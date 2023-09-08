Jake Harper corralled 238 yards and four touchdowns on just eight carries to spearhead Fairview’s vaunted rushing attack as the Aggies improved to 3-0 following a 56-21 road win over East Limestone on Friday night.
Harper scored on scampers of 85, 80 and 52 yards — to go along with a 1-yard plunge — helping Fairview notch 497 yards on the ground in its Class 5A, Region 8 opener.
Carson Jones (120 yards on nine carries), Barett York (68 yards on six carries), Colby Bentley and Jameson Goble also scored rushing touchdowns for the Aggies.
East Limestone took a quick 7-0 lead following a flea-flicker touchdown pass on the first play of the game and trailed 21-14 at halftime. But it was all Fairview after that.
“The first call for them was a phenomenal call,” Fairview coach George Redding said. “But I was proud of our guys for bouncing back and gaining our composure. We traded some blows early, but our goal was to wear them down and sustain our run game in the second half. We also made some passes to extend some drives. Really proud of our guys up front, too.
“Our running backs have done a great job all year. Carson has given us some big runs in every game and Jake showed up on the scene tonight. He’s a big and strong kid with great speed. Jameson had a great night, too.”
Defensively, Cade Yeager pulled down an interception.
Fairview returns home next week to face off with Good Hope.
“Back-to-back road games early is tough,” Redding said. “We’re super excited to get back home and play a county rival. Good Hope is always tough and (coach) Alan (Scott) goes a great job. It’ll be a challenge.”
Class 1A, Region 8
Addison 54, Cherokee 6
Braden Luker rushed for two touchdowns and returned a kickoff for another score as Addison hammered Cherokee to stay unbeaten and hand Cherokee its first loss.
Addison coach David Smothers said there's still plenty to improve as coaches find where players fit best and the kids learn their roles.
"We feel like we definitely took a step in the right direction," he said.
Jed Wilkins also had a long touchdown run and a long touchdown pass to Jordan Hubbert – both in the first half – to help Addison (2-1, 2-0) build a 36-0 halftime lead. Trennon Burns scored on a 2-yard run just before halftime.
Caden Dyson also had a touchdown pass to Scout Flynn in the third quarter and Casen Hill returned a fumble for a touchdown in the fourth.
Smothers said the team's depth has been an asset. He said technique was a big emphasis at practice and will continue to be.
"We've got to have 11 kids out there on each play doing the right thing, rather than nine, (with) consistency," he said.
Addison will visit Hackleburg next week.
Class 4A, Region 6
Cherokee County 35, Good Hope 0
Good Hope’s Tyler Cone intercepted a pass just before halftime, but there weren’t enough highlights like that to keep the Raiders in contention against the second-ranked team in the state in Class 4A.
Cherokee County (3-0, 1-0) tallied two touchdowns in the first 10 minutes – one a short run and the other a long pass – and then added another TD run just before halftime.
The Warriors added a pair of touchdowns in the fourth quarter. It was Good Hope’s first shutout loss since a 2017 game against West Point, according to the Alabama High School Football Historical Society. Cherokee County was last year's state runner-up in 4A.
Good Hope (1-2, 0-1) was coming off a double-digit win over Vinemont last week and will travel to Fairview this week.
Class 4A, Region 6
Oneonta 43, Hanceville 24
Hunter Black was involved in two third-quarter touchdowns to make things interesting, but Hanceville couldn’t keep up in a Class 4A, Region 6 meeting with eighth-ranked Oneonta.
Black’s quarterback sneak less than four minutes into the second half cut the deficit to 26-10 and he followed with a 57-yard touchdown pass to Marquies Leeth three minutes later.
But Oneonta (2-1, 1-0) responded with a pair of touchdowns later in the period to extend its lead.
Black added an 11-yard touchdown pass to J.T. Davis late in the game.
Dylan Lazaro put Hanceville (1-2, 0-1) ahead 3-0 midway through the first quarter with a 25-yard field goal.
Hanceville will host Ashville in a region game next week.
Class 2A, Region 5
Sulligent 49, Cold Springs 8
Matt Williams ran for a short touchdown late in the first quarter, but Cold Springs’ winning ways came to a temporary end with a loss to Sulligent.
Sulligent (3-0, 1-0) scored four second-quarter touchdowns – two rushes and two passes – to take a 35-8 halftime lead and pull away.
Cold Springs (2-1, 0-1) has, through three games, followed the same pattern as it did last year – wins over Curry and Holly Pond and then a loss to Sulligent. The Eagles will try to change course next week when they host Lamar County, who beat them 38-28 last season.
Class 2A, Region 6
Locust Fork 68, Holly Pond 28
Holly Pond’s Boston Gibbs and Sawyer Olinger each had two touchdowns, but Locust Fork (3-0, 1-0) had too much firepower.
The Broncos (0-3, 0-1) host Pleasant Valley next week.