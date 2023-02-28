Cullman Golf

Cullman's varsity boys golf team is pictured.

 Courtesy of @chsbearcatgolf Twitter

Cullman’s varsity boys golf team took home the title at this year’s Wynlakes High School Invitational.

The Bearcats, who entered Day 2 trailing by six shots, fired a 289 on Tuesday to defeat the 22-team field and finish in the top spot following a two-day score of 605. Huntsville (615) placed second.

Will Drake (77-68), Ben Shedd (74-72), John Lunsford (81-70) and Ian Willoughby (84-79) carded the counting scores for the Black and Gold at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery.

Drake (fourth) and Shedd (t-fifth) made the All-Tournament Team.

Tuesday, February 28

Prep Baseball

Addison 13, West Morgan 2

Jed Wilkins: 3-for-4, RBI

S Talley: 2-for-4, RBI

Briley Holt: 2-for-5

Lane Tubb: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs | 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K

Kiah Lake: 3 RBIs

Hanceville 8, Cold Springs 2

Nelson Arteaga (H): 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 18 K

Jake Cornelius (H): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Gabe Ognilla (H): 2 RBIs

Les Fischer (H): 2 RBIs

Cold Springs 7, Hanceville 6

Brodie Bartlett (CS): 2-for-3, RBI | 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K

Matt Williams (CS): 2-for-4

Josh Winfrey (CS): 2 RBIs

Nelson Arteaga (H): 2-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs

Vestavia Hills 6, Cullman 3

Cole Floyd: 2-for-3, RBI

Easton Peed: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs

Fairview 10, West Point 0

Connor Scott: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs

Barett York: 3-for-4, RBI

Nic Gregory: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs

Colton Jennings: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 K

Good Hope 8, J.B. Pennington 4

Carter Naramore: 2-for-4, RBI

Vinemont 13, Holly Pond 2

Jake Hale (V): 2-for-5, 3 RBIs

Rush Sandlin (V): 2-for-4

Ayden Thomason (V): 7 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 7 BB, 7 K

Prep Softball

Lynn 14, Addison 3

Austin 9, Cullman 3

Haley Shannon: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs

Fairview 17, Guntersville 2

Ralie Gaines: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs

Allison Davis: 2-for-2, RBI

Emily Benson: 2 RBIs

J.B. Pennington 12, Hanceville 1

West Point 8, Danville 7

Brindlee Phillips: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs

Katie Beth Yovino: 3-for-4, RBI

*Phillips hit a walk-off single

Prep Soccer

West Point 2, Danville 0 (Boys)

Omar Segundo: Goal

Josh Shannon: Goal

Jake Winfrey can be reached at 256-734-2131, ext. 236 or at jwinfrey@cullmantimes.com.​

