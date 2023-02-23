FAIRVIEW — Lucas West and Carson Jones each had three hits and four RBIs, Crimson Wright struck out nine batters, and Fairview blanked Good Hope 11-0 in six innings on Thursday to claim their first victory under new head coach Nick Dumas.
West handed the Aggies a 3-0 lead in the third inning following a bases-clearing double before Jones made it 4-0 with an RBI single.
Barett York (single), Jones (double) and Gannon Black (single) each secured RBI hits in the fifth inning to help Fairview extend its lead to 7-0.
In the sixth inning, West (RBI single) and York (RBI double) put the Aggies ahead 9-0 before Jones ended the game with a two-run single.
York finished with two hits and two RBIs, while Black had one hit and an RBI. Kolt Redding added a hit.
Wright, meanwhile, scattered four hits over five innings of work. Nic Gregory pitched a scoreless sixth inning.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday, February 23
Prep Baseball
Brewer 11, Vinemont 0
Hayden 13, Hanceville 0
Prep Softball
Cullman 18, Arab 0
Haley Shannon: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Emma Claire Wilson: 2-for-3 (GS), 6 RBIs
Brie Voss: 2-for-3 (HR), 3 RBIs
West Point 11, Falkville 0
Macie Brown: 3-for-4
Bethany Minck: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Kara Jones: 6 IP, 2 H, 8 K
Fairview 14, Vinemont 3
Allison Davis (FV): 3-for-4, 4 RBIs
Ayda Payne (FV): 1-for-2, 2 RBIs
Emma Dortch (V): 1-for-2, 2 RBIs