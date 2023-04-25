GOOD HOPE — The Lady Raiders scored early and often Tuesday, handling Vinemont with ease en route to a 17-2 home victory.
Good Hope totaled five runs in the opening frame and 12 in the second inning — the Lady Raiders sent 25 batters to the plate in all — racking up eight hits and taking advantage of seven errors in the three-inning win.
Campbell Koch and Haley Lay had two hits and two RBIs apiece, while Carley Adams (three RBIs), Bailey Keef (RBI), Addyson Burgess (RBI) and Molly Johnson (RBI) each tallied one hit. Natalie Miller, Lizzy Steed and Jolee McHan provided one RBI apiece.
Koch, Lay and Adams each ripped run-scoring doubles in the second inning.
Burgess, meanwhile, scattered two hits and six strikeouts in the circle to earn the win.
Angela Harris and Haley Millwood notched one hit apiece for Vinemont. The latter’s was an RBI double.
See more local roundup below.
TUESDAY — APRIL 25
PREP SOFTBALL
Meek 10, Cold Springs 9
Ciara Calvert: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs
Brooklyn Ingram: 2-for-3, RBI
Kaydance Williams: 2-for-4
Sadie Smith: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Adriana Young: Solo HR
Helena 8, Cullman 1
Fairview 11, Hanceville 1
Emily Benson (FV): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Ada Fales (FV): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Kylie Kovar (FV): 2-for-3, RBI
Ayda Payne (FV): 5 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 11 K
West Point 10, Falkville 0
Bethany Minck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs