Cullman's varsity girls downed Good Hope 52-46 on Wednesday night to claim the title at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament.
The Lady Bearcats improved to 11-4 following the victory.
Jaden Winfrey paced Cullman with 17 points. Hannah Hoffman (eight), Ava McSwain (seven), Regan Quattlebaum (six), Ella Collum (five), Maci Brown (five) and Emma Ray (four) rounded out the offensive production.
Ivey Maddox, meanwhile, powered Good Hope with a game-high 20 points.
Bailey Tetro (13), Heather Tetro (five), Rudi Derrick (five) and Desire' Odachowski (three) pitched in buckets as well.
See more local roundup below.
Wednesday, December 31
Varsity Boys
St. Michaels 68, Good Hope 64 (OT)
Tanner Malin: 25 points
Lawton Farr: 15 points
Varsity Girls
Hartselle 44, Fairview 36
Molly McKelvy: 17 points
Daisy Manasco: 7 points
DAR 60, Holly Pond 52
Maddi Ham: 14 points
Kaylee Stallings: 11 points
Tuesday, December 30
Varsity Boys
Fairview 64, Brindlee Mountain 58
Owen Yarbrough: 21 points
Preston Ryan: 12 points
Peyton Bailey: 10 points
Jack Brown: 8 points
Good Hope 89, Section 71
Colton Lindsey: 24 points
Noah Barnette: 22 points
Tanner Malin: 12 points
Lawton Farr: 11 points
West Point 67, Priceville 46
Kobe Bowers: 20 points
Will Cochran: 15 points
Aubry Cleghorn: 13 points
Varsity Girls
Cullman 60, Falkville 32
Jaden Winfrey: 23 points
Regan Quattlebaum: 12 points
Fairview 57, Decatur 22
Daisy Manasco: 15 points
Molly McKelvy: 11 points
Jaycee Aleman: 8 points
Emma Garcia: 8 points
Ider 49, Holly Pond 24
Raeleigh Olinger: 7 points
Sarah Finley: 7 points
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.