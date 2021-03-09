Fairview’s bats came alive, Bryceson Turner pitched three strong innings, and the Aggies picked up a 19-6 road victory against Hanceville on Tuesday night.

The win ended a seven-game skid for Fairview, which improved to 3-7 this season.

“We’ve been in a little bit of a slump here recently,” Aggies coach Brandon Tidmore said. “We got off to a good start with two wins, but we’ve struggled hitting the ball a little bit, struggled throwing strikes in the last little stretch. Just glad to get back in the win column after this last little stretch we’ve had. We’ll try to use it to build for the next few games.”

The Bulldogs secured a 1-0 lead in the first inning on Barrett Hardin’s RBI single, but Fairview quickly answered with four runs in the second frame — Jack Brown had a two-run bunt single, Brody Hogeland followed with an RBI double, and Dalton Payne hit a sacrifice fly —to claim a 4-1 advantage.

The Aggies poured it on after that, using an aggressive approach on the basepaths and taking advantage of several Hanceville miscues to notch five runs in the third, fourth and fifth innings.

It was more than enough run support for Turner, who scattered four hits, two earned runs and five strikeouts in his three innings of work.

“We got a good start from our freshman,” Tidmore said. “He’s given us a few good starts this year. Just coming in and throwing strikes and getting the ball moving was the biggest difference for us tonight compared to the last few games we’ve played. Across the diamond, I thought we played well defensively, made the routine plays and got after it.”

Preston Ryan (two RBIs) and Turner each slugged three hits for the Aggies, while Dalton Payne (three RBIs), Hogeland (RBI) and Crimson Wright had two hits apiece.

Brown (two RBIs), Levi Garner (RBI), Tanner Bennett (RBI) and Justin Hostetler had hits as well, and Caden Jennings recorded an RBI.

Hardin, meanwhile, paced the Bulldogs with three hits and three RBIs.

Adam Cooper added two hits and an RBI, while Drew Campbell (RBI), Carson Garrett (RBI), Zach Campbell and Jake Cornelius tallied one hit apiece.

See more local roundup below.

Tuesday — March 9

Prep Baseball

Homewood 8, Cullman 4

Brennen Norton: 2 hits (HR), RBI

Hayden Stancil: hit, RBI

Good Hope 22, Holly Pond 21

Paydon Bagwell (GH): 5 hits, 4 RBIs

Lane Speegle (GH): 5 hits, 3 RBIs

Lawton Farr (GH): 4 hits, 4 RBIs

Caleb Rusk (GH): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Preston Seymore (GH): 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Morgan Cook (GH): hit, RBI

Charlie Huddleston (HP): 3 hits, 2 RBIs

Hunter Farr (HP): 2 hits, 5 RBIs

John Martin (HP): 2 hits, RBI

Thomas Bell (HP): 2 hits, RBI

Seth Whiting (HP): 2 hits, RBI

Landan Taylor (HP: hit, RBI

Bradly Butts (HP): hit, RBI

*11 Innings

Prep Softball

Meek 6, Addison 4

Cold Springs 7, Winston County 4

Morgan Chasteen: 3 hits, RBI

Toni West: 2 hits, 2 RBIs

Anna Kate Voce: 2 hits, RBI

Maddie Pearl: 2 hits, RBI

Emma Black: hit, RBI

Kyla Aaron: hit, RBI

Hartselle 13, Cullman 3

Shana Guest: hit, RBI

Taylor Au: hit, RBI

Brewer 15, Fairview 0

West Point 4, Lawrence County 2

Carlie Wilkins: 8 IP, 2 H, 1 ER, 16 K

Lexi Shadix: 2 hits

Sydney Sellers: 2 hits

Brindlee Phillips: hit, RBI

Lexi Kimbril: hit, RBI

Prep Soccer

Cullman 4, Mortimer Jordan 0 (VB)

Cort McNeel: 2 goals

Eduardo Fuentes: 2 goals

Sam Franklin: 2 assists

Ramses Martinez: assist

Eli Borden: 3 saves

Fairview 2, West Point 0 (VB)

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you