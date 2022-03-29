Eli Folds put together a superb outing on Tuesday, striking out 13 batters to lead West Point to a 7-1 win over Gibson County in Gulf Shores.
The senior right-hander scattered eight hits and issued just one walk over six innings as the Warriors improved to 10-11 this season.
"Eli went out and competed as usual and gave us a chance to win," West Point coach Drew Bryson said. "In the first inning, they hit a couple of ground balls that found some holes and scratched one across. After that, Eli settled in, went to work and dominated the rest of the game."
Gibson County indeed opened the contest with three consecutive singles and took a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch.
Folds, however, buckled down and struck out the side to minimize the damage.
The LaGrange signee then tied the matchup in the second inning with an RBI double, and teammate Isaac Hoffpauir followed with a two-run double to put West Point in front 3-1.
Kanaan Sutter, JD Cochran and Andrew Putman each had RBI singles later on to help pad the lead.
Sutter (two RBIs), Cochran (RBI) and Putman (RBI) all recorded two hits, while Hoffpauir (two RBIs), Folds (RBI) and Caiden Rodgers notched one hit apiece.
"We swung it well and had really good at-bats today — rolling the baseball and forcing them to make plays," Bryson said. "Isaac came up big with a two-strike, two-out double to give us the lead. I'm proud of how our guys played today. If we can consistently play to our standard, we'll be in good shape."
See below for more local roundup.
Tuesday — March 29
Prep Softball
Pisgah 3, Cullman 2
Mortimer Jordan 6, Cullman 0
Fairview 9, Decatur Heritage 2
Savannah Bryson: 3 hits, RBI
Emily Benson: 2 hits, RBI
Ayda Payne: hit, 2 RBIs
Gordonsville 5, Fairview 2
Monday — March 28
Prep Baseball
Addison 15, Winston County 5
Mac Cagle: 4 hits, 4 RBIs
Jed Wilkins: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Braden Luker: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Brody Dollar: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Lane Tubb: 2 hits, RBI
Christian Roberts: 2 hits
Briley Holt: hit, 2 RBIs
Hickman 15, Fairview 1
Lucas West: 2 hits
Southeastern 4, Good Hope 0
Susan Moore 9, Holly Pond 8
Andy Light: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
John Martin: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Vinemont 9, Meek 8
Ayden Thomason: 3 hits, 4 RBIs
Preston Williams: 2 hits, RBI
Michael Foust: 2 hits
Jake Hale: 3 walks
Vinemont 18, Meek 7
Ayden Thomason: hit, 3 RBIs
Preston Williams: hit, 2 RBIs
Jake Hale: hit, 2 RBIs
Phil Campbell 5, West Point 2
Enterprise 10, West Point 0
Prep Softball
Cullman 4, Springboro 1
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Taylor Au: hit, 2 RBIs
Cullman 6, East Lawrence 2
Taylor Au: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: hit, 2 RBIs
Dodgeville 8, Fairview 0
Hoover 16, Fairview 0
Prep Soccer (Girls)
West Point 5, J.B. Pennington 3
Kyli Armistead: 2 goals, 3 assists
Kaedince Cagle: 2 goals, assist
Alondra Hernandez: goal
Vanesa Garcia: assist
Saturday — March 26
Prep Baseball
Cleveland 13, Good Hope 8
Eli Clements: 3 hits, RBI
Walker Kilpatrick: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI
Caden Barrett: hit, 2 RBIs
Winfield 17, West Point 6
Andrew Putman: 2 hits
Caiden Rodgers: 2 RBIs
Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, 2 RBIs
Cade Simmons: hit, RBI
Prep Tennis
Singles (Champions)
Kate Krigbaum
Katia Peterson
Caroline Hill
Savanna Privett
Avery Heis
Olivia Dover
Bennett Cabri
Nason Green
Singles (Runners-Up)
Jake Murphree
Landon Evans
Doubles (Champions)
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson
Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett
Olivia Dover/Karina Harris
Doubles (Runners-Up)
Eli Chaney/Jake Murphree
Bennett Cabri/Landon Evans
* Cullman’s girls finished first, and Cullman’s boys second at the Arab Tennis Tournament
Friday — March 25
Prep Baseball
Cullman 4, Buckhorn 1
Hayden Stancil: 3 hits (HR), 4 RBIs
Riley Jackson: 2 hits
Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits
Garrett Hall: 2 hits
Tucker Cagle: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 5 K
Buckhorn 4, Cullman 3
Hayden Stancil: 2 hits
Jake Dueland: hit, 2 RBIs
Riley Jackson: hit, RBI
West Point 10, Hanceville 2
Colton McCoy (WP): 2 hits, RBI
JD Cochran (WP): hit, 2 RBIs
Caiden Rodgers (WP): hit, RBI
Caiden Rodgers (WP): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K
AJ Randau (WP): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K
Gabe Ognilla (H): 2 hits, RBI
Prep Softball
Hazel Green 12, Cullman 6
Savannah Davis: 4 hits, RBI
Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Haley Shannon: 2 hits
Olivia Britton: HR, 3 RBIs
Kylie Stracener: hit, RBI
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 5, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 4
Cullman 7, Opelika 2
Cullman 9, Homewood 0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.