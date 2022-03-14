Fairview’s softball team knocked off Southeastern 11-6 on Monday to secure a home win.
Southeastern took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning, but the Aggies soon seized control of the matchup with seven runs in the bottom half of the frame.
Kaitlyn Benson tied it with an RBI single before a pair of Aggies came around to score on an error to make it 3-1. Later on, Ayda Payne touched home plate on a passed ball to bump the lead to 4-1, and Allison Davis followed with a three-run blast to put Fairview in front 7-1.
The Aggies added a run in the second inning following a leadoff triple by Benson and an RBI groundout by Payne. Benson and Emma Roberts notched RBI singles in the third frame, and Fairview plated another run in the fourth inning on a Southeastern error.
Benson contributed three hits and two RBIs, while Emily Benson tagged two hits.
Davis (three RBIs), Roberts (RBI), Allie Scott and Savannah Bryson provided one hit apiece. Payne finished with an RBI.
Roberts picked up the win in the circle, scattering five hits, four earned runs and four strikeouts in 6 1/3 innings of work.
See more local roundup below.
Prep Baseball
Addison 15, Cold Springs 1
Christian Roberts: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Jed Wilkins: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Braden Luker: hit, 2 RBIs
Brody Dollar: hit, 2 RBIs
Briley Holt: 2 RBIs
Curry 12, Hanceville 2
Dylan Twilley: 2 hits
Gabe Ognilla: 2 hits
Holly Pond 15, J.B. Pennington 7
Sawyer Olinger: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Kollin Brown: 3 hits, RBI
Seth Whiting: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Andy Light: hit, 2 RBIs
Andy Light: 7 IP, 4 H, ER, 6 K
West Point 11, West Morgan 6
Brody Freeman: 3 hits, RBI
Eli Folds: hit, 2 RBIs
Caiden Rodgers: hit, RBI
Cade Simmons: hit, RBI
Isaac Hoffpauir: hit, RBI
Kanaan Sutter: 5 IP, 7 H, ER, 2 K
Prep Softball
Cullman 4, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 3
Haley Shannon: 2 hits, RBI
Savannah Davis: hit, RBI
*Four Innings
Cullman 4, St. Benedict 3
Savannah Davis: 2 hits
Haley Shannon: hit, RBI
Abby Maples: hit, RBI
*Four Innings
Cullman 7, Foley 4
Haley Shannon: 3 hits, RBI
Savannah Davis: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Olivia Britton: hit, RBI
Carlie Burnham: hit, RBI
*Four Innings
Friday — March 11
Prep Baseball
Addison 13, Hatton 7
Jed Wilkins: 4 hits, 4 RBIs
Brody Dollar: 3 hits, 3 RBIs
Jaxson Williams: 2 hits, RBI
Christian Roberts: 2 hits
Will Tuggle: 2 hits
Lane Tubb: hit, 2 RBIs
Good Hope 17, Locust Fork 7
Russ Wooten: hit, 5 RBIs
Colten Whatley: hit, 2 RBIs
Braxton Marshall: hit, 2 RBIs
Dakota Overton: hit, 2 RBIs
Tyler Black: 2 RBIs
Southeastern 6, Hanceville 4
Les Fischer: 3 hits
Adam Cooper: 3 hits
Gabe Ognilla: 2 hits, RBI
Dylan Twilley: hit, 2 RBIs
Auburn 11, West Point 3
Prep Tennis (Girls)
Cullman 7, Douglas 2
Singles
Kate Krigbaum: 8-4
Katia Peterson: 8-1
Caroline Hill: 8-4
Avery Heis: 7-9
Savanna Privett: 8-3
Olivia Dover: 8-3
Karina Harris: 6-1
Maddie Files: 6-1
Doubles
Kate Krigbaum/Katia Peterson: 8-4
Caroline Hill/Savanna Privett: 4-8
Olivia Dover/Karina Harris: 8-0
Avery Heis/Maddie Files: 6-0
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.