GOOD HOPE — The Lady Raiders scored early and often Tuesday, handling Vinemont with ease en route to a 17-2 home victory.

Good Hope totaled five runs in the opening frame and 12 in the second inning — the Lady Raiders sent 25 batters to the plate in all — racking up eight hits and taking advantage of seven errors in the three-inning win.

Campbell Koch and Haley Lay had two hits and two RBIs apiece, while Carley Adams (three RBIs), Bailey Keef (RBI), Addyson Burgess (RBI) and Molly Johnson (RBI) each tallied one hit. Natalie Miller, Lizzy Steed and Jolee McHan provided one RBI apiece.

Koch, Lay and Adams each ripped run-scoring doubles in the second inning.

Burgess, meanwhile, scattered two hits and six strikeouts in the circle to earn the win.

Angela Harris and Haley Millwood notched one hit apiece for Vinemont. The latter’s was an RBI double.

See more local roundup below.

TUESDAY — APRIL 25

PREP SOFTBALL

Meek 10, Cold Springs 9

Ciara Calvert: 3-for-5, 2 RBIs

Brooklyn Ingram: 2-for-3, RBI

Kaydance Williams: 2-for-4

Sadie Smith: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Adriana Young: Solo HR

Helena 8, Cullman 1

Fairview 11, Hanceville 1

Emily Benson (FV): 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Ada Fales (FV): 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Kylie Kovar (FV): 2-for-3, RBI

Ayda Payne (FV): 5 IP, 0 H, 1 R, 11 K

West Point 10, Falkville 0

Bethany Minck: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Brinlee Phillips: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you