Fairview’s bats came alive, Bryceson Turner pitched three strong innings, and the Aggies picked up a 19-6 road victory against Hanceville on Tuesday night.
The win ended a seven-game skid for Fairview, which improved to 3-7 this season.
“We’ve been in a little bit of a slump here recently,” Aggies coach Brandon Tidmore said. “We got off to a good start with two wins, but we’ve struggled hitting the ball a little bit, struggled throwing strikes in the last little stretch. Just glad to get back in the win column after this last little stretch we’ve had. We’ll try to use it to build for the next few games.”
The Bulldogs secured a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Barrett Hardin’s RBI single, but Fairview quickly answered with four runs in the second frame — Jack Brown had a two-run bunt single, Brody Hogeland followed with an RBI double, and Dalton Payne hit a sacrifice fly —to claim a 4-1 advantage.
The Aggies poured it on after that, using an aggressive approach on the basepaths and taking advantage of several Hanceville miscues to notch five runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.
It was more than enough run support for Turner, who scattered four hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts in his three innings of work.
“We got a good start from our freshman,” Tidmore said. “He’s given us a few good starts this year. Just coming in and throwing strikes and getting the ball moving was the biggest difference for us tonight compared to the last few games we’ve played. Across the diamond, I thought we played well defensively, made the routine plays and got after it.”
Preston Ryan (two RBIs) and Turner each slugged three hits for the Aggies, while Dalton Payne (three RBIs), Hogeland (RBI) and Crimson Wright had two hits apiece.
Brown (two RBIs), Levi Garner (RBI), Tanner Bennett (RBI) and Justin Hostetler had hits as well, and Caden Jennings recorded an RBI.
Hardin, meanwhile, paced the Bulldogs with three hits and three RBIs.
Adam Cooper added two hits and an RBI, while Drew Campbell (RBI), Carson Garrett (RBI), Zach Campbell and Jake Cornelius tallied one hit apiece.
See more local roundup below.
Tuesday — March 9
Prep Baseball
Homewood 8, Cullman 4
Brennen Norton: 2 hits (HR), RBI
Hayden Stancil: hit, RBI
Good Hope 22, Holly Pond 21
Paydon Bagwell (GH): 5 hits, 4 RBIs
Lane Speegle (GH): 5 hits, 3 RBIs
Lawton Farr (GH): 4 hits, 4 RBIs
Caleb Rusk (GH): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Morgan Cook (GH): hit, RBI
Charlie Huddleston (HP): 3 hits, 2 RBIs
Hunter Farr (HP): 2 hits, 5 RBIs
John Martin (HP): 2 hits, RBI
Thomas Bell (HP): 2 hits, RBI
Seth Whiting (HP): 2 hits, RBI
Landan Taylor (HP: hit, RBI
Bradly Butts (HP): hit, RBI
*11 Innings
Prep Softball
Meek 6, Addison 4
Cold Springs 7, Winston County 4
Morgan Chasteen: 3 hits, RBI
Toni West: 2 hits, 2 RBIs
Anna Kate Voce: 2 hits, RBI
Maddie Pearl: 2 hits, RBI
Emma Black: hit, RBI
Kyla Aaron: hit, RBI
Hartselle 13, Cullman 3
Shana Guest: hit, RBI
Taylor Au: hit, RBI
Brewer 15, Fairview 0
West Point 4, Lawrence County 2
Carlie Wilkins: 8 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 16 K
Lexi Shadix: 2 hits
Sydney Sellers: 2 hits
Brindlee Phillips: hit, RBI
Lexi Kimbril: hit, RBI
Prep Soccer
Cullman 4, Mortimer Jordan 0 (VB)
Cort McNeel: 2 goals
Eduardo Fuentes: 2 goals
Sam Franklin: 2 assists
Ramses Martinez: assist
Eli Borden: 3 saves
Fairview 2, West Point 0 (VB)
