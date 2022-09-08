Marquies Leeth blocked two punts, Zach Campbell scored two touchdowns, and Hanceville rebounded from last week’s loss to Oneonta with a 22-13 win over Ashville on Thursday.
Hanceville (2-2, 1-1 Class 4A, Region 6) never trailed, but its win wasn’t secure until late.
Ahead 22-13, the Bulldogs’ defense made a crucial fourth-down stop with 3:44 left.
Earlier in the fourth quarter, Bear Busby made a tackle for loss on a different fourth-down stop.
Campbell followed with a 1-yard touchdown keeper with 5:20 left for a 22-7 advantage. Ashville (1-3, 0-2) answered with a touchdown and successful onside kick, but the Hanceville defense allowed nothing more.
"A region win is always good — the first one we’ve had since I’ve been here,” Hanceville coach Ryan Brewer said. “So, I’m very thankful to get that. The defense played lights out all night, and special teams was huge. Really, just playing relentless on defense was huge for us tonight. I’m super proud of these guys. I’m excited about where our team is, and we’re looking forward to preparing for Cherokee County next week.
Leeth blocked both punts in the third quarter. The latter led directly to a safety and a 15-7 lead.
Brosnan Ward’s 5-yard TD late in the first quarter put Hanceville up 7-0, and Ashville tied it early in the second quarter.
Campbell gave Hanceville a 13-7 lead midway through the second quarter with a 43-yard touchdown dash.
Hanceville hosts Cherokee County next week.
Addison 26, Hackleburg 14
After two consecutive shutout wins, Addison got a challenge Thursday against Hackleburg.
And while the Bulldogs (3-1, 3-0 Class 1A, Region 8) survived, a shaky first half showed coach David Smothers his team has work to do to reach its potential.
“I don’t think we handled it very well (early on),” Smothers said. “Early in the game, we shot ourselves in the foot and stopped ourselves.
“ … It’s kind of like we were waiting until we had to play to start playing.”
And while pass-happy Hackleburg (0-3, 0-2) tested the Addison defense in a way it’s not too accustomed to, a couple defensive breakdowns that led to scores didn’t keep Addison from earning a third consecutive win.
“Showed a lot of courage there, a lot of positive things there in the second half,” Smothers said.
Brian Berry scored all four Addison touchdowns, on runs of 12 yards, 5 yards, 7 yards and 1 yard, and Addison shook off deficits of 8-6 and 14-12 to improve to 3-0 in region play for the first time since 2016.
That Addison team was 13-0 before a loss in the state semifinals.
“Tonight, we didn’t play like a 3-0 team in the region,” Smothers said. “We’ve got good kids. They work hard. They want to please us. I think we’re getting better each week.”
Addison hosts Waterloo next week.
Vinemont 47, Brindlee Mountain 6
After back-to-back losses against nearby opponents in higher classifications, Vinemont headed out of the area and snapped its short losing streak with ease.
Toby Hill, Ayden Thomason and Isaiah Pair each scored a pair of touchdowns for Vinemont (2-2, 1-0 Class 3A, Region 7), and Kaien Earnest added the last in a rout of Brindlee Mountain (2-2, 1-1). Pair and Earnest are freshmen.
“I think our varsity kids played about a quarter, and then the JV kids played three quarters,” coach Stephen Robinson said. “We learned some things about a few of them, so that’s always good.”
The Eagles led 34-0 at halftime. A touchdown by the host Lions was all that kept Vinemont from its first shutout win since a 49-0 victory over Tarrant last September.
Vinemont lost to 4A Good Hope and 5A West Point the past two weeks.
“Those games sometimes are tough, but they make you better in the long run,” Robinson said.
Vinemont visits Susan Moore next week.
Pleasant Valley 48, Holly Pond 19
A Boston Gibbs touchdown just before halftime seemed like it might be the type of play to spark Holly Pond, but it didn’t work out that way.
Ahead 21-19 after the break, Pleasant Valley (2-1, 1-1 Class 2A, Region 6) responded with four unanswered touchdowns – three of them in the third quarter – to pull away.
Sawyer Olinger accounted for three touchdowns for Holly Pond (0-4, 0-2), one a few minutes into the game for a 7-0 advantage and another midway through the second quarter for a 13-7 lead. He also tossed a TD pass to Gibbs.
Holly Pond will host Southeastern next week.
Lamar County 38, Cold Springs 28
Cold Springs flashed to life late in Thursday’s game against Lamar County, but the scoring burst came a little too late.
Dylan Smith’s 85-yard, second-half kick return sparked a run of 22 unanswered points for Cold Springs (2-2, 0-2 Class 2A, Region 5), but it wasn’t enough to fully claw back from a 38-6 deficit against Lamar County (3-1, 2-0).
Josh Winfrey followed with a touchdown and caught a 2-point conversion pass from Tucker Philbeck, and Philbeck found Mason Gable for a touchdown and Hank Harrison for a 2-point conversion after that.
Much earlier, Harrison’s touchdown of approximately 40 yards tied the game at 6.
Cold Springs hosts Locust Fork next week.
Russellville 27, West Point 0
West Point’s struggles against Russellville continued Thursday as the Warriors fell to 0-9 against the Golden Tigers.
Russellville (2-2, 2-0 Class 5A, Region 7) held a 21-0 halftime lead and added a pair of field goals in the second half.
West Point (1-3, 0-1) visits Fairview next week.