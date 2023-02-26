Good Hope’s Zach Arnold and Ross Clark dominated at Lay Lake on Saturday, reeling in 14 pounds, 3 ounces to claim the title at the Bassmaster Junior Series tournament.
The eighth-grade duo easily crushed the 43-boat field with its five-bass total — 9 pounds, 10 ounces finished runner-up — en route to earning a spot in nationals later this year.
Conner Clark and Bre Arnold, meanwhile, placed sixth out of 225 boats in the Bassmaster High School Series tournament with 14 pounds, 5 ounces. They will also represent the Raiders at nationals.
Blake Campbell (Zach and Ross) and Tim Arnold (Conner and Bre) were the respective boat captains.
See more local roundup below.
SATURDAY — FEBRUARY 25
PREP BASEBALL
Cullman 3, Shelby County 0
▶ Zane Watwood: 7 IP, 3 H, 11 K | 2-for-2
Good Hope 14, Tharptown 4
▶ Ayden Black: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
▶ Carter Naramore: 2-for-4
▶ Dakota Overton: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
Winston County 4, Good Hope 0
Douglas 9, Hanceville 5
East Lawrence 7, Vinemont 6
▶ Michael Foust: 3-for-4, RBI
▶ Hayden Robinson: 2-for-4
▶ Jake Hale: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Clements 12, Vinemont 6
▶ Austin Marsh: 2-for-4
Westbrook Christian 11, West Point 1
Deshler 4, West Point 3 (11 innings)
▶ Brody Freeman: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 11 K | 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
▶ Andrew Putman: 2-for-5
PREP SOCCER (BOYS)
Westminster Christian 3, Cullman 0
PREP SOFTBALL
Huntsville 6, Cullman 4
▶ Reese Hopper: 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Fairview 5, Lexington 0
▶ Ayda Payne: 4 IP, 2 H, 4 K
Madison Academy 2, Fairview 1
Falkville 6, Fairview 4
▶ Emily Benson: 2-for-2, RBI
FRIDAY — FEBRUARY 24
PREP BASEBALL
Addison 10, Cold Springs 6
▶ Briley Holt (A): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
▶ Kaden Dyson (A): 3-for-3, RBI
▶ Josh Winfrey (CS): 2-for-4 (HR), 3 RBIs
▶ Cole Bales (CS): 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Locust Fork 5, Hanceville 4
▶ Nelson Arteaga: 5.2 IP, 3 H, 12 K | 3 RBIs
Holly Pond 11, Susan Moore 1
▶ Bradly Butts: 2-for-3, RBI
▶ Chase Brazelton: 5 IP, 3 H, 8 K | 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
PREP SOCCER (BOYS)
Fort Payne 4, Cullman 0
Russellville 2, Cullman 1
PREP SOFTBALL
Dora 19, Addison 10
▶ Dacey Baker: 1-for-3, 3 RBIs
▶ Summer Evans: 2-for-2, 2 RBIs
Cullman 6, Sipsey Valley 1
▶ Haley Shannon: 3-for-3, RBI
▶ Emma Claire Wilson: 4.1 IP, 0 H, 6 K
Brookwood 1, Cullman 0
▶ Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 2 H, ER, 6 K