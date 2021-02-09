GOOD HOPE — Good Hope’s varsity boys stymied Hanceville on Tuesday night, securing a 76-38 victory in the semifinals of the Class 4A, Area 11 Tournament.
The No. 6 Raiders improved to 22-7 following the win, the 100th for Drew Adams as head coach of the Red and White.
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, finished their season at 5-13.
“It’s a relief if you win these (first-round area tournament) games and heartbreak if you lose,” Adams said. “I was a little tight going into this game, but our defensive effort was unbelievable. We were also able to hit some shots, which helps. I’m just proud of the guys for locking in and taking care of business."
Good Hope burst out to a 19-6 lead after the first quarter, buckling down defensively and not allowing Hanceville to get comfortable.
The Raiders increased the cushion to 40-15 at halftime and never looked back, finishing off the season sweep of their county rival.
Lawton Farr (13), Tanner Malin (12), Noah Barnette (11) and Colton Lindsey (11) reached double figures for Good Hope.
K’mal Bell (nine), Charlie O’Neil (seven), Eli Pugh (six), Tucker Malin (three), Tyler Cone (two) and Konner Stevens (two) rounded out a balanced scoring effort.
The Bulldogs were led by Zach Campbell, who notched a game-high 18 points.
Izayah Glenon (eight), Carson Garrett (eight), Adam Cooper (two) and Tristan Herrera (two) also contributed buckets for coach Stephen Chandler’s squad.
The Raiders will now turn their attention to Friday’s championship game — scheduled for 6 p.m. at D.E. Ryan Gymnasium — versus Oneonta. Good Hope split its two games against the Redskins during the regular season, with those clashes being decided by a combined 11 points.
“We’ve been in some tough areas the past few years, so we’re glad to have the game here,” Adams said. "This one is big because of the cross. You really want to be able to host that sub-regional game. I’ve got a lot of respect for Oneonta, and we know they’re going to bring their best. We’ve just got to lock in again and see what happens."
See more local roundup below.
Varsity Boys
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Cold Springs 60, Falkville 46
Micah Calvert: 16 points
Brody Peppers: 14 points
Tanner Kilgo: 11 points
Adam Hill: 8 points
* Winston County at Cold Springs, Friday at 6 p.m.
Class 2A, Area 13 Tournament
Winston County 47, Addison 46
Stats were unavailable
* Addison finishes season at 17-14
Class 3A, Area 13 Tournament
Brindlee Mountain 57, Holly Pond 52
Levi Boatright: 21 points
Landon Rowell: 8 points
Parker Sellers: 7 points
Jayden Perkins: 7 points
Class 3A, Area 15 Tournament
Danville 55, Vinemont 34
Ryan Stewart: 13 points
Colby Miller: 6 points
Caleb Sharpe: 6 points
* Vinemont finishes season at 9-17
Class 5A, Area 14 Tournament
Brewer 53, Fairview 48
Owen Yarbrough: 27 points
Preston Ryan: 11 points
Class 5A, Area 15 Tournament
West Point 71, Lawrence County 66
Kobe Bowers: 27 points
Will Cochran: 19 points
Aubry Cleghorn: 17 points
* West Point at Russellville, Friday at 6 p.m.
** West Point outscored Lawrence County 27-13 in 4Q
Varsity Girls
Class 6A, Area 14 Tournament
Muscle Shoals 47, Cullman 40
Ava McSwain: 20 points
Jaden Winfrey: 6 points
* Cullman finishes season at 15-11
