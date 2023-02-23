FAIRVIEW — Lucas West and Carson Jones each had three hits and four RBIs, Crimson Wright struck out nine batters, and Fairview blanked Good Hope 11-0 in six innings on Thursday to claim their first victory under new head coach Nick Dumas.

West handed the Aggies a 3-0 lead in the third inning following a bases-clearing double before Jones made it 4-0 with an RBI single.

Barett York (single), Jones (double) and Gannon Black (single) each secured RBI hits in the fifth inning to help Fairview extend its lead to 7-0.

In the sixth inning, West (RBI single) and York (RBI double) put the Aggies ahead 9-0 before Jones ended the game with a two-run single.

York finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Black had one hit and an RBI. Kolt Redding added a hit.

Wright, meanwhile, scattered four hits over five innings of work. Nic Gregory pitched a scoreless sixth inning.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday, February 23

Prep Baseball

Brewer 11, Vinemont 0

Hayden 13, Hanceville 0

Prep Softball

Cullman 18, Arab 0

Haley Shannon: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs

Emma Claire Wilson: 2-for-3 (GS), 6 RBIs

Brie Voss: 2-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs

West Point 11, Falkville 0

Macie Brown: 3-for-4

Bethany Minck: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Kara Jones: 6 IP, 2 H, 8 K

Fairview 14, Vinemont 3

Allison Davis (FV): 3-for-4, 4 RBIs

Ayda Payne (FV): 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Emma Dortch (V): 1-for-2, 2 RBIs

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

0
0
0
0
0

