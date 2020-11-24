HOLLY POND — Fairview held off Cold Springs on Tuesday to claim a 61-56 triumph at the 64th annual Holly Pond Thanksgiving Tournament inside Felton Easterwood Gymnasium.
The Aggies will wrap up tournament play on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. versus Lincoln County (Tenn.), while the Eagles will do the same at 2 p.m. against Holly Pond.
The teams battled throughout a tightly contested matchup, with Fairview holding a 47-46 lead midway through the fourth quarter. The Aggies then used an 8-0 surge to snag a 9-point advantage before Cold Springs answered with a 10-4 run of its own to pull to within three points (59-56) in the waning seconds.
A pair of Jack Brown free throws, however, helped put a lid on the victory for the Purple and Gold.
Peyton Bailey was also clutch from the charity stripe in the final frame, sinking all four of his attempts.
Owen Yarbrough spearheaded Fairview offensively with 22 points, while Brown and Preston Ryan corralled 14 apiece.
"It felt good (to get the win). Yesterday, our effort was lacking. But today, we brought the effort. When all your guys are playing as hard as they can, you come out with a win. We’ve all been in kind of a slump lately, so to see us all come out and do well, that's good," Ryan said.
Seth Williams provided a game-high 25 points for Cold Springs.
Micah Calvert (13) and Tanner Kilgo (12) also produced double-digit efforts.
In other action, Holly Pond fell to Lincoln County (Tenn.) 73-36.
The Broncos' top offensive contributors were Levi Boatright (16) and Gunner Creel (six).
Cullman, meanwhile, is scheduled to face Douglas in the semifinals at 7 p.m.
Check back for updates.
Tuesday, November 24
Varsity Boys
Good Hope 76, Priceville 57
Noah Barnette: 27 points
Tanner Malin: 24 points
Colton Lindsey: 9 points
Michael Owens: 8 points
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 62, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 50
Rudi Derrick: 27 points
Bailey Tetro: 12 points
Ivey Maddox: 10 points
Desire’ Odachowski: 9 points
Cold Springs 67, West Morgan 25
Toni West: 30 points
Shay Sellers: 15 points
Anna Kate Voce: 9 points
Mortimer Jordan 61, Hanceville 20
Victoria Stanley: 9 points
Other Scores
Gadsden City 54, Cullman 41
Monday, November 23
Varsity Girls
Good Hope 63, Brewer 50
Rudi Derrick: 14 points
Ivey Maddox: 12 points
Bailey Tetro: 12 points
Heather Tetro: 9 points
Desire’ Odachowski: 8 points
