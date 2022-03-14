Softball
Fairview’s softball team knocked off Southeastern 11-6 on Monday to secure a home win.

Southeastern took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Aggies soon seized control of the matchup with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame.

Kaitlyn Benson tied it with an RBI single before a pair of Aggies came around to score on an error to make it 3-1. Later on, Ayda Payne touched home plate on a passed ball to bump the lead to 4-1, and Allison Davis followed with a three-run blast to put Fairview in front 7-1.

The Aggies added a run in the second inning following a leadoff triple by Benson and an RBI groundout by Payne. Benson and Emma Roberts notched RBI singles in the third frame, and Fairview plated another run in the fourth inning on a Southeastern error.

Benson contributed three hits and two RBIs, while Emily Benson tagged two hits.

Davis (three RBIs), Roberts (RBI), Allie Scott and Savannah Bryson provided one hit apiece. Payne finished with an RBI.

Roberts picked up the win in the circle, scattering five hits, four earned runs and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.

Prep Baseball 

Addison 15, Cold Springs 1

Christian Roberts: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Jed Wilkins: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Braden Luker: hit, 2 RBIs

Brody Dollar: hit, 2 RBIs

Briley Holt: 2 RBIs

Curry 12, Hanceville 2

Dylan Twilley: 2 hits

Gabe Ognilla: 2 hits

Holly Pond 15, J.B. Pennington 7

Sawyer Olinger: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Kollin Brown: 3 hits, RBI

Seth Whiting: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Andy Light: hit, 2 RBIs

Andy Light: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K

West Point 11, West Morgan 6

Brody Freeman: 3 hits, RBI

Eli Folds: hit, 2 RBIs

Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI

Cade Simmons: hit, RBI

Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI

Kanaan Sutter: 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 K

Prep Softball 

Cullman 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3

Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI

Savannah Davis: hit, RBI

*Four Innings

Cullman 4, St. Benedict 3

Savannah Davis: 2 hits

Haley Shannon: hit, RBI

Abby Maples: hit, RBI

*Four Innings

Cullman 7, Foley 4

Haley Shannon: 3 hits, RBI

Savannah Davis: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Olivia Britton: hit, RBI

Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI

*Four Innings

Friday — March 11

Prep Baseball

Addison 13, Hatton 7

Jed Wilkins: 4 hits, 4 RBIs

Brody Dollar: 3 hits, 3 RBIs

Jaxson Williams: 2 hits, RBI

Christian Roberts: 2 hits

Will Tuggle: 2 hits

Lane Tubb: hit, 2 RBIs

Good Hope 17, Locust Fork 7

Russ Wooten: hit, 5 RBIs

Colten Whatley: hit, 2 RBIs

Braxton Marshall: hit, 2 RBIs

Dakota Overton: hit, 2 RBIs

Tyler Black: 2 RBIs

Southeastern 6, Hanceville 4

Les Fischer: 3 hits

Adam Cooper: 3 hits

Gabe Ognilla: 2 hits, RBI

Dylan Twilley: hit, 2 RBIs

Auburn 11, West Point 3

Prep Tennis (Girls)

Cullman 7, Douglas 2

Singles

Kate Krigbaum: 8-4

Katia Peterson: 8-1

Caroline Hill: 8-4

Avery Heis: 7-9

Savanna Privett: 8-3

Olivia Dover: 8-3

Karina Harris: 6-1

Maddie Files: 6-1

Doubles

Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 8-4

Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett: 4-8

Olivia Dover/Karina Harris: 8-0

Avery Heis/Maddie Files: 6-0

