Fairview’s Peyton Bailey sped to a third-place finish in the Class 5A 1,600-meter run to secure a bronze medal on Day 1 of the 4A-7A state track and field meet in Gulf Shores.

Bailey’s time of 4:41.96 — a new personal record for the UAH signee — trailed only UMS-Wright’s Joseph Perry (4:24.87) and Charles Perry (4:31.80) in the race.

See a list of local top-eight performers from Thursday below. Check back as events are posted throughout the evening.

Good Hope

Bailey Keef, seventh in long jump

Peyton Caudle, eighth in high jump

Hanceville

Brosnan Ward, Trevor Shadden, Ion Patrum and Ben Johnson, seventh in 4x100-meter relay prelims (4x100-meter relay finals set for Saturday)

See more local roundup below.

Prep Softball

Cullman 3, Jasper 0

Brooklyn Morton: 3 hits

Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs

Savannah Davis: 2 hits

Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 2 H, 6 K

Chalea Clemmons: 2 IP, 0 H, 3 K

Appalachian 10, Fairview 0

West Point 6, Danville 0

Bethany Minck: GS, 4 RBIs

Braelee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), RBI

Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, 0 H, 6 K

Sydney Sellers: 3 IP, H, K

