FAIRVIEW — Owen Yarbrough crafted a game-high 27 points to help propel Fairview's varsity boys to a 73-50 victory over Holly Pond on Thursday night.
Landon Tweedie tossed in 16 points of his own for the Aggies, who picked up their fifth win of the season.
"I thought it was one of our better games we've played this season," Fairview coach David Martin said. "It was a good team win for us. I'm proud of our team."
The Aggies raced out to a comfortable lead early and held a 22-point advantage at halftime.
Jack Brown (nine), Preston Ryan (eight), Peyton Bailey (five), Clayton Strane (four), Austin Johnson (four) and Aaron Carpenter (two) rounded out the production for Fairview.
Parker Sellers (14) and Gunnar McBee (10) were the top scorers for the Broncos.
Casey Brown (eight), Levi Boatright (seven), Landon Rowell (four), Lane Tipton (four), Jayden Perkins (two) and Landon Perkins (one) also scored.
Varsity Girls
% Fairview 57, Holly Pond 19: The Lady Aggies delivered a strong defensive performance on Thursday night.
Fairview led 17-4 after the first quarter, 28-12 at halftime and 42-15 entering the final frame en route to improving to 12-7 this season.
Molly McKelvy spearheaded a balanced scoring effort with 13 points.
Jayla Gorham (10), Emma Garcia (eight), Sadie Smith (seven), Jacy Gorham (six), Reagan Dunkin (six), Somer Harris (three), Daisy Manasco (two) and Jaycee Aleman (two) also put the ball through the hoop.
Kaylee Stallings was the top scorer for the Lady Broncos with six points.
Sarah Finley (four), Quincey Marks (three), Bai Widner (three), Raeleigh Olinger (two) and Rebecca Bell (one) also contributed.
See below for more local roundup.
Thursday, January 21
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 60, Hanceville 43
Tanner Malin (GH): 17 points
Lawton Farr (GH): 14 points
Colton Lindsey (GH): 10 points
K’mal Bell (GH): 10 points
Zach Campbell (H): 15 points
Izayah Glenon (H): 8 points
Carson Garrett (H): 8 points
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 76, Hanceville 35
Ivey Maddox (GH): 21 points
Rudi Derrick (GH): 21 points
Heather Tetro (GH): 12 points
Bailey Tetro (GH): 11 points
Cassidy Campbell (H): 21 points
Wednesday, January 20
Varsity Boys
Oneonta 54, Hanceville 34
Varsity Girls
Oneonta 46, Hanceville 34
Cassidy Campbell: 16 points
Victoria Stanley: 7 points
