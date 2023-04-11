HANCEVILLE — The Bulldogs may have been down, but they were never out.

Trailing by five late in Tuesday’s contest, Hanceville scored 10 unanswered runs — seven of which came in a decisive sixth inning — to storm past Good Hope and earn a 15-10 victory in the opening game of the Class 4A, Area 11 series.

The Raiders (7-12) loaded the bases in the first inning, but Nelson Arteaga struck out three straight to end the threat.

The Bulldogs (9-14) parlayed that momentum into a 3-0 cushion — Gabe Ognilla and Jackson Cleveland each tallied an RBI — in the bottom half of the frame.

Good Hope, though, surged ahead following a seven-run third inning, taking full advantage of Purple and Gold errors and walks. The Raiders eventually corralled a 10-5 lead in the fifth following an RBI double by Colten Whatley and an RBI single by Caden Drake.

But it was all Hanceville from there.

Coach Michael Chandler’s group cut its deficit to two (10-8) in the bottom half of the frame following a bases-loaded walk by Ashton Hurst and a two-run single by Dalton Johnson.

The Bulldogs then retired the Raiders in order to set the stage for a crowd-pleasing sixth inning.

RBI singles by Ognilla and Cody Belcher tied the game before Johnson notched a bases-loaded hit by pitch to put the home team in front 11-10.

Jake Cornelius (two-run single) and Arteaga (two-run double) followed with key hits to pad the lead.

Ognilla, who registered three hits and two RBIs, then closed the door in the seventh inning to seal the victory.

Tripp Lewis (two RBIs) and Cornelius (two RBIs) each had two hits for the Purple and Gold, while Johnson (three RBIs), Arteaga (two RBIs), Belcher (two RBIs), Cleveland (RBI) and Les Fischer all provided one hit apiece. Hurst contributed an RBI as well.

Arteaga (4 1/3 innings) and Ognilla (2 2/3 innings) combined to strike out 10 batters and scatter only five hits, helping offset 10 errors by the Bulldogs.

Whatley paced Good Hope with three hits and two RBIs, while Caden Drake (RBI) and Ayden Black had one hit apiece.

Dakota Overton, Matt Drake, Eli Clements, Brady Stripling and Colbi Kilpatrick each produced an RBI.

The teams will duke it out again Wednesday at Good Hope in a doubleheader.

See more local roundup below.

TUESDAY — APRIL 11 

PREP BASEBALL

Cold Springs 9, Southeastern 5

Josh Winfrey: 3-for-3, RBI

Brodee Bartlett: 2-for-4, 5 RBIs | 7 IP, 9 H, 2 ER, 7 K

*Eagles win Class 2A, Area 10 title

Hartselle 11, Cullman 0

Springville 6, Fairview 2

Crimson Wright: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Conner Scott: 2-for-2

Holly Pond 18, Locust Fork 7

John Martin: 3-for-4, 5 RBIs

Brody Howard: 2-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

Russellville 12, West Point 11

JD Cochran: 4-for-6, 2 RBIs

Charlie Ashley: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Brody Freeman: 3-for-6, RBI

Colton McCoy: 3-for-6, RBI

Kanaan Sutter: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Jay Lamar: 2 RBIs

PREP SOCCER

West Point 4, East Limestone 2 (Boys)

Omar Segundo: 2 Goals | Assist

Sal Flores: Goal

Chance Aldridge: Goal

Jude Walker: Assist

Cullman 6, Hartselle 0 (Girls)

 Elley Atchison: 4 Goals

 Anna Beth Mauldin: Goal | Assist

▶ Mimi Lunsford: Goal

*Lady Bearcats win Class 6A, Area 14 title

PREP SOFTBALL

Sumiton Christian 8, Cold Springs 2

Mortimer Jordan 5, Cullman 2

Olivia Britton: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Haley Shannon: 2-for-3

Hayden 15, Fairview 0

Good Hope 15, Hanceville 0

Haley Lay (GH): 2-for-3, 3 RBIs

Lizzy Steed (GH): 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Bailey Keef (GH): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Molly Benefield (GH): 4 IP, 0 H, 7 K

Holly Pond 9, Southeastern 4

Maggie Nail: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Samantha Giles: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Bai Widner: 2-for-4, RBI

Madyson Rickman: 2-for-4

Lexie Smith: 7 IP, 7 H, 2 ER, 7 K

J.B. Pennington 18, Vinemont 3

Brinley Pair: 2-for-2

Springville 6, West Point 3

Brinlee Phillips: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

MONDAY — APRIL 10 

PREP BASEBALL

Addison 8, Winfield 7

Lane Tubb: 2-for-4

Jed Wilkins: 2-for-4

Kaden Dyson: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Southeastern 11, Cold Springs 4

Brodee Bartlett: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Cole Bales: 2-for-4

Holly Pond 10, Locust Fork 9

Sawyer Olinger: 2-for-3, RBI

Chase Brazelton: 2-for-4

Boston Gibbs: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Levi Farr: 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Decatur Heritage 10, Vinemont 0

PREP SOFTBALL

Fairview 5, Cold Springs 0

Allison Davis (F): 3-for-4 (HR), 2 RBIs

Addison Phillips (F): 3-for-3, RBI

Emily Benson (F): 3-for-4

Ayda Payne (F): 7 IP, 2 H, 3 K | 1-for-4, 2 RBIs

Boaz 8, Holly Pond 3

Samantha Giles: 2-for-3, RBI

Darla Fredrick: 2-for-2

Vinemont 15, Susan Moore 10

Angela Harris: 4-for-4, 3 RBIs

Arleigh Thomason: 3-for-4, 3 RBIs

Berkley Gable: 3-for-5, RBI

Emma Dortch: 1-for-4, 3 RBIs

SATURDAY — APRIL 8

PREP BASEBALL

Helena 6, Cullman 3

Riley Jackson: 2-for-3, RBI

Hunter Howell: 1-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

Cooper Loftin: 5 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 4 K

FRIDAY — APRIL 7

PREP BASEBALL

Southeastern 10, Hanceville 5

Tripp Lewis: 3-for-4

Ashton Hurst: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Jackson Cleveland: 2-for-4

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

0
0
0
0
0

