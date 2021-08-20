A year after its season opener with DAR was canceled, Fairview made the most of its opportunity on Friday night.
The Aggies scored less than a minute into the game and never looked back, blowing out the Patriots 48-21 at Dafford Smith Stadium.
Fairview found the end zone early and often, with Tyler Simmons opening the game’s first drive with a 60-yard run that set up his 5-yard score. Less than a minute later, Eli Frost scored from 20 yards out on a fumble recovery. It was Frost again finding the end zone (2 yards) late in the first quarter to give the Aggies a 20-0 lead.
Much of the offensive production from there came by way of Parker Martin.
The quarterback connected with Caden Jennings for a 40-yard score early in the second quarter, then hit Dalton Payne for a touchdown (1 yard) just before halftime and Michael Chambers midway through the third quarter to give Fairview a 41-0 lead. Payne added a 3-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter.
"It was a great win, but we’ve still got a long way to go and a lot of work to do,” Martin said. "We’ve got to work on the small things. We’ve got to execute. But it a good game for us to get settled in and figure out what we need to work on."
Fairview (1-0) travels to Vinemont next week.
Addison 29, Haleyville 27
Addison found a way on Friday night.
From trailing by two touchdowns in the first half to stopping the potential game-tying, 2-point conversion late in the fourth to picking up the needed first downs to clinch the win, the Bulldogs did what needed to be done.
“I’m just extremely pleased with the way they gutted it out, especially our offensive line. They played a heck of a game. Defensively, we did really good defending the run. We need to work on defending the pass, but we did really well with the run,” Addison coach David Smothers said. “The ball just bounced our way a few times when we needed it to, and it worked out for us.”
Trailing 21-14 entering the fourth quarter, Christian Roberts connected with Eli Howse for a 20-yard touchdown before hooking up with Brody Dollar on the 2-point conversion to give Addison a 22-21 lead. Less than two minutes later, Will Tuggle added an insurance touchdown on a 3-yard run.
However, that’s not where things ended. Haleyville battled back and scored with 3:20 left, but the Bulldogs clung to a two-point lead after they stopped the 2-point conversion. Haleyville’s ensuing onside kick rolled out of bounds, and Addison took possession. With Haleyville having all three timeouts remaining, the Bulldogs were able to convert two first downs before lining up in victory formation.
“It’s nothing special to me other than it’s a great win. I’ve got to do a great job of keeping my kids down to earth,” Smothers said. “We just beat a pretty good (Class) 4A (team) and now we’ve got to go play 1A and 2A ball for a couple of weeks. We’ve got to make sure we don’t think we’re too good for ourselves.”
Roberts had a total of two touchdown passes, and Tuggle had two rushing touchdowns. Howse and Tommy Lee Daniel each had a touchdown reception.
Addison (1-0) travels to Lynn next week.
Meek 40, Cold Springs 6
The Eagles dropped their season opener on Friday night.
Meek’s offense came to life in the second half after leading 14-0 at the break.
Cold Springs had no answers for the Tigers’ rushing attack, with all five of Meek’s touchdowns coming on the ground.
A bright spot for Cold Springs came late in the fourth when Josh Winfrey scored on a 2-yard run to get the Eagles on the board.
Cold Springs (0-1) welcomes Holly Pond next week for its home opener.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.