Good Hope shook up the Class 4A, Region 6 race on Friday, grinding out a thrilling, 20-19 road triumph at Etowah.
Good Hope (5-2, 3-0) scored the eventual game-winning touchdown with 8:50 to go behind Tanner Malin's 9-yard run and a successful extra point.
Etowah failed to threaten on its next possession, and the Raiders secured the victory by running out the clock with its strong running game.
Good Hope handed Etowah its first region loss since 2016, catapulting to the top of the Region 6 standings.
“It’s a great win for our community and the school, and I couldn’t be prouder for our guys. We’re going to enjoy this one tonight and get back to work on Saturday,” said Good Hope coach Alan Scott. “Etowah is a strong program. We knew it was going to be a great region game. Our guys played their hearts out and deserved to come out on top.”
Etowah seized a 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
With nine minutes remaining in the second quarter, Good Hope answered with an Ethan Anderson 59-yard touchdown run. The successful extra point handed the Raiders a 7-6 edge.
Good Hope maintained momentum on its next possession, pushing its advantage to 13-6 after a Malin 5-yard score.
Etowah scored a late second-quarter touchdown, trimming Good Hope’s lead to 13-12.
The Blue Devils dialed up a touchdown through the air to reclaim a 19-13 advantage with 2:30 remaining in the third quarter.
Good Hope’s defense buckled down from there, and Malin’s fourth-quarter score was the ultimate difference.
The Raiders return home next week, hosting Fultondale.
Addison 37, Cold Springs 13
Justin Mather had touchdown runs of 12, 20 and 10 yards, and Addison bounced back from a rare three-game losing streak with a Class 2A, Region 5 victory against Cold Springs.
Addison (4-3, 2-2) controlled an 18-6 lead at halftime after a pair of Mather touchdowns and a Jack Wilson 2-yard plunge.
With 7:50 remaining in the third, Mather’s third score of the game extended the Bulldogs’ cushion to 25-6.
Jed Wilkins and Jacob Mauldin each had fourth-quarter touchdowns for Addison.
Josh Winfrey put Cold Springs (0-6, 0-3) on the board with a 30-yard touchdown run with 4:25 left in the second quarter. Hank Harrison added a fourth-quarter score.
Addison continues region action at Lamar County next week – its third consecutive road game.
Cold Springs will seek its first win next week against Midfield.
West Point 43, Crossville 6
The Warriors crushed the Lions on Friday night in their first home game of the season.
West Point improved to 4-2 overall and 1-2 in Class 5A, Region 7 following the victory.
“We got a lot of guys in there and got them some good game experience,” West Point coach Don Farley said. “It was nice to get to play at home and get a region win.”
Kelton Washington claimed three rushing touchdowns, while Brian Cornelius, Hunter Hensley and Suyeta Drowning Bear had one apiece. Cornelius also corralled an interception.
Ashton Thrailkill and Garit Roberson each had a 2-point conversion.
The Warriors host Sardis next week.
Winfield 41, Vinemont 8
The Eagles came up short against the Class 3A No. 7 Pirates on Friday night.
Brody Speer scored the lone touchdown for Vinemont (2-4, 2-2 in Class 3A, Region 6).
Colby Miller provided a 2-point conversion.
The Eagles travel to Susan Moore next week.
Oneonta 34, Hanceville 6
Brosnan Ward accounted for Hanceville’s lone touchdown as Oneonta coasted to its fourth straight win at Ray Talley Stadium.
The Redskins surged to a 20-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and extended the cushion to 34-0 by the break.
Kelson Moore and Preston McClerren registered first-half interceptions for the Bulldogs (2-4, 0-4 in Class 4A, Region 6).
Hanceville travels to Etowah next week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.