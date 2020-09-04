Bo Joles scored five touchdowns, and Hanceville beat Fultondale 43-34 Friday night at Ray Talley Stadium to snap the Wildcats' 24-game region winning streak.
The Bulldogs improved to 1-1 this season (1-0 in Class 4A, Region 6), while Fultondale dropped to 0-3, 0-1.
It was the first region loss for the Wildcats since October 22, 2015.
"I'm really proud of Bo, and the offensive line played its best game since I've been here," Hanceville coach Cody McCain said. "Those guys were great. Defensively, we had a hard time containing their speed, but we made stops when we had to have them. We had a couple of big sacks and an interception."
The two teams traded blows in the first half, with Hanceville ultimately taking a 28-21 lead at intermission.
Joles recorded a pair of touchdown runs (5 and 4 yards) and also tossed a 37-yard scoring strike to Zach Campbell, who added a 75-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Joles provided two more touchdown runs (28 and 2 yards) in the second half — the latter put the Bulldogs up 41-34 — and Preston McDonald added a safety with less than a minute remaining in the matchup.
Hanceville travels to Dora next week.
"We were talking after the game about how we were in the same situation as last year, when we beat J.B. Pennington and then came back and laid an egg against Holly Pond the next week," McCain said. "It's just going to be really important to have a good week of practice and put this one behind us."
% Aliceville 36, Addison 34 (OT): The Bulldogs lost a heartbreaker on Friday night.
Addison (1-2, 0-1 in 2A, Region 5) scored a touchdown on the first possession of overtime, but the Yellow Jackets answered with a score of their own and won the game following a successful 2-point conversion.
Will Tuggle (two), Christian Roberts, Weston Smith and Nelson Martin all scored touchdowns for the Bulldogs, who will host Midfield next week.
% Cold Springs 21, Sulligent 19: The Eagles held off a late charge by the Blue Devils to earn a victory in their 2A, Region 5 opener.
Sulligent notched an early 7-0 advantage, but a pair of touchdown passes from Brodi Williams — 10 yards to Roberto Ayala and 55 yards to Izaiah Estell — in the second quarter put Cold Springs (3-0) ahead 14-7 entering halftime.
Ayden Alexander's 8-yard touchdown scamper made it 21-7 in the third quarter.
But the Blue Devils responded with two touchdowns of their own and had a chance to tie things up with 8:17 left in the game.
The Eagles, though, stood tall on a 2-point attempt and eventually held on for the victory.
Cold Springs is off next week.
% Guntersville 48, Fairview 12: The Aggies fell short in their 5A, Region 7 opener.
Tyler Simmons put Fairview (2-1) ahead 6-0 in the first quarter following a 2-yard touchdown run, but the Wildcats responded with 48 unanswered points to take control of the game.
Caiden Hall tossed a touchdown pass to Preston Ryan in the fourth quarter to cap off the scoring for Fairview.
The Aggies return home next week to play Douglas.
% Good Hope 47, Ashville 13: The Raiders took control early in their 4A, Region 6 opener.
Good Hope (3-0, 1-0) led 27-0 at halftime and cleared the bench midway through the third quarter.
Tanner Malin (three), Ethan Anderson (two), Colton Bagwell, Eli Pugh and Konner Stevens all scored TDs for the Raiders. Anderson and Farr claimed one interception each, and Jesse Blackmon and Will Flynt had fumble recoveries as well.
Good Hope hosts Haleyville next week in a non-region matchup.
% Oakman 40, Holly Pond 16: The Broncos dropped their 3A, Region 6 opener versus the Wildcats.
Landon Perkins tossed a 33-yard touchdown strike to Lane Tipton for Holly Pond (1-2, 0-1) in the loss.
Zac White added a 4-yard touchdown run.
Holly Pond hosts J.B. Pennington next week.
% J.B. Pennington 54, Vinemont 0: The Eagles had no answers for the Tigers.
J.B. Pennington led 26-0 at halftime.
Vinemont (1-2, 0-1 in 3A, Region 6) hosts Carbon Hill next week.
% Lawrence County 31, West Point 28: Will Cochran accounted for four touchdowns, but the Warriors came up short against the Red Devils.
Cochran's fourth touchdown of the night — a 4-yard touchdown run — brought West Point (0-2) to within three points with less than a minute left in the game.
The Warriors then recovered an onside kick, but Lawrence County picked off a pass in the end zone and held on for the victory.
West Point hosts Boaz next week for its 5A, Region 7 opener.
