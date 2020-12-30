Cullman

Cullman's varsity girls basketball team is pictured.

 Courtesy of Josh Hembree

Cullman's varsity girls downed Good Hope 52-46 on Wednesday night to claim the title at the West Morgan Christmas Tournament.

The Lady Bearcats improved to 11-4 following the victory.

Jaden Winfrey paced Cullman with 17 points. Hannah Hoffman (eight), Ava McSwain (seven), Regan Quattlebaum (six), Ella Collum (five), Maci Brown (five) and Emma Ray (four) rounded out the offensive production.

Ivey Maddox, meanwhile, powered Good Hope with a game-high 20 points.

Bailey Tetro (13), Heather Tetro (five), Rudi Derrick (five) and Desire' Odachowski (three) pitched in buckets as well.

See more local roundup below.

Wednesday, December 31

Varsity Boys

St. Michaels 68, Good Hope 64 (OT)

Tanner Malin: 25 points

Lawton Farr: 15 points

Varsity Girls

Hartselle 44, Fairview 36

Molly McKelvy: 17 points

Daisy Manasco: 7 points

DAR 60, Holly Pond 52

Maddi Ham: 14 points

Kaylee Stallings: 11 points

Tuesday, December 30

Varsity Boys

Fairview 64, Brindlee Mountain 58

Owen Yarbrough: 21 points

Preston Ryan: 12 points

Peyton Bailey: 10 points

Jack Brown: 8 points

Good Hope 89, Section 71

Colton Lindsey: 24 points

Noah Barnette: 22 points

Tanner Malin: 12 points

Lawton Farr: 11 points

West Point 67, Priceville 46

Kobe Bowers: 20 points

Will Cochran: 15 points

Aubry Cleghorn: 13 points

Varsity Girls

Cullman 60, Falkville 32

Jaden Winfrey: 23 points

Regan Quattlebaum: 12 points

Fairview 57, Decatur 22

Daisy Manasco: 15 points

Molly McKelvy: 11 points

Jaycee Aleman: 8 points

Emma Garcia: 8 points

Ider 49, Holly Pond 24

Raeleigh Olinger: 7 points

Sarah Finley: 7 points

0
0
0
0
0

