HANCEVILLE — The Bulldogs picked up their third win of the season on Tuesday, defeating Oakman 10-3.
Back-to-back doubles by Nelson Arteaga and Les Fischer handed Hanceville a 2-0 lead in the first inning, which eventually grew to 3-0 after the latter scored on a wild pitch later in the frame.
Arteaga then crushed a towering three-run homer to left field in the second inning to extend the Bulldogs’ lead to 6-1 and later drew a bases-loaded walk in sixth to help jumpstart a four-run frame.
Cody Belcher, who provided an RBI groundout in the sixth, finished the contest 3-for-4 at the plate.
Arteaga, meanwhile, went for 2-for-3 with five RBIs to complement his quality outing — 4 1/3 innings, four hits, two earned runs and six strikeouts — on the mound.
Hunter Black (one hit, one unearned run and two strikeouts) hurled the first two innings and Gabe Ognilla helped the Purple and Gold escape a bases-loaded jam in the seventh with a pop out and a strikeout.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday, March 7
Prep Baseball
Lynn 9, Addison 3
Vestavia Hills 10, Cullman 0
Priceville 14, Fairview 4
Caden Jennings: 3-for-3, RBI
Nic Gregory: 2-for-3
Good Hope 10, Vinemont 6
Colten Whatley (GH): 2-for-5, RBI
Ayden Black (GH): 2-for-4, RBI
Caden Drake (GH): 2 RBIs
Eli Clements (GH): 2 RBIs
Jake Hale (V): 2-for-4, RBI
Ayden Thomason (V): 2-for-4, RBI
Rylan McRae (V): 2 RBIs
Whitesburg Christian 13, Holly Pond 9
Peyton Queen: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Boston Gibbs: 2-for-3, RBI
Carson Ryan: 2 RBIs
Arab 5, West Point 4
Brody Freeman: 2-for-4
JD Cochran: 2-for-3
Jay Lamar: 2-for-3
Prep Softball
Meek 16, Addison 15
Holly Pond 16, Cold Springs 5
Samantha Giles (HP): 3-for-4, 4 RBIs
Molly Neal (HP): 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Bai Widner (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Aliyah Ryan (HP): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Ciara Calvert (CS): 2-for-2 (HR), RBI
Jasper 4, Cullman 2
Kylie Stracener: 2-for-3
Springville 16, Fairview 0
Boaz 15, Good Hope 10
Campbell Koch: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Lizzy Steed: 3-for-5
Priceville 12, Hanceville 0
West Point 9, Hayden 3
Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Bethany Minck: 2-for-4, RBI