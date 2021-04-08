Baseball
Metro Creative

Good Hope took down Hanceville 20-7 on Thursday night to punch its ticket to the postseason.

The Bulldogs blanked the Raiders 9-0 in Game 1 of the Class 4A, Area 11 doubleheader, but the road team bounced back with a strong showing in the nightcap to capture a coveted spot in the playoffs and eliminate Hanceville.

See capsules from both games below as well as other local roundup.

Thursday — April 8

Prep Baseball

Good Hope 20, Hanceville 7

Caleb Rusk (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Travis Brock (GH): 2 hits, RBI

Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits

Braxton Marshall (GH): hit, 4 RBIs

Lane Speegle (GH): hit, 3 RBIs

Paydon Bagwell (GH): 2 RBIs

Colten Whatley (GH): 2 RBIs

Lawton Farr (GH): hit, RBI

Barrett Hardin (H): 2 hits, RBI

Bo Joles (H): 2 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI

 

Hanceville 9, Good Hope 0

Barrett Hardin (H): 3 hits, 4 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits

Zach Campbell (H): hit, 3 RBIs

Drew Campbell (H): 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K

 

Russellville 3, West Point 1

Will Cochran: 2 hits

Aubry Cleghorn: hit, RBI

Eli Folds: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 4 K

 

Russellville 8, West Point 3

Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits, RBI

Carter Thornton: 2 hits, RBI

Will Cochran: 2 hits, RBI

Eli Folds: 2 hits

Prep Soccer (Boys)

Cullman 2, Decatur 0

Eduardo Fuentes: goal, assist

Jacob Rodriguez: goal

Eli Borden: 4 saves, shutout

Prep Softball

East Lawrence 7, Addison 2

Madison Aderholt: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits

Karley Early: 2 hits

Anna Grace Luker: 2 hits

 

Sumiton Christian 12, Cold Springs 2

Kyla Aaron: hit, RBI

Prep Tennis (Boys)

Cullman 7, Boaz 2

Jackson Murphree: 9-8 (5)

Chas NeSmith: 8-0

Eli Chaney: 2-8

Will Shirey: 4-8

Jaden Orr: 8-5

Bennett Cabri: 8-3

Jackson Murphree/Chas NeSmith: 8-2

Eli Chaney/Will Shirey: 8-4

Jaden Orr/Bennett Cabri: 8-6

 

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 8, Boaz 1

Kate Krigbaum: 8-0

Katia Peterson: 8-2

Sophia Karolewics: 8-4

Caroline Hill: 8-1

Emma Murphree: 6-8 

Avery Heis: 8-2

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 8-3

Sophia Karolewics/Caroline Hill: 8-1

Emma Murphree/SaraBeth Land: 8-2

Wednesday — April 7

Prep Baseball

Guntersville 10, Fairview 1

 

Guntersville 20, Fairview 2

Dalton Payne: hit, RBI

Lucas West: hit, RBI

 

East Lawrence 11, Vinemont 6

Austin Riddle: 3 hits, RBI

Braden Boner: 3 hits, RBI

Will Rhodes: 2 hits

Mason McKinney: 2 RBIs

Colby Miller: hit, RBI

Jarrett Friedrich: hit, RBI

Preston Williams: 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K

 

Vinemont 2, East Lawrence 1

Austin Riddle: 3 hits, RBI

Deacon Samples: 2 hits

Collin Teichmiller: hit, RBI

Mason McKinney: 7.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 7 K

*Teichmiller hit game-winning single in 8th inning

Prep Soccer (Girls)

Huntsville 2, Cullman 0

