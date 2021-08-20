Good Hope’s volleyball team opened the season with a home tri-match sweep of West Point and Corner on Thursday.
The Raiders defeated the Warriors (25-16, 25-22) and the Yellow Jackets (25-16, 25-17) to start 2-0.
Good Hope’s top contributors over both matches were Bailey Keef (nine kills, three digs, two aces); Ivey Maddox (12 digs, 10 kills, three aces); Kyndall Seal (28 assists, three aces, two kills); Maddie McKenney (12 digs, ace); Addie Stripling (13 digs); Charly Johnson (five kills); and Katie Creel (four kills).
Wildcat Twilight
Holly Pond’s boys cross country team finished second in the small-school division at Thursday’s Wildcat Twilight in Anniston, while the girls placed third.
Christopher Putman recorded a second-place finish to pace Holly Pond, while Joshua Putman (sixth), Travis Barnett (eighth), Matthew Putman (14th) and Fox Westall (31st) rounded out the counting scores.
Caroline Lamoureux (fifth) was the top finisher for Holly Pond’s girls.
Lila Sellers (11th), Violet Adams (16th), Jenna Persall (18th) and Abigail Kusz (21st) also contributed counting scores.
