Hanceville’s girls basketball team picked up a win in its season opener on Tuesday, taking down Cornerstone 41-21.
Jolee McHan led the Bulldogs with 13 points, while Victoria Stanley (nine), Emma Sterling (eight), Savana McAnnally (six) and Katelynn Boyd (five) also contributed.
See below for more local roundup.
Tuesday, November 9
Varsity Boys
Hanceville 70, Cornerstone 62
Varsity Girls
Cullman 66, Spain Park 37
Ava McSwain: 18 points
Jaden Winfrey: 13 points
Ally Sharpe: 11 points
Stella Smith: 9 points
Monday, November 8
Varsity Boys
Brewer 60, West Point 51
Kolten Perry: 17 points
Ashton Rodgers: 15 points
Varsity Girls
West Point 55, Brewer 33
Ryleigh Jones: 15 points
Braelee Quinn: 13 points
Summer Mendoza: 9 points
