Hanceville

Hanceville's girls basketball team.

Hanceville’s girls basketball team picked up a win in its season opener on Tuesday, taking down Cornerstone 41-21.

Jolee McHan led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Victoria Stanley (nine), Emma Sterling (eight), Savana McAnnally (six) and Katelynn Boyd (five) also contributed.

Tuesday, November 9 

Varsity Boys

Hanceville 70, Cornerstone 62

 

Varsity Girls

Cullman 66, Spain Park 37

Ava McSwain: 18 points

Jaden Winfrey: 13 points

Ally Sharpe: 11 points

Stella Smith: 9 points

Monday, November 8

Varsity Boys

Brewer 60, West Point 51

Kolten Perry: 17 points

Ashton Rodgers: 15 points

 

Varsity Girls

West Point 55, Brewer 33

Ryleigh Jones: 15 points

Braelee Quinn: 13 points

Summer Mendoza: 9 points

