Cullman’s varsity softball team picked up a 12-2 victory over Holly Pond on Thursday night.

The Lady Bearcats improved to 19-16 following the win.

Olivia Britton put Cullman in front 4-0 in the first inning following a grand slam.

An RBI single by Kylie Stracener made it 5-1 in the fourth inning before a Taylor Au bases-loaded walk bumped the lead to 6-1.

Savannah Davis followed with a bases-clearing RBI double, and Britton’s RBI single shortly afterward put the Black and Gold ahead 10-1.

Faith Guest and Brooklyn Morton ended the game in the sixth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles.

Both of Holly Pond’s runs came via solo homers by Mattie Earl and Maggie Nail.

Britton (five RBIs), Davis (three RBIs), Guest (RBI), Haley Shannon and Carlie Burnham each tallied two hits for Cullman, while Au, Morton and Stracener provided a hit and an RBI apiece.

Shannon, meanwhile, scattered three hits and four strikeouts in the circle.

Nail had two hits for the Lady Broncos, and Earl netted one.

Prior to the game, Cullman honored its four seniors — Davis, Burnham, Dalyn Phillips and Guest.

See more local roundup below.

Thursday — April 28

Prep Softball

Southeastern 7, Fairview 1

Kaitlyn Benson: solo HR

Cordova 12, Good Hope 8

Campbell Koch: 4 hits, 2 RBIs

Natalie Miller: 3 hits

Alexandria Steed: 2 hits, RBI

Haley Lay: 2 hits

Addyson Burgess: hit, 2 RBIs

Molly Johnson: 2 RBIs

Shelby Whitfield: hit, RBI

West Point 6, Priceville 5

Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI

Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI

Maci Brown: 2 hits

Kylee Quinn: hit, 2 RBIs

Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI

*Macayla Wilkins hit a walk-off single

Wednesday — April 27

Prep Softball

Good Hope 8, Oak Grove 4

Alexandria Steed: 3 hits

Campbell Koch: 3 hits

Natalie Miller: 2 hits, 4 RBIs

Carley Adams: 2 hits, RBI

Haley Lay: hit, 2 RBIs

Addyson Burgess: hit, RBI

Shelby Whitfield: hit, RBI

Tuesday — April 26

Prep Softball

Decatur Heritage 13, Vinemont 12

Faith Rusk: 5 hits, RBI

Emilie Hoffman: 2 hits, 3 RBIs

Maci Smith: 2 hits, RBI

Katelyn Evans: 2 hits

Callie Millwood: hit, 3 RBIs

Angela Harris: hit, RBI

