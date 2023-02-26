Good Hope Fishing

Good Hope’s Zach Arnold (left) and Ross Clark (right) show off the hardware after winning at Lay Lake. Boat captain Blake Campbell is also pictured.

 Chase Sansom | B.A.S.S.

Good Hope’s Zach Arnold and Ross Clark dominated at Lay Lake on Saturday, reeling in 14 pounds, 3 ounces to claim the title at the Bassmaster Junior Series tournament.

The eighth-grade duo easily crushed the 43-boat field with its five-bass total — 9 pounds, 10 ounces finished runner-up — en route to earning a spot in nationals later this year.

Conner Clark and Bre Arnold, meanwhile, placed sixth out of 225 boats in the Bassmaster High School Series tournament with 14 pounds, 5 ounces. They will also represent the Raiders at nationals.

Blake Campbell (Zach and Ross) and Tim Arnold (Conner and Bre) were the respective boat captains.

See more local roundup below.

SATURDAY — FEBRUARY 25 

PREP BASEBALL

Cullman 3, Shelby County 0

Zane Watwood: 7 IP, 3 H, 11 K | 2-for-2

Good Hope 14, Tharptown 4

Ayden Black: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Carter Naramore: 2-for-4

Dakota Overton: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Winston County 4, Good Hope 0

Douglas 9, Hanceville 5

East Lawrence 7, Vinemont 6

Michael Foust: 3-for-4, RBI

Hayden Robinson: 2-for-4

Jake Hale: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Clements 12, Vinemont 6

Austin Marsh: 2-for-4

Westbrook Christian 11, West Point 1

Deshler 4, West Point 3 (11 innings)

Brody Freeman: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 11 K | 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

▶ Andrew Putman: 2-for-5

PREP SOCCER (BOYS)

Westminster Christian 3, Cullman 0

PREP SOFTBALL

Huntsville 6, Cullman 4

Reese Hopper: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Fairview 5, Lexington 0

Ayda Payne: 4 IP, 2 H, 4 K

Madison Academy 2, Fairview 1

Falkville 6, Fairview 4

Emily Benson: 2-for-2, RBI

FRIDAY — FEBRUARY 24 

PREP BASEBALL

Addison 10, Cold Springs 6

Briley Holt (A): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kaden Dyson (A): 3-for-3, RBI

Josh Winfrey (CS): 2-for-4 (HR), 3 RBIs

Cole Bales (CS): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Locust Fork 5, Hanceville 4

Nelson Arteaga: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 12 K | 3 RBIs

Holly Pond 11, Susan Moore 1

Bradly Butts: 2-for-3, RBI

Chase Brazelton: 5 IP, 3 H, 8 K | 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

PREP SOCCER (BOYS)

Fort Payne 4, Cullman 0 

Russellville 2, Cullman 1

PREP SOFTBALL

Dora 19, Addison 10

Dacey Baker: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs

Summer Evans: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs

Cullman 6, Sipsey Valley 1

Haley Shannon: 3-for-3, RBI

Emma Claire Wilson: 4.1 IP, 0 H, 6 K

Brookwood 1, Cullman 0

Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

