HANCEVILLE — The Bulldogs snapped a six-game skid on Friday night, crushing Section 36-8.
Brosnan Ward rushed for a pair of first-half touchdowns (49 and 38 yards), while Bo Joles delivered a 70-yard touchdown strike to Logan Guthery to help Hanceville earn a 21-0 halftime lead at Ray Talley Stadium.
Karsen Wilbanks (40 yards) and Zach Campbell (75) recorded touchdown runs in the third quarter for the Bulldogs, who improved to 2-7 this season following the home win.
"I was happy with our run game tonight," Hanceville coach Cody McCain said. "It was the first time we've had a healthy backfield since the Dora game. It was nice to see a lot of guys get carries and be productive. And the defense played well."
Hanceville closes out the season next week at Elkmont.
Addison 49, Sulligent 0
The Bulldogs wrapped up the regular season with a decisive road victory over the Blue Devils on Friday night.
With the win, Addison (6-4, 5-1 in Class 2A, Region 5) secures the No. 2 seed and hosting rights.
Will Tuggle and Christian Roberts netted a pair of touchdown runs apiece for the Bulldogs, while Nelson Martin and Cannon Hiller each recorded one.
Tuggle also recovered a fumble and returned it for a touchdown.
Lamar County 19, Cold Springs 13
The Eagles' bid for a second consecutive playoff berth ended following Friday night's home loss.
Cold Springs (4-5, 2-4 in Class 2A, Region 5) trailed 19-6 at halftime against the Bulldogs (4-5, 3-3) but pulled to within six points (19-13) on Ayden Alexander's touchdown scamper in the third quarter.
Unfortunately for the Eagles, they couldn't find the end zone again.
Brodi Williams contributed a touchdown run for Cold Springs in the first half.
The Eagles wrap up the season next Thursday night with a home game against Vinemont.
Guntersville 59, West Point 28
The Warriors fell to 3-6 (3-3 in Class 5A, Region 7) following Friday night's road loss.
The No. 5 Wildcats (8-0, 6-0) scored the game's first 28 points and led 42-7 at halftime.
Will Cochran tossed an 11-yard touchdown pass to Kobe Bowers in the second quarter.
Cochran and Kelton Washington added touchdown runs in the second half.
Keynan Baker also returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
The Warriors are slated to face Curry at home next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.