Baseball Roundup
Jackson Cleveland hit a game-tying, two-run triple and then scored on a passed ball to lift Hanceville to a walk-off, 11-10 victory against Falkville on Friday afternoon.

The Blue Devils scored four runs in the seventh inning to seize a 10-8 advantage.

But Adam Cooper led off the decisive frame with a single, and Dylan Twilley later reached base on a walk. Then, with two outs, Cleveland tripled to center field to score them both and touched home plate just one batter later when the ball got past Falkville’s catcher.

Cleveland and Gabe Ognilla each notched one hit and two RBIs for the Bulldogs.

Cooper (RBI) and Drew Campbell added one hit each, and Jake Cornelius and Damien McKinney pitched in one RBI apiece.

Cooper also struck out 10 batters in 5 2/3 innings. He scattered six hits and surrendered two earned runs.

Friday — April 1

Prep Baseball

West Morgan 16, Hanceville 5

Adam Cooper: 4 hits, 3 RBIs

 

Southeastern 10, Holly Pond 3

Andy Light: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Brody Howard: 2 hits

Levi Farr: RBI 2B

 

Prep Softball

Hazel Green 13, West Point 3

Carlie Wilkins: 2-run HR

Brindlee Phillips: solo HR

Thursday — March 31

Prep Baseball

Curry 18, Addison 8

Will Tuggle: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Mac Cagle: 3 hits

Brody Dollar: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Jed Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI

Southeastern 9, Hanceville 5

Adam Cooper: 3 hits, RBI

Drew Campbell: 2 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Prep Softball

West Point 9, James Clemens 5

Carlie Wilkins: 3 hits (2 HR), 5 RBIs

Bethany Minck: 3 hits, RBI

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Austin 4, West Point 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Danville 3, West Point 0

