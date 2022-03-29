Baseball Roundup
Metro Creative

Eli Folds put together a superb outing on Tuesday, striking out 13 batters to lead West Point to a 7-1 win over Gibson County in Gulf Shores.

The senior right-hander scattered eight hits and issued just one walk over six innings as the Warriors improved to 10-11 this season.

"Eli went out and competed as usual and gave us a chance to win," West Point coach Drew Bryson said. "In the first inning, they hit a couple of ground balls that found some holes and scratched one across. After that, Eli settled in, went to work and dominated the rest of the game."

Gibson County indeed opened the contest with three consecutive singles and took a 1-0 lead on a wild pitch.

Folds, however, buckled down and struck out the side to minimize the damage.

The LaGrange signee then tied the matchup in the second inning with an RBI double, and teammate Isaac Hoffpauir followed with a two-run double to put West Point in front 3-1.

Kanaan Sutter, JD Cochran and Andrew Putman each had RBI singles later on to help pad the lead.

Sutter (two RBIs), Cochran (RBI) and Putman (RBI) all recorded two hits, while Hoffpauir (two RBIs), Folds (RBI) and Caiden Rodgers notched one hit apiece.

"We swung it well and had really good at-bats today — rolling the baseball and forcing them to make plays," Bryson said. "Isaac came up big with a two-strike, two-out double to give us the lead. I'm proud of how our guys played today. If we can consistently play to our standard, we'll be in good shape."

See below for more local roundup.

Tuesday — March 29

Prep Softball

Pisgah 3, Cullman 2

Mortimer Jordan 6, Cullman 0

Fairview 9, Decatur Heritage 2

Savannah Bryson: 3 hits, RBI

Emily Benson: 2 hits, RBI

Ayda Payne: hit, 2 RBIs

Gordonsville 5, Fairview 2

Monday — March 28

Prep Baseball 

Addison 15, Winston County 5

Mac Cagle: 4 hits, 4 RBIs

Jed Wilkins: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Braden Luker: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Brody Dollar: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Lane Tubb: 2 hits, RBI

Christian Roberts: 2 hits

Briley Holt: hit, 2 RBIs

Hickman 15, Fairview 1

Lucas West: 2 hits

Southeastern 4, Good Hope 0

Susan Moore 9, Holly Pond 8

Andy Light: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

John Martin: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Vinemont 9, Meek 8

Ayden Thomason: 3 hits, 4 RBIs

Preston Williams: 2 hits, RBI

Michael Foust: 2 hits

Jake Hale: 3 walks

Vinemont 18, Meek 7

Ayden Thomason: hit, 3 RBIs

Preston Williams: hit, 2 RBIs

Jake Hale: hit, 2 RBIs

Phil Campbell 5, West Point 2

Enterprise 10, West Point 0

Prep Softball

Cullman 4, Springboro 1

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Taylor Au: hit, 2 RBIs

Cullman 6, East Lawrence 2

Taylor Au: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: hit, 2 RBIs

Dodgeville 8, Fairview 0

Hoover 16, Fairview 0

Prep Soccer (Girls)

West Point 5, J.B. Pennington 3

Kyli Armistead: 2 goals, 3 assists

Kaedince Cagle: 2 goals, assist

Alondra Hernandez: goal

Vanesa Garcia: assist

Saturday — March 26

Prep Baseball

Cleveland 13, Good Hope 8

Eli Clements: 3 hits, RBI

Walker Kilpatrick: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Colten Whatley: 2 hits, RBI

Caden Barrett: hit, 2 RBIs

Winfield 17, West Point 6

Andrew Putman: 2 hits

Caiden Rodgers: 2 RBIs

Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, 2 RBIs

Cade Simmons: hit, RBI

Prep Tennis

Singles (Champions)

Kate Krigbaum

Katia Peterson

Caroline Hill

Savanna Privett

Avery Heis

Olivia Dover

Bennett Cabri

Nason Green

Singles (Runners-Up)

Jake Murphree

Landon Evans

Doubles (Champions)

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson

Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett

Olivia Dover/Karina Harris

Doubles (Runners-Up)

Eli Chaney/Jake Murphree 

Bennett Cabri/Landon Evans

* Cullman’s girls finished first, and Cullman’s boys second at the Arab Tennis Tournament

Friday — March 25

Prep Baseball

Cullman 4, Buckhorn 1

Hayden Stancil: 3 hits (HR), 4 RBIs

Riley Jackson: 2 hits

Kaleb Heatherly: 2 hits

Garrett Hall: 2 hits

Tucker Cagle: 4 IP, 3 H, ER, 5 K

Buckhorn 4, Cullman 3

Hayden Stancil: 2 hits

Jake Dueland: hit, 2 RBIs

Riley Jackson: hit, RBI

West Point 10, Hanceville 2

Colton McCoy (WP): 2 hits, RBI

JD Cochran (WP): hit, 2 RBIs

Caiden Rodgers (WP): hit, RBI

Caiden Rodgers (WP): 4 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 6 K

AJ Randau (WP): 3 IP, 2 H, 0 ER, 3 K

Gabe Ognilla (H): 2 hits, RBI

Prep Softball

Hazel Green 12, Cullman 6

Savannah Davis: 4 hits, RBI

Brooklyn Morton: 2 hits (HR), RBI

Haley Shannon: 2 hits

Olivia Britton: HR, 3 RBIs

Kylie Stracener: hit, RBI

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 5, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 4

Cullman 7, Opelika 2

Cullman 9, Homewood 0

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you