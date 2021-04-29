Fairview’s Peyton Bailey sped to a third-place finish in the Class 5A 1,600-meter run to secure a bronze medal on Day 1 of the 4A-7A state track and field meet in Gulf Shores.
Bailey’s time of 4:41.96 — a new personal record for the UAH signee — trailed only UMS-Wright’s Joseph Perry (4:24.87) and Charles Perry (4:31.80) in the race.
Good Hope
Bailey Keef, seventh in long jump
Peyton Caudle, eighth in high jump
Hanceville
Brosnan Ward, Trevor Shadden, Ion Patrum and Ben Johnson, seventh in 4x100-meter relay prelims (4x100-meter relay finals set for Saturday)
Prep Softball
Cullman 3, Jasper 0
Brooklyn Morton: 3 hits
Chalea Clemmons: 2 hits (HR), 2 RBIs
Savannah Davis: 2 hits
Emma Claire Wilson: 5 IP, 2 H, 6 K
Chalea Clemmons: 2 IP, 0 H, 3 K
Appalachian 10, Fairview 0
West Point 6, Danville 0
Bethany Minck: GS, 4 RBIs
Braelee Quinn: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Carlie Wilkins: hit, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: 4 IP, 0 H, 6 K
Sydney Sellers: 3 IP, H, K
