Eli Frost’s number was called repeatedly Friday night, and the junior running back delivered — finding the end zone five times in Fairview’s 42-14, Class 5A, Region 8 victory against East Limestone.
“I couldn’t do it without my wide receivers and linemen,” he said. “They’re great. They don’t give up. If we’re down, if we’re up, they keep pushing. My respect is all to them.”
Frost scored three times in the first half, with an additional touchdown by way of a 61-yard pass from Barett York to Cade Yeager, giving the Aggies (2-1, 1-0) a 28-14 lead at the break.
The second half was more of the same for Fairview. Frost added an 18-yard touchdown early in the third and put the game away with a 56-yard score just before the final quarter.
Friday’s win is the latest example of Fairview utilizing its physicality. The strong offensive performance is also the third consecutive game the Aggies have scored at least 42 points this season.
“That’s what we’re going to have to lean on,” Frost said of the Aggies’ toughness. “We know teams are going to have more speed than us, but we’re going to have to beat them with strength.”
Fairview travels to Good Hope next week for a non-region game.
Addison 72, Cherokee 0
Addison continued its early-season dominance in Class 1A, Region 8, cruising to a lopsided win Friday night. The Bulldogs have now outscored opponents 141-0 in the first two weeks of region play.
Addison (2-1, 2-0) led Cherokee 37-0 at the end of the first quarter and went into halftime maintaining a shutout and 50-point lead. Quarters were shortened in the second half.
The Bulldogs had touchdowns from Jacob Hardin, Brian Berry, Jed Wilkins, Josh Netherton and Jaxon Williams. Briley Hayes also threw two touchdown passes, and Hayden Holland returned an interception for a score.
Addison welcomes Hackleburg next week in Region 8 play.
Sulligent 24, Cold Springs 12
Cold Springs went toe-to-toe with Sulligent on Friday but ultimately couldn’t find the end zone late.
The back-and-forth contest featured two ties, with a 10-yard pass from Tucker Philbeck to Josh Winfrey knotting the game 6-6 late in the first quarter.
In the third stanza, the Eagles responded to an early Sulligent (2-1, 1-0 in Class 2A, Region 5) score, tying the game at 12-all after Philbeck connected with Hank Harrison for a 20-yard touchdown.
However, that would be the last time Cold Springs (2-1, 0-1) found the end zone. Sulligent added a rushing touchdown late in the third to regain the lead, then put the game out of reach with a 50-yard touchdown run midway through the fourth.
Cold Spring travels to Lamar County next week for a Region 5 game.
Oneonta 41, Hanceville 18
Oneonta’s high-powered offense was too much for Hanceville on Friday. Despite the game still scoreless entering the second quarter, the visiting Redskins (3-0, 1-0 in Class 4A, Region 6) got hot, scoring three touchdowns before halftime, and never slowing down.
Hanceville (1-2, 0-1) got on the board with 4:07 left in the third quarter on a 43-yard pass from Noah Jones to JT Davis. Brosnan Ward added a score later in the period to cut Oneonta’s lead to 28-12.
Hanceville found the end zone again late in the game on a 50-yard run by Marquies Leeth.
The Bulldogs travel to Ashville next week for a Region 6 game.
Cherokee County 50, Good Hope 7
The Raiders dropped their region opener on Friday night.
Good Hope (2-1, 0-1 in Class 4A, Region 6) got a 2-yard touchdown run from Kaleb Jones in the fourth quarter to break up the shutout.
The Raiders return home next week to face Fairview.
Locust Fork 73, Holly Pond 37
Sawyer Olinger racked up five touchdowns on Friday night, but the Broncos (0-3) dropped its Class 2A, Region 6 opener to the Hornets.
Olinger had four scoring runs and completed a long TD pass to Nik Goodwin.
The Broncos will travel to Pleasant Valley next week.