innings and Gabe Ognilla helped the Purple and Gold escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with a pop out and a strikeout.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday, March 7

Prep Baseball

Lynn 9, Addison 3

Vestavia Hills 10, Cullman 0

Priceville 14, Fairview 4

Caden Jennings: 3-for-3, RBI

Nic Gregory: 2-for-3

Good Hope 10, Vinemont 6

Colten Whatley (GH): 2-for-5, RBI

Ayden Black (GH): 2-for-4, RBI

Caden Drake (GH): 2 RBIs

Eli Clements (GH): 2 RBIs

Jake Hale (V): 2-for-4, RBI

Ayden Thomason (V): 2-for-4, RBI

Rylan McRae (V): 2 RBIs

Whitesburg Christian 13, Holly Pond 9

Peyton Queen: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Boston Gibbs: 2-for-3, RBI

Carson Ryan: 2 RBIs

Arab 5, West Point 4

Brody Freeman: 2-for-4

JD Cochran: 2-for-3

Jay Lamar: 2-for-3

Prep Softball 

Meek 16, Addison 15

Holly Pond 16, Cold Springs 5

Samantha Giles (HP): 3-for-4, 4 RBIs

Molly Neal (HP): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Bai Widner (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Aliyah Ryan (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Ciara Calvert (CS): 2-for-2 (HR), RBI

Jasper 4, Cullman 2

Kylie Stracener: 2-for-3

Springville 16, Fairview 0

Boaz 15, Good Hope 10

Campbell Koch: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Lizzy Steed: 3-for-5

Priceville 12, Hanceville 0

West Point 9, Hayden 3

Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Bethany Minck: 2-for-4, RBI

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

0
0
0
0
0

