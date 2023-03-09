Cullman’s varsity boys golf team took home the title at Thursday’s Bob Jones Patriot Invitational.
Will Drake (70), Ben Shedd (71), John Lunsford (72) and Ian Willoughby (72) helped the Bearcats record the lone under-par total (3-under 285) in the 21-team field at Canebrake Club in Athens.
West Point’s Bailey Sutter, meanwhile, shot a 4-under 68 to finish second individually. Both he and Drake secured spots on the All-Tournament Team.
Prep Bowling
This year’s All-State bowling teams, as voted on by coaches, were announced Thursday.
West Point’s Kevin Vance and Fairview’s Brandon Brown secured first-team accolades in Class 1A-5A, while West Point’s Jake Wray earned honorable mention status.
The Warriors finished runner-up in Class 1A-5A, falling to Etowah in the championship match.
Prep Soccer
Cullman’s varsity boys soccer team secured a 2-0 victory against Decatur on Wednesday.
Cort McNeel collected both goals for the Bearcats, who improved to 2-0 in Class 6A, Area 14 play.
Wyatt Harris recorded the clean sheet, while Carter Caffey and Connor Swann each had an assist.
“It was a fun game,” Cullman coach Will Drake said. “The student section was out with us. Cort has hit a rhythm in the last few games, and both his goals tonight looked like magic. It’s good to see a player with confidence. Wyatt kept us ahead with a couple of big saves, and the midfield showed their ability to adapt and put in work on both sides of the ball. It was a great game all around.”