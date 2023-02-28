Cullman’s varsity boys golf team took home the title at this year’s Wynlakes High School Invitational.
The Bearcats, who entered Day 2 trailing by six shots, fired a 289 on Tuesday to defeat the 22-team field and finish in the top spot following a two-day score of 605. Huntsville (615) placed second.
Will Drake (77-68), Ben Shedd (74-72), John Lunsford (81-70) and Ian Willoughby (84-79) carded the counting scores for the Black and Gold at Wynlakes Golf and Country Club in Montgomery.
Drake (fourth) and Shedd (t-fifth) made the All-Tournament Team.
Tuesday, February 28
Prep Baseball
Addison 13, West Morgan 2
Jed Wilkins: 3-for-4, RBI
S Talley: 2-for-4, RBI
Briley Holt: 2-for-5
Lane Tubb: 1-for-2, 3 RBIs | 3.2 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 6 K
Kiah Lake: 3 RBIs
Hanceville 8, Cold Springs 2
Nelson Arteaga (H): 6 IP, 3 H, 2 ER, 18 K
Jake Cornelius (H): 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Gabe Ognilla (H): 2 RBIs
Les Fischer (H): 2 RBIs
Cold Springs 7, Hanceville 6
Brodie Bartlett (CS): 2-for-3, RBI | 2 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 5 K
Matt Williams (CS): 2-for-4
Josh Winfrey (CS): 2 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga (H): 2-for-3 (HR), 2 RBIs
Vestavia Hills 6, Cullman 3
Cole Floyd: 2-for-3, RBI
Easton Peed: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Fairview 10, West Point 0
Connor Scott: 3-for-4, 2 RBIs
Barett York: 3-for-4, RBI
Nic Gregory: 2-for-4, 3 RBIs
Colton Jennings: 6 IP, 6 H, 4 K
Good Hope 8, J.B. Pennington 4
Carter Naramore: 2-for-4, RBI
Vinemont 13, Holly Pond 2
Jake Hale (V): 2-for-5, 3 RBIs
Rush Sandlin (V): 2-for-4
Ayden Thomason (V): 7 IP, 0 H, 2 ER, 7 BB, 7 K
Prep Softball
Lynn 14, Addison 3
Austin 9, Cullman 3
Haley Shannon: 2-for-4, 2 RBIs
Fairview 17, Guntersville 2
Ralie Gaines: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Allison Davis: 2-for-2, RBI
Emily Benson: 2 RBIs
J.B. Pennington 12, Hanceville 1
West Point 8, Danville 7
Brindlee Phillips: 3-for-5, 3 RBIs
Katie Beth Yovino: 3-for-4, RBI
*Phillips hit a walk-off single
Prep Soccer
West Point 2, Danville 0 (Boys)
Omar Segundo: Goal
Josh Shannon: Goal