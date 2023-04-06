Cullman is headed back to the playoffs.
The Bearcats took down Muscle Shoals 4-1 at Bill Shelton Field on Thursday night, claiming their 22nd straight postseason berth after clinching the Class 6A, Area 14 series.
Zane Watwood gave Cullman a 1-0 lead in the first inning after being plunked with the bases loaded.
Muscle Shoals tied the game in the second with an RBI single, but a sacrifice fly by Riley Jackson in the bottom half of the frame put the Black and Gold back in front for good.
Watwood and Cole Floyd provided insurance runs later with RBI singles.
Jackson tossed the final five innings of the contest, scattering four hits and four strikeouts in a scoreless outing to secure the win. Watwood, meanwhile, earned the start, surrendering four hits and an earned run to go along with three strikeouts in two innings.
Jackson, Floyd, Watwood and Easton Peed each tallied a hit for the Bearcats.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday — April 6
Prep Baseball
Jasper 13, West Point 1
Prep Softball
Cullman 7, Grissom 4
Brie Voss: 3-for-3, 2 RBIs
Abby Maples: 2-for-3, 2 RBIs
Olivia Britton: 2-for-3, RBI
Kylie Stracener: 2-for-3
Wednesday — April 5
Prep Baseball
Hayden 7, Fairview 3
Nic Gregory: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs
Crimson Wright: 5.2 IP, 7 H, 2 R, 5 K
Hayden 13, Fairview 0
Hanceville 10, Ashville 7
Gabe Ognilla: 3-for-3, 6 RBIs
Nelson Arteaga: 5.2 IP, 5 H, 2 R, 5 K
Ashville 14, Hanceville 9
Jake Cornelius: 4-for-5
Jackson Cleveland: 2-for-5, 3 RBIs
Dalton Johnson: 2-for-5, RBI
Gabe Ognilla: 1-for-3, 2 RBIs