Good Hope took down Hanceville 20-7 on Thursday night to punch its ticket to the postseason.
The Bulldogs blanked the Raiders 9-0 in Game 1 of the Class 4A, Area 11 doubleheader, but the road team bounced back with a strong showing in the nightcap to capture a coveted spot in the playoffs and eliminate Hanceville.
See capsules from both games below as well as other local roundup.
Thursday — April 8
Prep Baseball
Good Hope 20, Hanceville 7
Caleb Rusk (GH): 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Travis Brock (GH): 2 hits, RBI
Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits
Braxton Marshall (GH): hit, 4 RBIs
Lane Speegle (GH): hit, 3 RBIs
Paydon Bagwell (GH): 2 RBIs
Colten Whatley (GH): 2 RBIs
Lawton Farr (GH): hit, RBI
Barrett Hardin (H): 2 hits, RBI
Bo Joles (H): 2 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): hit, RBI
Hanceville 9, Good Hope 0
Barrett Hardin (H): 3 hits, 4 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): 2 hits
Zach Campbell (H): hit, 3 RBIs
Drew Campbell (H): 6 IP, 4 H, 0 ER, 6 K
Russellville 3, West Point 1
Will Cochran: 2 hits
Aubry Cleghorn: hit, RBI
Eli Folds: 7 IP, 7 H, 3 ER, 4 K
Russellville 8, West Point 3
Isaac Hoffpauir: 2 hits, RBI
Carter Thornton: 2 hits, RBI
Will Cochran: 2 hits, RBI
Eli Folds: 2 hits
Prep Soccer (Boys)
Cullman 2, Decatur 0
Eduardo Fuentes: goal, assist
Jacob Rodriguez: goal
Eli Borden: 4 saves, shutout
Prep Softball
East Lawrence 7, Addison 2
Madison Aderholt: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits
Karley Early: 2 hits
Anna Grace Luker: 2 hits
Sumiton Christian 12, Cold Springs 2
Kyla Aaron: hit, RBI
Prep Tennis (Boys)
Cullman 7, Boaz 2
Jackson Murphree: 9-8 (5)
Chas NeSmith: 8-0
Eli Chaney: 2-8
Will Shirey: 4-8
Jaden Orr: 8-5
Bennett Cabri: 8-3
Jackson Murphree/Chas NeSmith: 8-2
Eli Chaney/Will Shirey: 8-4
Jaden Orr/Bennett Cabri: 8-6
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 8, Boaz 1
Kate Krigbaum: 8-0
Katia Peterson: 8-2
Sophia Karolewics: 8-4
Caroline Hill: 8-1
Emma Murphree: 6-8
Avery Heis: 8-2
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 8-3
Sophia Karolewics/Caroline Hill: 8-1
Emma Murphree/SaraBeth Land: 8-2
Wednesday — April 7
Prep Baseball
Guntersville 10, Fairview 1
Guntersville 20, Fairview 2
Dalton Payne: hit, RBI
Lucas West: hit, RBI
East Lawrence 11, Vinemont 6
Austin Riddle: 3 hits, RBI
Braden Boner: 3 hits, RBI
Will Rhodes: 2 hits
Mason McKinney: 2 RBIs
Colby Miller: hit, RBI
Jarrett Friedrich: hit, RBI
Preston Williams: 4 IP, 4 H, ER, 3 K
Vinemont 2, East Lawrence 1
Austin Riddle: 3 hits, RBI
Deacon Samples: 2 hits
Collin Teichmiller: hit, RBI
Mason McKinney: 7.1 IP, 4 H, ER, 7 K
*Teichmiller hit game-winning single in 8th inning
Prep Soccer (Girls)
Huntsville 2, Cullman 0
