Cullman’s varsity softball team picked up a 12-2 victory over Holly Pond on Thursday night.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 19-16 following the win.
Olivia Britton put Cullman in front 4-0 in the first inning following a grand slam.
An RBI single by Kylie Stracener made it 5-1 in the fourth inning before a Taylor Au bases-loaded walk bumped the lead to 6-1.
Savannah Davis followed with a bases-clearing RBI double, and Britton’s RBI single shortly afterward put the Black and Gold ahead 10-1.
Faith Guest and Brooklyn Morton ended the game in the sixth inning with back-to-back RBI doubles.
Both of Holly Pond’s runs came via solo homers by Mattie Earl and Maggie Nail.
Britton (five RBIs), Davis (three RBIs), Guest (RBI), Haley Shannon and Carlie Burnham each tallied two hits for Cullman, while Au, Morton and Stracener provided a hit and an RBI apiece.
Shannon, meanwhile, scattered three hits and four strikeouts in the circle.
Nail had two hits for the Lady Broncos, and Earl netted one.
Prior to the game, Cullman honored its four seniors — Davis, Burnham, Dalyn Phillips and Guest.
See more local roundup below.
Thursday — April 28
Prep Softball
Southeastern 7, Fairview 1
Kaitlyn Benson: solo HR
Cordova 12, Good Hope 8
Campbell Koch: 4 hits, 2 RBIs
Natalie Miller: 3 hits
Alexandria Steed: 2 hits, RBI
Haley Lay: 2 hits
Addyson Burgess: hit, 2 RBIs
Molly Johnson: 2 RBIs
Shelby Whitfield: hit, RBI
West Point 6, Priceville 5
Macayla Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI
Carlie Wilkins: 2 hits, RBI
Maci Brown: 2 hits
Kylee Quinn: hit, 2 RBIs
Braelee Quinn: hit, RBI
*Macayla Wilkins hit a walk-off single
Wednesday — April 27
Prep Softball
Good Hope 8, Oak Grove 4
Alexandria Steed: 3 hits
Campbell Koch: 3 hits
Natalie Miller: 2 hits, 4 RBIs
Carley Adams: 2 hits, RBI
Haley Lay: hit, 2 RBIs
Addyson Burgess: hit, RBI
Shelby Whitfield: hit, RBI
Tuesday — April 26
Prep Softball
Decatur Heritage 13, Vinemont 12
Faith Rusk: 5 hits, RBI
Emilie Hoffman: 2 hits, 3 RBIs
Maci Smith: 2 hits, RBI
Katelyn Evans: 2 hits
Callie Millwood: hit, 3 RBIs
Angela Harris: hit, RBI
