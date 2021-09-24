Hanceville got back on the right path Friday night thanks to a pair of late scores from Brosnan Ward.
Coming off three consecutive losses after a season-opening win, the Bulldogs overcame a late one-point deficit to beat Locust Fork 26-13 in a non-region game.
“This win was huge for us. Just confidence, morale. Our kids really needed that one,” Hanceville coach Ryan Brewer said. “We worked hard, we prepared this week. We had four really good practices, and I felt like our guys were prepared. We came out a little slow, but we were able to capitalize when we needed to.”
Ward scored three of Hanceville’s touchdowns, with his first beating a scoreless stalemate with 6 seconds left in the first half.
In the third quarter, the game went back and forth as Locust Fork took a 7-6 lead midway through the quarter before Keiton Whatley’s 6-yard touchdown run regained the lead for Hanceville 12-7. A score late in the quarter gave Locust Fork a 13-12 advantage heading into the fourth.
Hanceville continued to trail until Ward scored from 11 yards out with 4:34 left to give the Bulldogs a 20-13 lead. Ward then found the end zone a minute and a half later on a 34-yard run to secure the win for Hanceville.
“We were able to get stops on defense, and we were able to run the football. It’s plain and simple,” Brewer said. “We were able to pound the ball. The offensive line did a great job creating some gaps, and Brosnan Ward did a great job running the football.”
The Bulldogs return to Class 4A, Region 6 play next week against Oneonta.
West Point 14, Hayden 6
West Point coach Don Farley expected a slugfest Friday night, and that’s what the Warriors got from Hayden.
In a game where points were hard to come by, the fourth quarter was highlighted by a goal-line stand and a late touchdown from Kelton Washington, which allowed the Warriors (3-2) to leave Hayden with a non-region win.
“(Hayden) Coach (Keith) Register does a great job and ever since we’ve been playing them, it’s been old-fashioned football,” Farley said. “It was no different tonight.”
It was a defensive battle with no scoring until Washington broke the tie with 9:44 left in the first half on a 3-yard run. Hayden (0-6) was able to get on the board with 3:55 left in the third quarter, but a failed point after left West Point with a 7-6 lead.
In the fourth quarter, with West Point holding a one-point lead, Hayden was knocking on the door again. But the Warriors stopped the threat and forced a turnover on downs at the goal line.
“We’re real proud of our defense,” Farley said. “Our defensive coaches work hard every week. Everybody was just ready to grind it out and do whatever it took.”
With time dwindling, Washington stretched West Point’s lead with a 4-yard touchdown to all but seal the deal.
West Point returns to Class 5A, Region 7 play next week as it hosts Crossville.
Falkville 49, Cold Springs 7
Cold Springs dropped a tough one to the Class 2A No. 6 Blue Devils on Friday.
Falkville (4-1) scored three times in the first quarter and led 42-0 at halftime.
A touchdown by Hank Harrison put the Eagles (0-5) on the scoreboard early in the fourth quarter.
Cold Springs plays Addison at home next week for a Class 2A, Region 5 game.
