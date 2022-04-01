Jackson Cleveland hit a game-tying, two-run triple and then scored on a passed ball to lift Hanceville to a walk-off, 11-10 victory against Falkville on Friday afternoon.
The Blue Devils scored four runs in the seventh inning to seize a 10-8 advantage.
But Adam Cooper led off the decisive frame with a single, and Dylan Twilley later reached base on a walk. Then, with two outs, Cleveland tripled to center field to score them both and touched home plate just one batter later when the ball got past Falkville’s catcher.
Cleveland and Gabe Ognilla each notched one hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.
Cooper (RBI) and Drew Campbell added one hit each, and Jake Cornelius and Damien McKinney pitched in one RBI apiece.
Cooper also struck out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings. He scattered six hits and surrendered two earned runs.
See more local roundup below.
Friday — April 1
Prep Baseball
West Morgan 16, Hanceville 5
Adam Cooper: 4 hits, 3 RBIs
Southeastern 10, Holly Pond 3
Andy Light: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Brody Howard: 2 hits
Levi Farr: RBI 2B
Prep Softball
Hazel Green 13, West Point 3
Carlie Wilkins: 2-run HR
Brindlee Phillips: solo HR
Thursday — March 31
Prep Baseball
Curry 18, Addison 8
Will Tuggle: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Mac Cagle: 3 hits
Brody Dollar: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Jed Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI
Southeastern 9, Hanceville 5
Adam Cooper: 3 hits, RBI
Drew Campbell: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Prep Softball
West Point 9, James Clemens 5
Carlie Wilkins: 3 hits (2 HR), 5 RBIs
Bethany Minck: 3 hits, RBI
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Austin 4, West Point 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Danville 3, West Point 0
