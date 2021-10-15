Fairview's high-powered offense struck early and often on Friday night in a 55-14 victory over Brewer.
Eli Frost (55 and 75 yards) had a pair of touchdown runs in the first quarter, while Dalton Payne (85-yard touchdown run and 70-yard touchdown catch) and Parker Martin (touchdown run) also found the end zone in the opening frame to help the Aggies surge ahead 35-0.
Frost added a 60-yard touchdown run, and Caiden Hall threw a touchdown pass to Elijah Guyton in the second quarter to gift Fairview a 49-0 halftime lead. Guyton booted a pair of second-half field goals as well.
Fairview (7-1) closes out Class 5A, Region 7 play against Sardis next week.
Addison 22, Hamilton 21
Tommy Lee Daniel returned a kickoff 70 yards for a touchdown, and the Bulldogs converted the go-ahead 2-point conversion early in the fourth quarter en route to a 22-21 win.
Justin Mather and Brian Berry also had touchdown runs for Addison, which moved to 5-4 on the season.
Addison hosts Sulligent next week.
Douglas 34, West Point 14
Douglas scored 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter, pulling away late for a crucial Class 5A, Region 7 victory.
The game was tight until the final minutes.
West Point (5-3, 2-3) overcame a 13-0 deficit, seizing a 14-13 edge on a Kelton Washington 30-yard touchdown run in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
The Warriors’ defense notched the team’s first touchdown on a 49-yard pick six by Ashton Thrailkill with 5:35 remaining in the third quarter. It trimmed the deficit to 13-7.
Douglas answered Washington's touchdown with three straight scores of its own, winning its first game in the series in eight tries and snapping West Point’s three-game winning streak.
West Point hosts region leader Guntersville next week in the region finale.
Susan Moore 26, Holly Pond 18
Three touchdowns by Susan Moore in the first half created too much separation for Holly Pond to successfully come back Friday night.
The Broncos scored the game’s first points by way of an Andy Light touchdown in the first quarter, but the visiting Bulldogs responded with three straight scores to take a 19-7 lead.
Holly Pond added a field goal before the break, but another score by Susan Moore (4-4, 3-3 in Class 3A, Region 6) put the Broncos in a 26-10 hole midway through the third. Kadin Suryono added a score for Holly Pond midway through the fourth, but the Broncos were unable to find the end zone again.
Holly Pond (3-5, 1-5) travels to Vinemont next week.
Oakman 28, Vinemont 6
Vinemont remains in the playoff hunt despite falling Friday to Oakman on the road.
The bright spot of the night for Vinemont (3-5, 3-3) came when Russ Sandlin and Colby Miller connected for the Eagles’ lone score.
Vinemont hosts Holly Pond next week in a must-win Class 3A, Region 6 game.
Winston County 34, Cold Springs 7
Cold Springs is still looking for its first win of the season after struggling to find the end zone Friday, falling to Winston County in a Class 2A, Region 5 game.
Winston County took an 8-0 lead and used a big second half to lead 22-0 at the break. The visiting Yellow Jackets (4-4, 2-3) scored again in the third quarter and led 34-0 before Hank Harrison got Cold Springs on the board with a 5-yard touchdown with 4:28 left in the game.
Cold Springs (0-8, 0-5) travels to Lamar County next week.
Ashville 42, Hanceville 0
Hanceville had no answers for Ashville on Friday night.
The Bulldogs (2-6, 0-6 in Class 4A, Region 6) trailed only 7-0 after the first quarter before Ashville added two touchdowns in the second quarter and another in the third to lead 28-0. Ashville (4-4, 1-4) added two more scores in the fourth.
Hanceville travels to Section next week for a non-region game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.